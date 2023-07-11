Diablo 4 Best Rogue Weapons Guide

In Diablo 4, the best Rogue weapons will depend on the aspect you use rather than the weapon’s stats. However, there are some unique weapons that you can use to deal heavy damage to the enemies, but you need to wait to get them.

As you know, weapons play a crucial part in the game; having the best Rogue weapons in D4 at your disposal will help you progress calmly. You will face many challenges if you do not have the best weapons.

Best Rogue weapons in Diablo 4

In D4, you can imprint legendary aspects to increase the potential and strength of the weapons by adding special effects. Each of the aspects has unique effects; some benefits more than others. In addition, some unique weapons have surpassed others.

To guide you, here is a list of some unique weapons and the best aspects that goes perfectly with any weapon in D4.

Condemnation

Condemnation is a dagger, one of the best unique weapons for the Rogue class in D4. However, waiting some time before getting on this dagger would be best. You will not obtain Condemnation until you are at World Tier 3.

When you reach World Tier 3, you will get this item as loot or a drop item. Sometimes, Condemnation is also inside some chests, so don’t miss any chance. Since the loot and dropped system in Diablo 4 are randomized, it is hard to say when you will find it. Keep looking because it is worth the wait.

Once you have your hands on this unique weapon, your Core skills will be able to deal the damage with an increment of 20% -40% when you spend three combo points. With this weapon, you can use a core skill with increased damage that is handy when fighting against bosses.

Weapon with Aspect of Unstable Imbuements

You must complete the Whispering Vault dungeon in Chambatar Ridge to get this aspect. For completing the dungeon, you will get Aspect of Unstable Imbuements as a reward. Once you have this aspect, you can choose any weapon and imprint the Aspect of Unstable Imbuements in Diablo 4.

Upon using the Imbued skill while holding the weapon with the Aspect of Unstable Imbuements, you can cause an imbued explosion as secondary damage.

Weapon with Trickster’s Aspect

You can enjoy many benefits if you imprint Trickster’s Aspect on your weapon. However, you must complete the Guulrahn Canals dungeon in the Jakha Basin region to acquire this aspect. Once you get Trickster’s Aspect, you can imprint it on any weapon in Diablo 4.

If you use Caltrops skill while holding the weapon with Trickster’s Aspect, you can throw a bunch of grenades that can deal a certain amount of damage and stun enemies for about 0.50 seconds.

Weapon With Blast-Trapper’s Aspect

If you are into Trap skills, you will enjoy it more than ever. Even if you do not, its stats make it one of the best aspects to use on weapons. You need to complete the Kor Valar Ramparts dungeon in Diablo 4 to get this aspect.

You can also extract the aspect from infused items if you are lucky. Once you have your hands on it, you can imprint it on any weapon to make it the best weapon for Rogue in D4.

If you use Trap skills on the enemies with the weapon with Blast-Trapper’s Aspect, you will have a 30% to 50% chance to make these foes vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Skyhunter

Skyhunter is one of the best unique weapons to opt for in D4. It is a bow that has the best special effects. Although, you will not be able to obtain it until you have reached World Tier 3.

When you are at World Tier 3, you can find it as a loot item, in the chest, or as a dropped item. Dealing with a critical strike makes it one of the best weapons for Rogue in Diablo 4.

Weapon with Aspect of Corruption

Another aspect that goes perfectly with any weapon and adds special effects to the weapon is the Aspect of Corruption. There are two ways to obtain the Aspect of Corruption; the first is to look for the item with the aspect in it so that you can extract it and use it on the weapon.

The second way is to travel to Caldeum and complete the Renegade’s Retreat dungeon. Either way, you must get it. Using it on the weapon will give you a power increment of 20% to 40% to vulnerable enemies if you use imbuement skills.

Weapon with Aspect of Quickening Fog

The Aspect of Quickening Fog is also another perfect choice to go with any weapon. Although, there is not any exact location where to get this aspect.

To get this aspect, you must look for the items that have already been infused with the aspect of Quickening Fog so that you can extract it and use it on the weapon.

The special effect that adds to your weapon is to reduce your Dash cooldown by 0.25 to 0.36 seconds for each enemy to hit this way, up to 0.75 to 1.05 seconds. In addition, you will automatically drop a smoke grenade after using Dash in Diablo 4.

Weapon with Aspect of Expectant

The aspect of the Expectant is one the best aspects to use on a Rogue weapon in D4. With its special effects, the weapon will become more vital than ever. You must travel to Deep Forest to complete the Underroot dungeon, or you can look for the items with the aspect for extracting.