Diablo 4 Barbarian Skill Tree Guide

The Barbarian class in Diablo 4 is very rough in nature and has a very aggressive playstyle. Its weapons and skills are mostly focused on the melee type which can be devastating for elite and boss enemies. This class shows its barbarian muscles to tackle multiple enemies fearlessly. Before you pick Barbarian as your main character and decide on a build, it is a good idea to learn all about the Barbarian skill tree in Diablo 4 to help you decide.

The main specialty of this class is its brutal attacks and slams which can rip through enemies dealing sufficient damage, but the damage rate is lesser as compared to other classes. But, it can unleash incapacitating debuffs on its enemies and have great crowd control.

The Barbarian class’s skill tree is further categorized into different clusters of skills. Each cluster has a certain theme and contains skills relevant to them. Below we will cover all the skill trees available to you if you pick the Barbarian class in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Basic Skill Tree

Basic skill tree for the Barbarian in Diablo 4 includes regular abilities that are always available without cooldowns. These abilities generate Barbarian’s much-needed resource, Fury, which is required by abilities from other skill trees.

Bash

This skill can bash enemies with great physical damage and will stun them for the next attack. This stunned time may be greater if two-handed weapons are used. Bash has the following enhancement and upgrades to choose from;

Enhanced Bash: Grants 10% Base Life as Fortify for damaging a Stunned enemy with Bash which doubles when using a Two-Handed weapon.

Battle Bash: Generates some additional Fury for damaging a Stunned enemy with Bash and more if using a Two-Handed weapon.

Combat Bash: After Critically Striking with Bash using a Two-Handed weapon, your next Core or Weapon Mastery Skill will Overpower.

Flay

It will Whip enemies dealing heavy damage and will cause to bleed them.

Flay has the following enhancement and upgrades to choose from;

Enhanced Flay: Has a 10% chance to make the enemy which gets Doubled when using a Two-Handed weapon.

Battle Flay: Increases Bleeding damage by 10% when Flay deals direct damage to an enemy.

Combat Flay: Gain 3% Damage Reduction and some Thorns which stacks.

Frenzy

It strikes a rapid burst of blows that deals heavy damage with each pair of hits and increases its attack speed by 20% if Frenzy hits an enemy.

Enhanced Frenzy: While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates additional Fury.

Battle Frenzy: While Berserking, your other Skills gain 5%[+] Attack Speed for each stack of Frenzy you have.

Combat Frenzy: You gain an 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of Frenzy you currently have.

Lunging Strike

Lunge forward and strike an enemy with heavy damage. It has the following enhancement and upgrades to choose from;

Enhanced Lunging Strike: Deals 30% increased damage and Heals you for 2% Maximum Life when it damages a Healthy enemy.

Battle Lunging Strike: Lunging Strike also inflicts 20% Bleeding.

Combat Lunging Strike: Critical Strikes with Lunging Strike grant you Berserking.

Barbarian Core Skill Tree

The Core skill tree for Barbarian in Diablo IV includes some of its most devastating attacks. These attacks also require a lot of Fury to use so you can’t spam them like skills from Basic tree.

Double Swing

Deals heavy damage by sweeping your weapons from opposite directions. Enemies caught in the center are damaged by both.

Enhanced Double Swing: Gains 25 Fury for damaging a Stunned or Knocked Down enemy.

Gains 25 Fury for damaging a Stunned or Knocked Down enemy. Furious Double Swing: Casting Double Swing while Berserking grants additional time Berserking.

Casting Double Swing while Berserking grants additional time Berserking. Violent Double Swing: Hitting an enemy with both hits of Double Swing makes them Vulnerable.

Hammer of the Ancients

Deals heavy damage to a concentrated area by slamming your hammer down with the fury of the Ancients.

Enhanced Hammers of Ancient: Gain 3% more Fury for each enemy damaged by Hammer of the Ancients.

Furious Hammers of Ancient: Deals 1% additional damage for each point of Fury you had when using it.

Violent Hammers of Ancient: Deal 30% more damage after Overpowering with Hammer of the Ancients.

Rend

Deals heavy physical damage by slashing enemies in front of you and causing Bleeding damage.

Enhanced Rend: Extends the duration of Vulnerable on for direct damage with Rend.

Furious Rend: Grants some Fury per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 20 Fury.

Violent Rend: Increases damage dealt to Vulnerable enemies by 20%.

Upheaval

Deals physical damage by tearing into the ground with the weapon and flings debris forward.

Enhanced Upheaval: Has a 20% chance to Stun all enemies it hit.

Furious Upheaval: Dealing direct damage to an enemy with a Skill that is not Upheaval causes your next cast of Upheaval to deal 3% increased damage, stacking up to 10 times.

Violent Upheaval: Gain Berserkin if Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies which increases if it damages at least 4 enemies.

Barbarian Defensive Skill Tree

Challenging Shout

You will gain a 40% Damage Reduction by simply Taunting Nearby enemies.

Enhanced Challenging Shout: While Challenging Shout is active, gain a 20%[x] bonus Maximum Life.

Strategic Challenging Shout: While Challenging Shout is active, gain Thorns equal to 30% of your Maximum Life.

Tactical Challenging Shout: While Challenging Shout is active, you gain Fury each time you take damage.

Ground Stomp

Smash the ground, dealing heavy damage and Stunning surrounding enemies.

Enhanced Ground Stomp: Increases Ground Stomp’s duration.

Strategic Ground Stomp: Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill for each enemy damaged by Ground Stomp.

Tactical Ground Stomp: Ground Stomp generates 25 Fury.

Iron Skin

Covers yourself with Steel, gaining a Barrier that absorbs 50% of your missing Life.

Enhanced Iron Skin: Barrier absorbs 10% more of your Maximum Life.

Strategic Iron Skin: Grants 15% Base Life as Fortify which Doubles if cast while below 50% Life.

Tactical Iron Skin: Heal for 10% of the Barrier’s original amount as Life per second while Iron Skin is active.

Barbarian Brawling Skill Tree

Charge

Become Unstoppable and rush forward, pushing enemies with you then swinging through them for physical damage and Knocking them Back.

Enhanced Charge: Enemies who are Knocked Back into the terrain by Charge take greater damage and are Stunned.

Mighty Charge: Damaging enemies with Charge makes them Vulnerable.

Power Charge: Reduce the Charge’s Cooldown if it Knocks Back an enemy into the terrain.

Kick

Slams a powerful kick that deals heavy damage and Knocks Back enemies in front of you. Enemies who are Knocked Back into the terrain take additional damage and are Stunned.

Enhanced Kick: Damaging enemies with Kick makes them Vulnerable.

Mighty Kick: Kicked enemies deal 54% more damage to enemies they collide with while being Knocked Back.

Power Kick: If Kick damages an enemy, it consumes all of your Fury and Deals an additional damage per 10 Fury spent. Kick no longer Knocks Back enemies.

Leap

Deals heavy damage by Leaping forward and then slamming down. Knocks Back surrounding enemies on impact.

Enhanced Leap: Reduces its Cooldown If Leap doesn’t damage any enemies.

Mighty Leap: Slows down damaged Enemies by 50%.

Power Leap: Gain 40 Fury for damaging at least one enemy.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Weapon Mastery Skill Tree

Death Blow

Dealing damage to enemies in front of you by attempting a killing strike which if it does, resets the cooldown.

Enhanced Death Blow: Death Blow deals 100% increased damage to Bosses.

Fighter Death Blow: Death Blow deals 100% increased damage to Bosses.

Warrior’s Death Blow: If Death Blow damages at least one enemy, gain Berserking.

Rupture

Deals heavy damage by Skewering enemies in front of you and ripping your weapon out, damaging enemies for their total Bleeding amount and removing all Bleeding damage from them.

Enhanced Rupture: Ripping your weapon out of enemies during Rupture causes an explosion that deals 30% Bleeding.

Fighter Rupture: Hitting at least 1 enemy with Rupture heals you for 15% of your Maximum Life.

Warrior’s Rupture: Increases your Attack Speed by 20%.

Steel Grasp

Deals heavy physical damage by releasing out a trio of chains and Pulling In enemies.

Enhanced Steel Grasp: Makes enemies Vulnerable.

Fighter Steel Grasp: Gain Berserking, If Steel Grasp damages an enemy.

Warrior’s Steel Grasp: Steel Grasp Gains additional Charge.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Ultimate Skill Tree

Call of the Ancients

Summons 3 Ancients to help you in battle. Korlic leaps at enemies, and swings his weapons in a frenzy, Talic damages by spinning in a whirlwind rapidly attacking enemies, and Madawc damages by upheaving the ground.

The upgrades of Call of Ancient are:

Prime Call of the Ancients: Gain 10% bonus Attack Speed and increases damage by 10%.

Supreme Call of the Ancients: Each of the Ancients gains additional power:

Iron Maelstrom

Activate three times to attach chains to each of your weapons and deals heavy damage by: slamming Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon into the ground and Stunning enemies, swiping the Two-Handed Slashing weapon inflicting Bleeding damage, and swinging Dual Wield weapons around you.

Prime Iron Maelstrom: Increases Critical Strike Chance by 10% and Critical Strike damage by 20%.

Supreme Iron Maelstrom: Reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown if you Deal direct damage to an enemy after swapping weapons.

Wrath of the Berserker

Bashes Back surrounding enemies while being exploded into rage, and gain Berserking and Unstoppable. It also grants Berserking if you deal direct damage with Basic Skills.

Prime Wrath of the Berserker: Increase Movement Speed by 20% and Fury Generation by 30%.

Supreme Wrath of the Berserker: Increases Berserker’s damage bonus by 25% for every 50 Fury you spend.

Barbarian Key Passives

Unconstrained

Increase Berserk‘s maximum duration. It also boosts its damage bonus by 25%.

Walking Arsenal

Increased damage by 10% if you deal direct damage with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapons and gain an additional 15% increased damage if all three damage bonuses are active.

Unbridled Rage

Increases damage potential through Core Skills by 135% but this will cost 100% more Fury.