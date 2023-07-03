Diablo 4 All Currencies Guide

In Diablo 4, you will find different currencies like Gold, Platinum, Red Dust, etc. These currencies will help you purchase valuable upgrades and items throughout your in-game journey. Some currencies will help you in PvP activities, while some are just limited to some events in Diablo 4.

But you don’t have to worry, as our Diablo 4 Currency guide will address all available currencies, their uses, and how to get them.

All Diablo 4 Currencies

In D4, you will find different currencies that serve different purposes in the game. Below you will find all the currencies in the game and details like how to get and use them.

Gold

Gold is the most widely used currency in Diablo 4. You can use it at most places in the game, like Vendors and Crafters, for different upgrades; you will use this currency to buy and sell most items in D4.

In Diablo 4, you will get Gold as a drop by killing enemies, or you can find it by opening crates. You can also complete different quests in the game to get your hands on Gold. Selling your useless weapons and gears to the Vendors can help you get a good amount of gold.

Murmuring Obols

Murmuring Obols is a newly introduced passive currency in Diablo 4. It mainly serves as an exchange to buy Whispering Keys, which you can use to open different chests across Sanctuary.

You can also use Murming Obols to buy specific armor, gears, and weapons. Murmmuring Obols are obtained by competing in different World Events. The more you participate in World Events, the more of this currency you will get in Diablo 4.

Red Dust

In Diablo 4, you only need Red Dust for the PvP activities. You can spend this currency at the PvP vendors to buy gear, ornaments, and customizations. You can find 2 PVP vendors in the region of Denshar and Alzuuda.

Red Dust is not already available in Diablo 4, and you need to perform some processes to get it. First, you must go to Kehjistan or Dry Steppes and find Seed of Hatred by Killing enemies. Then, extract the Red Dust by performing a ritual at any Altar in Kehjistan Region.

Platinum

Diablo 4 Platinum is a premium currency you will need to buy using real money. After purchasing it, you can use it at the Cosmetic Shop in the game to buy different things like Battle passes, cosmetic items, etc.

Here is a table showing the Platinum amount you will get by spending real dollars.

USD Price Platinum Amount 1.99$ 200 Platinums 4.99$ 500 Platinums 9.99$ 1000 Platinums 24.99$ 2800 Platinums 49.9$ 5700 Platinums 99.99$ 11500 Platinums

Other currencies in Diablo 4

There are some other currencies as well:

Grim Favors

Whispering Keys

Aberrant Cinders

These currencies have limited use. You can only use the Aberrant Cinders during the Helltide events. Other mentioned currencies have limited use, like opening some chests in D4. Whispering Keys are bought by using Murmuring Obols and Grim Favors are earned through the Tree of Whispers.

Item crafting in Diablo 4

There are 4 Artisans in Diablo 4, each with a unique ability to help you craft specific items. These are The Jeweler, the Alchemist, the Occultist, and the Blacksmith. You can find each of the vendors in the capitals.

Each vendor uses specific crafting materials to craft items for you. For example, a Blacksmith will use Ores to build armor and weapon, and an Alchemist will use Herbs to make Elixirs.

This is all you need to know about the Diablo 4 Currencies.