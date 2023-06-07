How To Get and Use Whispering Keys In Diablo 4

Opening chests containing legendary items is sure to be more complicated than simply finding them in a game riddled with chests. So is the case with the Silent Chests, which you can only open using the Whispering Keys in Diablo 4. Finding and getting your hand on these keys is not that difficult if you know where to look for them.

How to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

You can buy Whispering keys from the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor. This vendor can be found within all the main cities of Sanctuary so there are at least 5 vendors in Diablo 4. You will need Murmuring Obols to buy the Whispering Keys. Each key will cost you 20 Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4.

Unfortunately, you cannot use Gold to purchase anything at Purveyor of Curiosities. So you need a lot of Murmuring Obols to buy the Whispering keys, as you will need them to open the Silent Chest you find during your adventure.

How to get Murmuring Obols

Murmuring Obols cannot be found directly in the world. You get them through special events or side quest rewards. Head to the Sanctuary, and there, you can access the world events if there are any. Participate in these events; for every event you complete, you will get a random amount of murmuring obols based on your performance. Mastery chest reward grants the most.

Finding a World Event in Diablo 4 is not always guaranteed, so you might have to check again a few times so you can find a world event for yourself. These events appear randomly and are often tricky, so several players need to work together to complete them.

Luckily, if you are traveling between locations you will most likely end up encountering multiple events.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Where to find and open Silent chests

Silent Chests also appear randomly throughout the world. There is no way for you to find them in any guaranteed location in Diablo 4. Silent Chests are easily recognizable due to their large golden chains. When these chests appear, you should try to get them immediately.

These chests will disappear when you leave the vicinity of these chests. You might lose it if you go too far away, but don’t worry; you can find them again. All you need to ensure is that you have a Whispering Key on you whenever you are out and about so you can collect the rewards from the Silent Chests.