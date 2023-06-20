How To Get Platinum In Diablo 4

Platinum is the name of a premium currency in Diablo 4 that you use for microtransactions.

You use it to purchase various cosmetics from the shop such as new emotes, new headstones, and new skins for your characters, equipment, and mounts.

It is important to note that Platinum offers no pay-to-win bonuses. The premium currency is strictly used to purchase cosmetic items for aesthetics and bragging rights alone.

In the coming months, Platinum will also be needed to purchase seasonal battle passes and battle pass tier skip tokens.

How to get Platinum currency in Diablo 4

There are two ways to get Platinum in Diablo 4, both of which require you to use a real-life credit card.

The first way is to buy Platinum from the official store using real-life money. The second is to buy a seasonal battle pass and earn Platinum by reaching different tiers.

Platinum costs and bonuses

If you are buying the premium currency, keep in mind that $1 gets you 100 Platinum in Diablo 4. However, that does not mean you can buy any amount of Platinum.

The official in-game shop features six different bundles with varying prices. For players interested in a long-term investment, it is wise to go for the more expensive bundles because they contain bonus amounts of Platinum.

That does not mean we are encouraging you to throw your hard-earned real-life money at Diablo 4. Platinum has no effects on gameplay. The only thing these microtransactions are going to get for your characters is cosmetics.

Bundle Price Bonus Amount 200x Platinum $1.99 None 500x Platinum $4.99 None 1,000x Platinum $9.99 None 2,800x Platinum $24.99 +300 Platinum 5,700x Platinum $49.99 +700 Platinum 11,500x Platinum $99.99 +1,500 Platinum

Platinum from seasonal battle passes

Diablo 4 is expected to receive its first battle pass by the end of July 2023. It is going to cost $10 or 1,000 Platinum.

The thing to note here is that Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed each battle pass to feature 1,000 Platinum as tier rewards. If you manage to max out your first battle pass, you can use the Platinum earned to buy the second battle pass for free.

You can then keep doing this for as long as you want without spending another dime on another battle pass.

Something else to keep in mind is that the first 27 levels of each battle pass are free, but they do not contain any Platinum tier rewards. You will have to purchase the battle pass, at least once, to get all 63 tier rewards as well as enough Platinum for the next season.

Can you get Platinum for free in Diablo 4?

Unlike Diablo Immortal where you can earn Platinum for free by doing daily quests and using the marketplace, Diablo 4 treats Platinum as a purchase-only currency.

What that means is you cannot get Platinum for free in Diablo 4 by doing specific quests or reaching specific milestones.

The only way to get some Platinum in D4 to unlock a cosmetic for your class is by taking out your wallet and spending real-life money.

You can only keep your fingers crossed that Blizzard Entertainment comes around in the future to let players earn at least enough Platinum for free for a single cosmetic.