Cyberpunk 2077: Things Done Changed Walkthrough

Things Done Changed is part of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s main mission that leads to The Tower ending of the game.

It is a newly added extension after the King of Swords ending where you help the Songbird escape during Firestarter but hand her over to Reed during Killing Moon in exchange for a cure.

It is one of the sadder endings where you will explore life after separating Johnny from V and figuring out your options from there.

Do note that Things Done Changed is basically an epilogue that counts as one of the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty endings. It is based on the choices you made throughout the new DLC missions.

How to unlock and start “Things Done Changed”

To unlock the Things Done Changed main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty you need to first complete Act 1, Who Wants to Live Forever quest.

Since it is a main mission, it is available to all Lifepaths so you will be getting the mission no matter what you choose during the prerequisite.

How to complete Things Done Changed in Cyberpunk 2077

After agreeing to the surgery, you will wake up at the hospital with Reed by your side. He will share that your surgery was a success but your neurons are fried.

What that means is you will never be able to withstand a combat module again, not even muscle boosters. You will never be able to go back to your old ways, forcing you to abandon your dream of making the Night City big leagues.

You will also learn that it is now 2079, two years since the incident with Arasaka. Extending his sympathy, Reed offers you a job at Langley, wanting you to treasure what is left and start a new life.

Still processing the situation, you will tell him you need time to let everything sink in, after which he leaves you alone.

Call your friends

Once Reed leaves, you will be able to call your friends and check up on them during Things Done Changed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Though you are able to contact them all, you will only meet the Ripperdoc Viktor at the end.

Judy will share that she is married and living in Pittsburgh, glad to hear you made it out alive.

Kerry took off in his career so he no longer has time for idle meetings.

Panam left Night City and is in an area with no service but you will be able to leave her a voicemail.

River sold police secrets to pay for Randy’s rehab. He is the only one who outright rejects a meetup since he can’t look you in the eyes after the deal with Trauma.

Viktor believes that you didn’t make it alive and still being the best Ripperdoc in town, is willing to help you figure out the no-chrome situation.

Once you are done, hit up the intercom next to the door to get out of the Clinic. Delamain will be waiting outside to take you to Vik’s Clinic for the last part of the Things Done Changed mission.

In Night City

Once you arrive at his place, you will find the Zetatech store where Misty’s shop used to be. Head inside to meet Viktor and gift him the bottle you brought with you.

He will confirm the no-chrome situation after a quick check-up during which you find that he signed a contract with Zetatech to keep things afloat on his end.

After some reminiscence, your visit is cut short by another client but Vik is still reluctant to let you go. Hop out of the chair and make the decision for him, shake Vik’s hand, and exit the clinic.

On your way out, two robbers stop you on the street thinking you are a corpo-rat, asking you to hand over your things if you don’t want things to get ugly. Regardless of your choice, they will punch you, sending you tumbling down the stairs.

You will be woken up by Misty, who shares why she closed down Esoterica and how everything feels meaningless now. She asks you to walk her to her ride out of Night City and with a last hug Things Done Changed main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is completed.

The Tower Ending achievement choices

Completing the Things Done Changed main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will award The Tower Ending Achievement. Your choices during the quest do not matter as completing the mission is all that matters.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Things Done Changed bugs and fixes

There is a bug that players have experienced during the Things Done Changed mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty where the entrance to Vik’s Clinic is locked, leaving players unable to progress further through the quest.

To resolve this bug, you need to reload an old save file before the Point of No Return in the Who Wants To Live Forever quest.

Open your messages and reply to Viktor’s “New Cyberware Software Updates” text. This will unlock the door to his Clinic and you can confirm this by checking out his place before starting Things Done Changed.