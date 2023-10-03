Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Firestarter Walkthrough 

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest DLC called the Phantom Liberty adds a whole new area known as Dogtown inside of Nightcity. This area is governed by a ruthless dictator with an iron fist. In this DLC you are tasked with saving the president of the NUSA, but the story does not end there. One of the missions in this series is called the Firestarter in Cyberpunk 2077.

This mission comes up near the climax of the game. Depending on what you choose here, you can alter the ending to the game. This guide will tell you all you need to know about this mission and how to complete it.

How to complete Firestarter mission in Cyberpunk 2077

The Firestarter quest in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty starts after the Quest “ I Have Seen That Face Before”. In the previous quest, you have to Kidnap the Netrunner twins and steal their identity. You use Nextgen Militech cloaking tech to do this, and essentially you become them.

You are tasked with saving a character named So-Mi also known by her alias “Songbird” who is trapped in the Black Jewel. As the mission starts, you get implanted with a behavioral implant chip. This chip is very important as it copies the accent, mood, impulses, and memories of the twins into you.

Reach the Stadium

After installing the behavioral implant chip and donning the disguise, you and Alex will take the car and infiltrate the Hound’s Den. The car ride there is relatively straightforward.

Alex will guide you on how to become someone. She will ask you different questions regarding Hansel and the operation on the way there. The answers depend on if you are playing as the Male or Female version of V.

You can choose any of the three answers, but we went for the second one for this playthrough: “A Bastard who knows what he is doing”. These answers also depend on who you have chosen to disguise yourself as.

These dialogues are essentially you and Alex practicing to embody the twins, so the answer also depends on their personality types.

Enter the Hound’s Den

The ride to the stadium will be relatively short. After you are done with the dialog, simply follow the map. You will reach the parking area of the stadium after passing through some security measures. As you park your car and prepare to get out, Alex will start another conversation with you.

Here we went for the first dialog option: “Get out ‘Don’t lose your goats, Aymeric”. This does not affect the storyline whatsoever, you can go for the other one as well if choose to do so.

After exiting the car, Alex will lead you to the entrance of the stadium, where you will be greeted by Murphy. Murphy is Colonel Hansel’s right-hand man, he will then guide you to the colonel himself.

On your way to meet Hansel, Murphy will give you a short tour of the facility. He will tell you about the cutting-edge combat technology they possess. He then will ask you to deposit your weapons, a safety measure in the Firestarter mission in Cyberpunk 2077. After that, he will take you to the room where the Hansel is located.

Meet Colonel Hansel

Colonel Hansel will lead you and invite you both to sit down with him to discuss business. You must remember that during this conversation, the colonel will constantly ask you questions. These are trick questions to make sure you are who you say you are. He is a very suspicious man and a very careful one, and your choices here will affect what happens.

Hansel Dialog choices

For the first question Hansel ‘will ask if you often conduct business on a hangover’ to this select the first option “Always”.

After he pours drinks for you and Alex, you will need to make a toast, we went for the first option here “To your health, Colonel”. Then, you will get another timed dialog option, and for that choose to drink your “sibling’s” drink as well.

After a few back and forths, Hansel will mention that you have a mutual friend. Someone who spends time with Aurora at the La Sante prison. For this option, select the first one “A mutual friend?”

From here you can go with 2 options, the first and the third one. We went for the first one labeled “We were in different blocks”. You have to answer these questions according to your bio which is shown in the lower left side of the screen. So this option makes the most sense.

After that, he will ask you another probing question to determine your truthfulness. He will ask you to remind him of the certain fashion type you require info on. For this, we chose the second option, “Kerry Euroduyne’s Tailor”.

Then he will propose that he is looking for an expansion into Europe and wants to take you guys as partners. For this, we went for the first option “A tempting offer”.

After that, he will ask you to get him in contact with the La Collectif, a French underworld criminal organization. For this option, we went with the first choice, “We can manage that”. Alternatively, you can also choose the second one, “It will cost more”

After that, he will tell you from what he heard you and La collectif had a falling out and were not on speaking terms. For this option we went for the first one “We are well acquainted”. After this, he will call in Songbird, and you will continue forward.

Rescue Songbird

After So-Mi arrives, she will announce that the mainframe is ready for access. Then you will go ahead, and Alex will stay behind with the Colonel. You will have to follow Songbird down to where the mainframe.

Then she will patch into your artifact and tell you that it is about to gown down. She will inform you that she has made everything ready. You have to access the device, steal the AI, and then she will take control of the stadium, and you can escape.

V, concerned will ask that people will die due to this, but then she will negate your questions and brush it off.

After that, you will get to jack into the device. The choice you make will directly contribute to the ending you will get.

After she confirms that you have secured a good connection with the device, you will be offered 2 choices.

Songbird Choice

The first one will be to help Songbird escape in the Firestarter mission in Cyberpunk 2077. The second one will be to help Reed capture Songbird. If you choose to help the Songbird escape, you will start the Main Job “Killing Moon” in Cyberpunk 2077. If you side with Reed, you will get the Main Job, “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos” in Cyberpunk 2077.