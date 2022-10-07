Cyberpunk 2077 Best Lifepath To Choose

We will take a look at how the different lifepath choices in Cyberpunk 2077 affect the gameplay as it is very important to the whole story of the game as well as the backstory of your character.

We’ll talk about the good and bad things about each life path, how they differ and which one would best suit you based on the kind of person you are and want to be in Cyberpunk 2077.

Lifepath choices in Cyberpunk 2077

In Cyberpunk 2077, when you start, you are given a choice to choose your life path. You’ll have to choose one between the following three.

Corpo

Nomad

Street Kid

The path you choose determines the background identity of V. Each lifepath has its unique prologues and choices that will alter the storyline later. However, there are a few things that might not change:

Each life path has a unique Prologue, that being said length of each prologue is different. Secondly, there is an observed change in dialogue, attire and lastly, the characters you may encounter. For perks, levels, or characteristics, there are no changes. The endings remain the same as well.

Corpo

Corpos are the elites of the Night City, who play ruthlessly with the lives of the less fortunate to maintain their hegemony. Corpo V is an official of the Arasaka Corporation and is a business tycoon also deeply connected with politics.

In Cyberpunk, Corpos are charged with sticking stuff right as things get messier after the meeting with the European Space Council.

Nomad

Only Nomad allows you to have the access to the Badlands early in the game, as V leaves the Night City to search for the Job. To fit in the backstory of your main character, it offers tasks that allow you to meet certain characters while weaving V’s origins into various dialogue choices, allowing players to rely on V’s knowledge.

It also provides the option to recover the vehicle. You can have each piece of information from the Nomad-exclusive dialogue tabs that will come in handy during the storyline.

Street kid

Street kids are Night City’s notorious youngsters. They are the nomads who come back to the city after failing to earn a living elsewhere in an attempt to rebuild. In Cyberpunk, El Coyote Cojo Bar an old acquaintance of V offers him a job.

Street kid V accepts the position and encounters some new people. If you choose this lifepath you will be aware of certain persons as well as street thugs. Players will be able to gather additional information without using sheer force.

Best lifepath for the first playthrough (new players)

CP2077 lets players decide between three lifepath options that are mentioned previously. But one may think what may be the best choice for beginners? Don’t worry and read onwards to find out.

Street Kid

Choosing, the Street Kid lifepath offers you a lot of benefits but during this lifepath, V lacks depth to his character because the players have little knowledge about his origin of him. Not to forget the fact that Street Kid lifepath provides the shortest introduction. It is advised not to choose Street Kid on your first Playthrough because there is a chance of getting confused.

Corpo

By selecting the Corpo lifepath, V will get the characteristics of a businessman. You can use V’s confident demeanor to obtain all relevant business information and people do the bidding without you getting your hands dirty.

But the game doesn’t feature any meaningful dialogue choices with this life path. I mean that no dialogue may influence the quests later.

Nomad

Nomad is indeed the best choice if one player is interested in the background story of V. In comparison to the other two profiles Street Kid and Corpo, Nomad is excellent with its dialogue and quest outcomes.

Best lifepath overall in Cyberpunk 2077

Lastly, one can’t think of any natural perks that make one choice superior to another. For each lifepath, only the prologue, beginning attire, as well as some minor dialogue possibilities are the only things that have altered considerably.

Following the completion of the prologue, there will be minor dialogue options based on the individual holding a conversation, but there’s nothing that will have a large impact on the overall communication.

Plus there are no perks, levels, or characteristic boosts. As a result, the decision is subjective.