Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc Locations Guide

Ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077 are more of your local doctors available throughout Night City. Each of them provides you with certain upgrades that are locked well within their field of expertise that makes every one of them unique providing the upgrades you are looking for.
There are 13 known Ripperdocs that you can find inside and outside of Night City. They will all sell you different upgrades.
Ripperdoc Locations
Watson District
Ripperdoc #1 – Viktor Vector
You can find Viktor at the southern edge of the Watson District, in Little China. You won’t be able to miss him since you will also encounter him in your primary quest line.
Ripperdoc #2 – Ryder
You can find Cassius Ryder located in the Northside of Watson district in front of a large hotel.
Ripperdoc #3 – Charles Bucks
You can find Charles Bucks in Kabuki of the Watson District north of the Kabuki Central Plaza.
Ripperdoc #4 – Robert Rainwater
You can find Robert in Kabuki of the Watson District at the back of a lower marketplace.
Ripperdoc #5 – Instant Implants
You can find Instant Implants also in Kabuki of the Watson District in Night City right below the bridge leading into Westbrook’s Japantown.
Westbrook District
Ripperdoc #1 – Japantown
You can find the unnamed Ripperdoc in Japantown of Westbrook District.
Ripperdoc #2 – Fingers MD
You can find the Fingers MD in Japantown of Westbrook District.
Ripperdoc #3 – Nina
You can find Nina Kraviz in the Charter hills of Westbrook District.
City Center District
Ripperdoc #1 – Downtown
You can find this ripperdoc in the Downtown City Center District close to a bridge leading to an off-shore island.
Heywood District
Ripperdoc #1 – Wellsprings
You can find this ripperdoc in the wellsprings of the Heywood District along the closest street to the water’s edge. This is the best and goes to ripperdocs offering with few legendary implants that will prove useful in your journey.
Santo Domingo District
Ripperdoc #1 – Octavio
You can find Octavio’s Clinic in rancho Coronado of Santo Domingo District on the Far southeast side just below a large dam.
Ripperdoc #2 – Arroyo
You can find this ripperdoc in Arroyo of the Santo Domingo district on the southeastern edge.
Pacifica District
Ripperdoc #1 – West Wind Estate
You can find this ripperdoc in the West Wind Estate of the Pacifica District on the East side near the edge of the city.