Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc Locations Guide

Ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077 are more of your local doctors available throughout Night City. Each of them provides you with certain upgrades that are locked well within their field of expertise that makes every one of them unique providing the upgrades you are looking for.

There are 13 known Ripperdocs that you can find inside and outside of Night City. They will all sell you different upgrades.

Ripperdoc Locations

Watson District

Ripperdoc #1 – Viktor Vector

You can find Viktor at the southern edge of the Watson District, in Little China. You won’t be able to miss him since you will also encounter him in your primary quest line.

Ripperdoc #2 – Ryder

You can find Cassius Ryder located in the Northside of Watson district in front of a large hotel.

Ripperdoc #3 – Charles Bucks

You can find Charles Bucks in Kabuki of the Watson District north of the Kabuki Central Plaza.

Ripperdoc #4 – Robert Rainwater

You can find Robert in Kabuki of the Watson District at the back of a lower marketplace.

Ripperdoc #5 – Instant Implants

You can find Instant Implants also in Kabuki of the Watson District in Night City right below the bridge leading into Westbrook’s Japantown.

Westbrook District

Ripperdoc #1 – Japantown

You can find the unnamed Ripperdoc in Japantown of Westbrook District.

Ripperdoc #2 – Fingers MD

You can find the Fingers MD in Japantown of Westbrook District.

Ripperdoc #3 – Nina

You can find Nina Kraviz in the Charter hills of Westbrook District.

City Center District

Ripperdoc #1 – Downtown

You can find this ripperdoc in the Downtown City Center District close to a bridge leading to an off-shore island.

Heywood District

Ripperdoc #1 – Wellsprings

You can find this ripperdoc in the wellsprings of the Heywood District along the closest street to the water’s edge. This is the best and goes to ripperdocs offering with few legendary implants that will prove useful in your journey.

Santo Domingo District

Ripperdoc #1 – Octavio

You can find Octavio’s Clinic in rancho Coronado of Santo Domingo District on the Far southeast side just below a large dam.

Ripperdoc #2 – Arroyo

You can find this ripperdoc in Arroyo of the Santo Domingo district on the southeastern edge.

Pacifica District

Ripperdoc #1 – West Wind Estate

You can find this ripperdoc in the West Wind Estate of the Pacifica District on the East side near the edge of the city.