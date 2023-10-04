Who Is Solomon Reed In Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC has introduced a new and mysterious character to the game known as Solomon Reed. Played by Idris Alba, Reed is one of the central characters of the DLC who is searching for a woman called the Songbird.

During the DLC, you can choose to aid Reed or Songbird and complete the quests related to them. This can affect the ending of Phantom Liberty which has implications for the base game’s ending as well. Here is all you need to know about Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Solomon Reed Explained

Solomon Reed is the one of NUSA’s finest soldiers ever produced and leads the manhunt for Songbird. The first interaction you will have with Reed is when you are watching a basketball game in Dogtown. He suddenly comes behind you asking for Myers.

This begins the DLC where you and Reed work together to find the Songbird, extract her, and possibly help her. He is your guardian angel throughout the story and tries his hardest to be reasonable with you. At the end, you will be presented with a choice to aid him or the Songbird.

On the surface, Reed may sound like the villain here. If you are sympathetic to the Songbird’s cause, then he may certainly be the bad guy since he opposes you trying to help her escape. But his heart is in the right place, and he actually wants to save the Songbird from dying out. He will continually persist that you hand her over so that he can get her the proper treatment.

Whether you end up helping him or the Songbird depends on you. But remember, your actions have consequences.