Best Tech Weapons You Can Use In Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that stands out due to the variety of Weapons and Armor. All these weapons and armors including the tech weapons are unique in a way that they add a different flavor to the already flexible combat system of Cyberpunk 2077.

Tech weapons use the same ammo type as standard and power weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 but offer a lot of cool features. You can use tech weapons to shoot enemies behind and through cover.

They use a charging system that lets them hit enemies behind cover, and since they pack quite a punch, V should ideally use them against powerful foes and main bosses.

We’ll discuss some of the best tech weapons you can lay your hands on in Cyberpunk 2077 and explain how to get them, their stats, uses, and unique abilities that make them great and make the selection process a lot easier for you.

Best Tech weapons and how to get them in Cyberpunk 2077

Chaos

You can get the Chaos in the All Food Plant region while doing the Pickup quest. While doing the quest, you will come across Royce that will drop the Chaos when killed. You can kill him at the negotiation or the boss fight. Before you kill Royce, Maelstorm should have to be hostile.

Stats

Weapon Chaos Type Pistol Clip Size 12 Rounds Charge Time 1.50 Sec Attacks Per Second 3.57 Charge Multiplier 25% Headshot Damage Multiplier 1.50%

Effect

Chaos can increase the chances of Crit Chance to the opponent. The more the Crit chance, the more often you will deal with the Critical Hit. Once you have done a critical hit on the opponent, you will deal 50% more damage.

Uses

There are four types of damages that tech weapons can deal to the opponent. These are Chemical, Physical, Electrical, and Thermal. Chaos can shuffle one of the damages on each of the reload to deliver a variety of damage.

Chaos can also deliver a random percentage of the Crit Damage on each hit to the opponent. After each successful hit of the Chaos, you will also increase the chances of inducing the Status effect.

Comrade’s Hammer

Comrade Hammer schematics can be found in a leader in Arroyo. There is suspected criminal activity in the region, and you must kill the leader to loot the crafting specs.

Once you have the crafting specs, you can craft the Comrade Hammer using the Grease Monkey Perk.

Stats

Weapon Comrade’s Hammer Type Revolver Clip Size 1 Round Attack Per Second 0.26 Charge Multiplier 25% Headshot Damage Multiplier 200%

Effect

This weapon has a special clip that only contains a special bullet. This bullet has explosive material on it, and it will explode at the point of impact.

Uses

A negative effect called burn will induce heavy thermal damage to the opponent. The Comrade’s Hammer has a 25% chance to inflict the burn. It also can increase the damage by 50% with the help of the modifier.

All of these effects have a negative impact on the range and reload time of Comrade’s Hammer. The damage and reload time are still better than all the popular sniper rifles.

Lizzie

You can find Lizzie in the Lizzie Bar while you are doing the Automation Love. The bar will open after 6 in the evening. After that, you can go inside and find it on the table in the basement.

Stats

Weapon Lizzie Type Pistol Clip Size 10 Rounds Attacks Per Second 17 Charge Time 1.71 Sec Charge Multiplier 25% Headshot Damage Multiplier 150%

Effect

Lizzie pistol has the effect in which it fires an extra round per shot when the weapon is fully charged.

Uses

This weapon can shoot 4 rounds per shot instead of 4 and ultimately deliver more damage per shot. Not only that, but the Lizzie pistol does also have the 5 shots in the magazine instead of the 3. As a result of that, you will need less reloading when you are fighting with this weapon.

Breakthrough

To find the Schematics of Breakthrough, you must travel to the Suspected Crime Activity located in Rancho Coronado. Once you are there, you must kill Olga Elizabeth Longmead. After killing her, you will get the crafting specs to craft Breakthrough with the help of Edgerunner Artisan Perk.

Stats

Weapon Breakthrough Type Sniper Rifle Clip Size 4 Rounds Attacks Per Second 0.93 Charge Time 2.37 sec Headshot Damage Multiplier 300%

Effect

This weapon has the unique ability that can enable the rounds shot by it to penetrate the walls.

Uses

Breakthrough can easily destroy the opponents when it is fully charged. They don’t have any chance to escape because your fired rounds can enter the walls and barriers. When there are multiple enemies inside the scope of the Breakthrough, the rounds can bounce from the surfaces to hit both targets.

Widow Maker

You can get Widow Maker during the fight with Panam when you kill Nash. You can also get it in the Basilisk from the Raffens while doing Queen of the Highway

Stats

Weapon Widow Maker Type Rifle Clip Size 12 Rounds Attacks Per Second 10.38 Charge Time 2.40 Sec Charge Multiplier 35% Headshot Damage Multiplier 150%

Effect

Widow Maker can fire two rounds per shot. The rounds are laced with poison that will deliver chemical damage to the opponent.

Uses

This rifle is a tech weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 that delivers chemical damage and poison chance in a single round. Not only that, but it also fires two rounds per shot. The damage done by this weapon will be multiplied 5 times when you are firing charged shots.

If we combine the damage delivered by double shots and charged shots, no one can survive that. The only drawback of this weapon is the high charge time and recoil.

Apparition

You can only get the Apparition if you have corpo lifepath chosen from the start of the game. When you are doing the War Pig quest, you can collect it from the body of Frank Nostra.

Stats

Weapon Apparition Type Pistol Clip Size 12 Rounds Attacks Per Seconds 3.57 Charge Time 1.42 Sec Charge Multiplier 135% Headshot Damage Multiplier 1.50%

Effect

Apparition can increase the fire rate, reload speed, and damage based on your health level.

Uses

Apparition is a tech weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 that can induce double damage when you are doing charged shots. It will also deliver extra damage and fire rate when the health of the player is below 20%. It means that you will get stronger at the end of the fight.

The Apparition can be used to shoot at any range, and it has no limitations because it is a pistol. It also has one of the biggest clip sizes and a high reload speed meaning that you can shoot more baddies.

Techtronika RT-46 Burya

You can purchase the crafting specs for this tech weapon from the vendors at the Downtown, The Glen, Wellsprings, and Vista Del Rey. Once the crafting specs are acquired, you can then easily craft it with the help of True Craftsman Perk.

Stats

Weapon Techtronika RT-46 Burya Type Revolver Clip Size 4 Rounds Attacks Per Seconds 0.78 Charge Multiplier 25% Headshot Damage Multiplier 200%

Effect

This tech weapon has the effect that allows it to run at a low performance if your body attribute level is less than 10.

Uses

With the help of Techtronika RT-46 Burya, you can instantly fire charged shots when you start firing rounds. The weapon will not run at peak performance if your body level is below 10.

You will then be able to face reduced fire rate and increased recoil. Another drawback is that you will not be able to install the scope on top of this weapon.