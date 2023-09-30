All New 2.0 Weapons In Cyberpunk 2077

With the new DLC available for Cyberpunk 2077, which is named the Phantom Liberty, the franchise has added multiple new weapons into the game keeping in view the interest of the players. All the weapons added belong to diversified classes and in this guide, we are going to provide you a heads-up info about all the weapons in 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077.

List of all new Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 weapons

The 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 is massive. Not only does the base game get new weapons but with the release of Phantom Liberty, you have another set of new weapons to collect. We will continue to update as we discover more new weapons added to Cyberpunk 2077 with Phantom Liberty and 2.0 update but for now, these are the ones we have discovered.

Grit

The first weapon on the list is the Grit auto pistol. Being a fast-firing pistol with an automatic feature allows it to resemble the old famous Uzi. In Phantom Liberty DLC, this pistol comes with a pre-installed extended magazine which helps in increasing the firepower of the weapon.

With the label “Illegal” associated with the Grit, it is suggested that this weapon is not free to use throughout the game. Rather you can only use this weapon for particular regions or under restricted conditions.

Hercules 3AX

The next new weapon on the list for 2.0 update is the Hercules 3AX in Cyberpunk 2077. This is quite a lethal weapon considering its firepower and stats. In appearance, it looks like some advanced shotgun having multiple buttons near the stock.

Additionally, the weapon has quite a big scope attached to it which is quite useful while targeting some headshots. This weapon is available from the armory while progressing through the Roads to Redemption mission.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Order

Order is the new double-barrel fancy-looking shotgun introduced in the Phantom Liberty DLC. This shotgun has multiple electromagnetic coils embedded in its barrels. This makes it look like an electrically powered shotgun. However, if we talk about the bullets in this gun, they are just the normal shotgun shells.

To get your hands over the Order shotgun in the game you must pay a visit to Herold located in the Dogtown area. Like the Grit pistol, this weapon is also an “Illegal” one as well.

NDI Osprey

NDI Osprey is the next weapon on the list of new weapons in the Cyberpunk 2077 update. It is a very powerful Sniper Rifle with long range and damage. It has explosive rounds which allows this weapon to target multiple enemies with just a single round in use. The magazine is mounted near the stock which helps in reducing the recoil of the gun as well.

You can obtain this weapon by visiting the armory located in Alex’s Safe House while going through the Birds with Broken Wings mission in the game.

Rasetsu

Rasetsu is a Sniper Rifle in the game which you can get as a reward during the You Know My Name mission. It’s a really cool sniper rifle with advanced tech instruments attached. The magazine can be inserted like a cassette in an old radio which makes the reloading visuals pretty enjoyable.

This new weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 comes with some unique mods that help make it effective, especially against advanced technological foes.

Errata Thermal Katana

Errata is a Thermal Katana that has the capability to penetrate even through the bulkiest opponent’s armor. Additionally, it has the ability to provide burn damages to the opponent and make them suffer to death. It belongs to the Melee class of weapons which can cut pretty much through everything.

This weapon is quite similar to the Thermal Mantis Claw which provides pretty much the similar looks and effects in the game.

Warden

The last weapon on our DLC Phantom Liberty list is the Warden Sub-Machine Gun. This weapon is pretty strange in its looks making it appear like a craftsman tool. Like some previous weapons, this is also an “Illegal” one.

This weapon cannot be found during the exploration rather you need to craft it while playing the game. The special thing about this weapon is its firepower, which gets a boost after every shot is fired. This takes the consecutive shot damage to a higher level.