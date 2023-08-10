How To Boost Intelligence in Elden Ring

There are many attributes in Elden Ring, and each holds great importance in helping you progress through the journey. Intelligence is one of the many stats or attributes. Boosting these stats can be a problem. This guide will help you with the items that increase Intelligence.

Items That Raise Intelligence in Elden Ring

There are 8 attributes in Elden Ring; Intelligence is one of them, along with Dexterity, Strength, Vigor Mind, Faith, Endurance, and Arcane. These are important because many weapons require you to be at a certain level in one or multiple stats to wield them.

Intelligence plays a vital role in using a type of magic called Sorceries. Unlike others, Intelligence can increase your resistance against magic. The higher your intelligence level is the more you can resist magic, thus reducing magic damage.

You can boost Intelligence by spending Runes at any Site of Grace. However, you can only boost a stat after interacting with an NPC (Melina).

Furthermore, some items can boost Intelligence if you equip them. These items are listed below.

Marika’s Scarseal

Marika’s Scarseal is a Talisman that you obtain from a corpse in the Siofra River. Marika’s Scarseal increases Intelligence, Mind, Arcane, and Faith by +3 each. The drawback of equipping this Talisman is that it will increase the damage taken by 10%.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Marika’s Soreseal

Marika’s Soreseal is another Talisman that is much harder to get compared to other Talismans. But seeing that it increases Intelligence by +5, it is worth it. It is found inside the sealed room in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree (Legacy Dungeon). But to open this sealed door, you must have Stonsword Key.

Like Marika’s Scarseal, it only increases the other stats like Faith, Arcane, and Mind with +5 each. Along with giving you benefits, it also increases the damage taken by 15 %, thus making you vulnerable.

Stargazer Heirloom

Stargazer Heirloom is another Talisman that increases your Intelligence. To obtain this Talisman, head to the Divine tower in Liurnia and look around to find the Stargazer Heirloom on a dead body. Unlike other Talismans, it only increases Intelligence.

Olivinus Glintstone Crown

Olivinus Glintstone Crown is a Helm that is part of the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer set. It is an armor piece and if equipped can give your Intelligence a boost. To acquire this armor piece, you must head to Raya Lucarian Academy using the closest Site of Grace (Schoolhouse Classroom).

Olivinus Glintstone Crown increases your Intelligence by +3 and decreases HP by 10 %.

Karolos Glintstone Crown

Karolos Glintstone Crown is another Helm that is also a piece of Raya Lucarian Sorcerer armor set. You must kill a foe to obtain this helm. In Karolos Glintstone Crown’s case, you need to fight some crabs in the Raya Lucarian Academy courtyard to equip this item.

Wearing this helm will increase your Intelligence by +3 and reduce your stamina by 9%.

Twinsage Glintstone Crown

Twinsage Glintstone Crown is a Helm that is part of the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Armor set. To obtain this helm, you must kill a crystal crab on the rooftop of Raya Lucarian Academy and equip it as a dropped item.

Wearing this helm will increase your Intelligence by +6, but the drawback of wearing this helm is that it reduces your stamina and Hp by 9% each.

Lazuli Glintstone Crown

Lazuli Glintstone Crown is another Helm that is part of the Lazuli Sorcerer armor set. You can obtain this armor piece by killing a crystal crab in Raya Lucarian Academy. The crab can be found in the tower with the wooden floor.

Wearing this armor piece not only increases your Intelligence by +3 but also increases your Dexterity by +3. However, by boosting your couple of stats, this helm reduces your HP by 18%.

Haima Glintstone Crown

Haima Glintstone Crown is a helm that is part of the Battlemage Set Armor Set. To equip this item, you need to head east of West Windmill Pasture and kill a battlemage across the bridge. Grab the helm by its corpse to increase Intelligence.

Wearing Haima Glintstone Crown will increase your Intelligence and Strength by + 2 each but decreases your FP by 10%.

Hierodas Glintstone Crown

Hierodas Glintstone Crown is one of many Helms that increases your Intelligence. To obtain this piece, you need to head to Mt. Gelmir and look for a corpse in Hermit Village. Hieroda Glintstone Crown is a part of the Errant Sorcerer Armor set.

Wearing this helm increases your two stats, Intelligence and Endurance by +2 each. The drawback of equipping this helm is that it decreases your FP by 10%.

Witch’s Glintstone Crown

Witch’s Glintstone Crown is another Helm that is a part of the Raya Lucarian Armor set, and you can equip it to boost your Intelligence. It is a reward for completing Sellen’s questline that you will get at the end of the questline.

Wearing this helm increases your Intelligence and Arcane stats by +3 each but decreases your stamina by 18 %.

Queen’s Crescent Crown

Queen’s Crescent Crown is the helm of the Queen of the Full Moon Armor set that boosts your Intelligence. Unlike other helms, this helm can be bought for 7000 Runes from Finger Reader (Enia) after facing Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

Wearing this helm will increase your Intelligence by +3, and there are no drawbacks to wearing Queen’s Crescent Crown.

Imp Head (Cat)

Imp Head is cat shaped helm that is a part of no set, so it is an individual piece. It is a rare piece, and you can get it as a dropped item from Imps. Imps rarely dropped this helm, so keep looking for Imps with this helm.

Wearing this helm will increase your Intelligence by +2, and there are no drawbacks to wearing Imp Head.

Greathood

Greathood is another helm that is a part of no set and can be used to increase Intelligence. To obtain Greathood, you need to be good at solving puzzles. There is a puzzle in the Sorcerer painting that rewards Greathood for solving it.

Wearing this helm will increase Intelligence and Faith by +2 each but decreases your HP by 10%

Godrick’s Great Rune

Godrick’s Great Rune is a special item and can increase your stats. Since it is a special item, you can only obtain it as a dropped item after defeating the boss. To obtain it, head to Stormveil castle and face Godrick the Grafted. Defeat this boss to get this great Rune.

Equipping this item will increase all attributes or stats by +5 each and has no drawbacks.

Grafted Blade

Grafted Blade is a Greatsword that can increase your Intelligence. Grafted Blade has the Oath of Vengeance as its default skill; with this skill, you can increase all your attributes by +5 each. However, you can only do it for 60 seconds.

To get this Greatsword, you must fight and kill Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne.

Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear

Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear is a key item which means they can give you special effects if mixed with Flask of Wondrous Physick. To get an increment of +10 Intelligence, you must mix Intelligence-knot crystal Tear with physick.

However, it can only last for 3 minutes. To obtain this item, head to Road to Manor (Site of Grace) and get down from the cliff to fight a few finger creepers to obtain this Crystal Tear.