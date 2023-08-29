Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock The Great Old One Build And Subclass Guide

Warlocks are a hybrid of simple melee attackers and powerful casters in BG3. The Warlock subclass system is divided into Pacts. These Warlock pacts or subclasses are basically their links to supernatural beings that grant them powers. If your Warlock is following The Great Old One pact in Baldur’s Gate 3, we have created this handy build and subclass guide to help you out.

Starting abilities and skills for Warlock The Great Old One

Warlocks depend on their powerful magical ranged capabilities in battle and are primarily ranged fighters. The best thing players need for The Great Old One Warlock build in BG3 is the ability to see far away and a basic melee capacity to be able to fight if the need arises.

Race: Drow is the best Warlock race we can suggest for The Great Old One subclass in BG3. Drow have Superior Darkvision ability that allows them to see further in dark places and can also use their Cantrips as a light source to further increase their sight. Lastly, Drows can also use Rapiers as a weapon efficiently if they need to.

Ability point Distribution: 8 Strength, 14 Dexterity, 15 Constitution, 10 Intelligence, 10 Wisdom, 17 Charisma.

Skill Proficiency: Acrobatics, Deception, Intimidation, Performance, Persuasion.

Best Background

Entertainer background is the best background for Warlock The Great Old One build in BG3. Entertainer background offers high proficiency in Acrobatics and Performance, along with History, Medicine and Perception. Furthermore, your character gets +1 Inspiration Point and +25 XP when they perform any action that depends on their background.

The second-best option for background for Warlock The Great Old One is Soldier where players get high proficiency for Athletics and Intimidation.

Best feats for BG3 Warlock The Great Old One build

Since players can pick only three feats for their character, one feat every 4 levels, players need to pick the best feats that provide boosts to their existing arsenal and gain new skills and abilities that work in sync with their entire build. Following are the feats players can pick for Warlock The Great Old One in BG3.

Level 4: Ability Improvement – The feat allows players to invest 2 additional points in their abilities. These can either be in the same ability or different ones, as long as your total is not above 20. Invest in whatever you are lacking. If not, it’s best to invest in either Charisma or Constitution.

Level 8: Spell Sniper – Learn a Cantrip spell, and your roll requirement for a critical hit is reduced by 1. As a spell user, players can stack Spell Sniper 4 times to deal easy critical attacks. The feat is perfect for making Warlock a beast at ranged battles.

Level 12: Durable – Increase constitution by 1 and regen full HP for every Short Rest. The Warlock class is one of the weakest classes in BG3, making it a huge liability to go in the late game without high enough HP. This feat provides some much-needed survivability to your Warlock build.

Best spells for Warlock The Great Old One build in BG3

Warlock class in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of good spells they can unlock and use. Unfortunately, you are severely lacking in spell slots at the start, so you have to be selective with what spells you pick. As you are leveling up, I recommend the following spells for your The Great Old One Warlock subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Level 1: Dissonant Whispers – Allows players to cast Frightened on their enemy which makes them weaker in both offense and defense.

Level 1: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter – Only works on enemies with intelligence above 5. If so, players can use the spell to disable them.

Level 1: Hellish Rebuke – Cast hellish flames on an enemy who attacks you as a reaction to their attack.

Level 2: Crown of Madness – Allows players to cast madness on their enemy. An enemy inflicted with madness will attack the character closest to them on the battlefield.

Best Armor and Weapons

While gear mostly just provides protection and weapon damage, I will recommend the following equipment for The Great Old One Warlock in BG3

Weapon: Go with any Rapier as the Drow race is proficient in Rapiers.

Helm: Dark Justiciar Helmet from Gauntlet of Shar gives you +1 on Saving throws against spells and increases your critical attacks roll by 1 if you are obscured.

Armor: Bhaalist Armor makes your enemies in a 2m range vulnerable to pierce damage and you get +2 bonus on Initiative Rolls.

Gloves: Daredevil Gloves to get +1 on throws for Spell attacks.

Amulet: Lofty Sorcerer Amulet as it increases your sorcery points by 1.

Ring: Burnished Ring to be able to cast Paralyzing Ray.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock The Great Old One build level progression

Level 2: Agonizing Blast, Beast Speech and one Level 1 Spell.

Level 3: Pact of Balde, one Level 2 Spell.

Level 4: Cantrip, One Spell from Level 1 or Level 2.

Level 5: Eldritch Invocations, Hunger of Hadar, Conter Spell.

Level 6: Dominate Beast, Blight, Book of Ancient Secrets.

Level 8: Banishment spell.

Level 9: Telekinesis, Otherworldly Leap, Whispers of the Grave, Beguiling Influence, Fiendish Vigour.

Level 10: Thought Shield, Mage Hand, Minor Illusion

Level 11: Mystic Arcanum

Level 12: Eldritch Invocation