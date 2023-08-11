What Is A Proficiency Bonus In Baldur’s Gate 3?

Proficiency is one of the most central features of Baldur’s Gate 3’s gameplay experience that grants you a bonus in the game. Every class in the game is proficient in certain areas, making them specialists at performing certain tasks.

When you make your character, you receive pre-determined proficiencies based on the class and your stats that define your character and what they can do. The proficiency bonuses, on the other hand, net your character bonuses on their predefined proficiencies. The bonuses help your character improve at certain throws, using certain abilities and gear items.

Proficiency Explained in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the initial phase of the game, proficiency is determined by what each class is good at. Proficiencies allow your character to use or handle certain items effectively. For example, the Paladin class is proficient in all armor sets (light, medium, and heavy) and can use every armor in the game. On the other hand, the Ranger class cannot equip heavy armor since it is only proficient in light and medium armor.

This varies from class and even subclass to subclass. This rule applies across weapons, spells, throws, etc. Proficiency Bonus is a number by which you’ll get an increase in the outcome of your rolls related to your proficiency. It aids you in your throws, abilities, gear usage, and any other facet of the game that requires proficiency.

The proficiency bonus is calculated using the formula:

Proficiency Bonus = (character level – 1)/4+2

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Proficiency Bonus increases in the following increments as you level up.

Level Proficiency Bonus 1 +2 2 +2 3 +2 4 +2 5 +3 6 +3 7 +3 8 +3 9 +4 10 +4 11 +4 12 +4 13 +5 14 +5 15 +5 16 +5 17 +6 18 +6 19 +6 20 +6 Proficiency bonus table

How to Increase Proficiency Bonus

The proficiency bonus will make your Baldur’s Gate 3 experience much easier and easier. As such, you’ll want to increase this bonus as much as possible. There are a few ways through which you can do so.

1. Level Up

The main way to increase Proficiency Bonus in the game is through leveling up. Each level up will net you an additional bonus to make you more effective. Your proficiency Bonus increases at an increasing level as you progress through the game.

2. Select a Class whose Proficiencies Interest you

Due to the RPG nature of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll always have to make tradeoffs. Certain classes will not allow you to be proficient at certain things. For example, if you want to use all armor categories in the game, the Fighter is the way to go since it is proficient there. Again, your bonus will depend on what you’re already proficient in and your preferences.

3. Choose the Right Feats

In Baldur’s Gate 3, once you reach levels 4, 8, and 12, you can choose feats that enhance your character’s skills and abilities. These feats give you bonuses on your existing proficiencies. When you are presented with the choices, always choose the feat that enhances your ability score. This, coupled with your level-up, will indirectly increase your Proficiency Bonus and make you more effective overall.