Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Crafting Guide

Meeting the high expectations set by Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom brings quite a sophisticated crafting system. The number of recipes in the game, the different effects these recipes hold and the various buffs they provide make the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s crafting system quite interesting. Here, we will take a detailed look at the crafting system in the game.

How does crafting work in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Crafting in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is basically cooking. You cook meals by mixing various ingredients like vegetables and fruits. Various critters like Monster Horns can be used to create various Elixirs that only work to provide long-lasting buffs to link.

The ingredients for crafting are found throughout the world of Hyrule. Cooking ingredients like Rice, Wheat, Flour, Fruits, Monster Parts, and Vegetables can be found by exploration and purchasing. You get them when you defeat enemies when you loot crates, and you buy them from merchants throughout the world.

The same is true for Elixir ingredients, except they are mostly found by defeating monsters or collecting wildlife and are sold by only a handful of selected merchants.

Once you have all the items you need, you just hold them from your inventory and throw them in any cooking pots you find across Hyrule in the settlements to cook them. Crafting in Zelda TOTK is all about experimenting with meals and their ingredients.

Upon using the correct ingredients, you will be able to create a new recipe that allows you to instantly cook the recipe the next time. If you are too far from any settlement, you can create a bonfire with wood or use a portable Zonai Pot to cook yourself a meal or an elixir. These pots are single-use only so make sure you craft what you need.

Types of crafting in Zelda TotK

The biggest point you need to know is that other than the basic crafting system, Zelda TOTK also comes with Ultrahand and Fuse ability.

The basic crafting system allows players to cook and create edible items. Most of these are used to create healing items, but sometimes you can also get several buffs from certain edible items.

The Ultrahand ability and the Fuse Ability are quite similar. These abilities allow players to combine the items that find in the world. The possibilities are endless, allowing players to combine sticks and weapons with random boulders and crates that they find, to create new weapons.

You can combine slabs of rocks and the Zonai Devices to create vehicles for yourself. The only difference between Underhand and Fuse is that Ultrahand is used to pick and combine objects from the world, while Fuse is primarily used to combine the objects in your inventory.

How do Ultrahand and Fusion work

These abilities allow you to join items you gather from the world and make something new, sort of like Lego. A basic useless stick and a useless boulder can be used to craft a large hammer for yourself in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Similarly, you can put a fan on a wooden slab and make a boat for yourself.

Tips for crafting in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Recipes are unlocked as you explore the world. They are found when you read books and notes that you find in the world. Some basic recipes can also be unlocked by directly experimenting with the ingredients in Zelda TOTK.

All food ingredients have secondary effects. Keep an eye out for these secondary effects. Food items that have similar secondary effects can be used in different recipes to make new food items. These effects offer increased efficacy via various buffs.

To see whatever recipes you have, you can check “Select for Recipe” from the item menu. This allows you to automatically get all the ingredients you need for that recipe. Cooking high-end food items and elixirs always offer multiple buffs.

Other than replenishing your hearts, these edibles also provide multiple buffs such as increased defense, increased damage, and better accuracy. The same goes for your elixirs, which can be used to get resistances and powerups, all of which stack up no matter how many you use.

All Zelda TotK crafting recipes

DISH INGREDIENTS EFFECT Mushroom Skewer 1 x mushroom Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change mushroom type for extra buffs. Meat and Mushroom Skewer 1 x mushroom1 x meat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change mushroom type for extra buffs. Fish and Mushroom Skewer 1 x mushroom1 x fish Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change mushroom type for extra buffs. Meat Skewer 1 x meat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Fish Skewer 1 x fish Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Seafood Skewer 1 x snail/crab Restores two hearts. Copious Meat Skewers 4 x different types of meat Restores thirteen hearts. Copious Seafood Skewers 4 x different types of fish Restores eight hearts. Steamed Fruit 1 x fruit (except Hylian Tomato)1 x vegetable, flower, or herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Steamed Tomatoes 1 x Hylian Tomato1 x vegetable, flower, or herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Steamed Mushrooms 1 x mushroom1 x vegetable, flower, or herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Steamed Meat 1 x meat1 x vegetable, flower, or herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Steamed Fish 1 x fish1 x vegetable, flower, or herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Sauteed Peppers 1 x Spicy Pepper Restores health and offers cold resistance, increase amount for greater effect. Sauteed Nuts 1 x any type of nut Restores half a heart. Fried Wild Greens 1 x vegetable, flower, or herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Copious Fried Wild Greens 4 x different types of vegetable, flower, or herb Restores eight hearts. Cooked Stambulb 1 x Stamblulb Restores one heart and one-quarter stamina. Buttered Stambulb 1 x Stambulb1 x Goat Butter Restores two hearts and one full stamina circle. Copious Mushroom Skewers 4 x different types of mushroom Restores three and a half hearts. Spiced Meat Skewer 1 x Goron Spice1 x Raw Meat Restores two hearts. Prime Spiced Meat Skewer 1 x Goron Spice1 x Prime Meat Restores three hearts. Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer 1 x Goron Spice1 x Gourmet Meat Restores six hearts. Crab Stir-Fry 1 x Crab1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Meat and Seafood Fry 1 x Raw Meat1 x Fish Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Prime Meat and Seafood Fry 1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Fish Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Fish Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Salt-Grilled Greens 1 x Rock Salt1 x Flower or Herb Restores two hearts. Salt-Grilled Mushroom 1 x Rock Salt1 x Mushroom Restores one hearts. Salt-grilled Meat 1 x Rock salt1 x Raw bird drumstick/Raw Meat. Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects. Salt-Grilled Prime Meat 1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Rock Salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change type for different effects. Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Rock Salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change type for different effects. Salt-grilled Fish 1 x Fish1 x Rock salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects. Salt-Grilled Crab 1 x Crab1 x Rock salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects. Herb Saute 1 x Goron Spice1 x Flower, herb, or vegetable Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects. Fragrant Mushroom Saute 1 x Goron Spice1 x Mushroom Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects. Pepper Steak 1 x Raw Meat1 x Pepper1 x Green Onion1 x Acorn Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Pepper Seafood 1 x Fish1 x Spicy Pepper Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Fragrant Seafood Stew 1 x Stambulb1 x Oil Jar1 x Fish Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Deep-Fried Drumstick 1 x Oil Jar1 x Raw Bird Drumstick Restores two hearts. Deep-Fried Thigh 1 x Oil Jar1 x Raw Bird Thigh Restores three hearts. Deep-Fried Bird Roast 1 x Oil Jar1 x Raw Whole Bird Restores six hearts. Seafood Meuniere 1 x Seafood1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat Butter Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Porgy Meuniere 1 x Porgy1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat Butter Restores four hearts and boost attack for 3 mins 10 secs. Salmon Meuniere 1 x Salmon1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat Butter Restores all hearts. Fruit and Mushroom Mix 1 x Fruit1 x Mushroom Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Simmered Fruit 1 x Fruit Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Copious Simmered Fruit 4 x different types of fruit Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Simmered Tomato 5 x Hylian Tomato Restores ten hearts. Fruity Tomato Stew 1 x Hylian Tomato1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk Restores three hearts Tomato Mushroom Stew 1 x Mushroom1 x Hylian Tomato1 x Raw Prime Meat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Tomato Seafood Soup 1 x Hylian Tomato1 x Seafood Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cream of Vegetable Soup 1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or Herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Veggie Cream Soup 1 x Pumpkin or Carrot1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cream of Mushroom Soup 1 x Mushroom1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or Herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Creamy Meat Soup 1 x Meat1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or Herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Creamy Seafood Soup 1 x Seafood1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or Herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Snail Chowder 1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Snail1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Creamy Heart Soup 1 x Hyrdomelon1 x Voltfruit1 x Hearty Radish1 x Fresh Milk Restores eight hearts Glazed Veggies 1 x Vegetable1 x Courser Bee Honey Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Glazed Mushrooms 1 x Mushroom1 x Courser Bee Honey Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Glazed Meat 1 x Bird Drumstick1 x Courser Bee Honey Restores six hearts and two-fifths stamina. Glazed Seafood 1 x Any Seafood1 x Courser Bee Honey Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Curry Rice 1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores two hearts Vegetable Curry 1 x Pumpkin or Carrot1 x Goron Spice1 x Hylian Rice Restores health and boosts defence if you use a pumpkin, boosts stamina if you use a carrot. Increase amount for greater effect. Meat Curry 1 x Raw Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Prime Meat Curry 1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Gourmet Meat Curry 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Poultry Curry 1 x Raw Bird Drumstick1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Prime Poultry Curry 1 x Raw Bird Thigh1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Gourmet Poultry Curry 1 x Raw Whole Bird1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Seafood Curry 1 x Any Seafood1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cheesy Curry 1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron Spice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Carrot Stew 1 x Any Carrot1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Pumpkin Stew 1 x Any Pumpkin1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores hearts and grants a defence boost. Increase amount for greater effect. Meat Stew 1 x Raw Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Prime Meat Stew 1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Gourmet Meat Stew 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin 1 x Any Pumpkin1 x Any Meat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Vegetable Risotto 1 x Any Carrot or Pumpkin1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Mushroom Risotto 1 x Any Mushroom1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Salmon Risotto 1 x Hearty Salmon1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt Full health recovery plus four yellow hearts. Crab Risotto 1 x Any Crab1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cheesy Risotto 1 x Any Mushroom or Fish Except Hearty Salmon1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt1 x Hateno Cheese Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Poultry Pilaf 1 x Raw Bird Drumstick1 x Hylian Rice1 x Bird Egg1 x Goat Butter Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Prime Poultry Pilaf 1 x Raw Bird Thigh1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Bird Egg Restores seven hearts. Gourmet Poultry Pilaf 1 x Raw Whole Bird1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Bird Egg Restores 10 hearts. Seafood Paella 1 x Armored Porgy or Mighty Porgy1 x Razorclaw Crab or Ironshell Crab1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat Butter1 x Hylian Rice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Curry Pilaf 1 x Goron Spice1 x Goat Butter1 x Hylian Rice Restores two hearts. Fried Egg and Rice 1 x Bird Egg1 x Hylian Rice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Crunchy Fried Rice 1 x Any Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Oil Jar1 x Bird Egg Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Seafood Fried Rice 1 x Any Porgy1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Crab Omelet with Rice 1 x Any Crab1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Hylian Rice Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Meat and Rice Bowl 1 x Raw Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt Restores four hearts. Increase amount for greater effect. Prime Meat and Rice Bowl 1 x Raw Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt2 x Prime Meat Restores five hearts. Increase amount for greater effect. Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt Restores eight hearts. Increase amount for greater effect. Cheesy Meat Bowl 1 x Raw Meat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt Restores six hearts. Increase amount for greater effect. Prime Cheesy Meat Bowl 1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt Restores seven hearts. Increase amount for greater effect. Gourmet Cheesy Meat Bowl 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt Restores 10 hearts. Increase amount for greater effect. Veggie Rice Balls 1 x Hylian rice1 x vegetable, flower, or herb Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Mushroom Rice Balls 1 x Hylian Rice1 x Mushroom (except Puffshroom) Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Meaty Rice Balls 1 x Hylian rice1 x Raw Meat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Seafood Rice Balls 1 x Hylian Rice2 x Staminoka Bass Restores six hearts and two and a quarter bars of stamina Veggie Porridge 1 x Vegetable1 x Hylian Rice1 x Fresh Milk Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Wheat Bread 1 x Rock Salt1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Melty Cheesy Bread 1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Rock Salt1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Hylian Tomato Pizza 1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Tomato Restores seven hearts. Increase amount for greater effect. Meat Pie 1 x Any Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Fish Pie 1 x Any Seafood1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cheesy Tomato 1 x Hylian Tomato1 x Hateno Cheese Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cheesy Baked Fish 1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Any Seafood Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Omelet 1 x Bird Egg1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Vegetable Omelet 1 x Any Vegatable, Flower, or Herb1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat Butter Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Mushroom Omelet 1 x Any Mushroom1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat Butter Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cheesy Omelet 1 x Any Mushroom, Vegetable, Flower, or Herb1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat Butter1 x Hateno Cheese Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Hot Buttered Apple 1 x Apple1 x Goat Butter Restores two hearts using an apple, and four hearts using a golden apple. Increase amount for greater effect. Honeyed Fruits 1 x Any Fruit except Apple1 x Courser Bee Honey Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Honeyed Apple 1 x Apple1 x Courser Bee Honey Restores health, use golden apples or increase amount for greater effect. Honey Candy 1 x Courser Bee Honey Restores two hearts and one-third stamina. Fried Bananas 1 x Mighty Bananas1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar Restores three hearts and provides an attack boost. Egg Pudding 1 x Fresh Milk1 x Bird Egg1 x Cane Sugar Restores three hearts. Plain Crepe 1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Cane Sugar1 x Bird Egg Restores five hearts. Wildberry Crepe 1 x Wildberry1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Cane Sugar1 x Bird Egg Restores 10 hearts. Honey Crepe 1 x Courser Bee Honey1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Cane Sugar1 x Bird Egg Restores 10 hearts and some stamina. Nutcake 1 x Acorn or Chickaloo Tree Nut1 x Goat Butter1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores three hearts. Fruitcake 1 x Wildberry or Apple1 x Any Fruit1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Carrot Cake 1 x Any Carrot1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat Butter Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Pumpkin Pie 1 x Any Pumpkin1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat Butter Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Cheesecake 1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter Restores four hearts. Fruit Pie 1 x Any Fruit except Apple or Pumpkin1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Apple Pie 1 x Apple1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter Restores health, use golden apples or increase amount for greater effect. Egg Tart 1 x Bird Egg1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter Restores four hearts. Milk 1 x Hylian Rice1 Fresh Milk Restored health, increase amount for greater effect. Noble Pursuit 1 x Palm Fruit1 x Hydromelon1 x Voltfruit1 x Rock Salt Restores four hearts. Monster Stew 1 x Monster Extract1 x Any Meat1 x Any Seafood Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects. Monster Soup 1 x Monster Extract1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores one-quarter of a heart. Monster Curry 1 x Monster Extract1 x Goron Spice1 x Hylian Rice Restores one-quarter of a heart. Monster Rice Balls 1 x Monster Extract1 x Rock Salt1 x Hylian Rice Restores one-quarter of a heart. Monster Cake 1 x Monster Extract1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores one-quarter of a heart. Dark Stew 1 x Dark Clump1 x Any Meat1 x Any Seafood Restores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect. Dark Soup 1 x Dark Clump1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Goat Butter Restores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect. Dark Curry 1 x Dark Clump1 x Goron Spice1 x Hylian Rice Restores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect. Dark Rice Ball 1 x Dark Clump1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt Restores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect. Dark Cake 1 x Dark Clump1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter1 x Tabantha Wheat Restores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect. Dubious Food 1 x Sticky Lizard Restores one heart. Rock-Hard Food 1 x Hylian Pine Cone Restores a quarter of a heart. Baked Apple 1 x Apple Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Baked Golden Apple 1 x Golden Apple Restores two and a quarter hearts. Charred Pepper 1 x Spicy Pepper Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Hylian Tomato 1 x Hylian Tomato Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Wildberry 1 x Wildberry Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Voltfruit 1 x Voltfruit Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Hydromelon 1 x Hydromelon Restores three-quarters of a heart. Baked Palm Fruit 1 x Palm Fruit Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Mighty Bananas 1 x Mighty Bananas Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Lotus Seeds 1 x Fleet-Lotus Seeds Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Mighty Thistle 1 x Mighty Thistle Restores half a heart. Roasted Armoranth 1 x Armoranth Restores half a heart. Roasted Swift Carrot 1 x Swift Carrot Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Endura Carrot 1 x Endura Carrot Restores three hearts. Baked Fortified Pumpkin 1 x Fortified Pumpkin Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Sun Pumpkin 1 x Sun Pumpkin Restores three-quarters of a heart. Roasted Radish 1 x Hearty Radish Restores three and three-quarter hearts. Roasted Big Radish 1 x Big Hearty Radish Restores six hearts. Toasty Skyshroom 1 x Skyshroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores half a heart. Toasty Hylian Shroom 1 x Mushroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Stamella Shroom 1 x Stamella Shroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Rushroom 1 x Rushroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Sunshroom 1 x Sunshroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Chillshroom 1 x Chillshroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Zapshroom 1 x Zapshroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Razorshroom 1 x Razorshroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Ironshroom 1 x Ironshroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Silent Shroom 1 x Silent Shroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Brightcap 1 x Brightcap Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasty Endura Shroom 1 x Endura Shroom Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart. Toasted Hearty Truffle 1 x Hearty Truffle Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three hearts. Toasted Big Hearty Truffle 1 x Big Hearty Truffle Must be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts. Seared Steak 1 x Raw Meat Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Seared Prime Steak 1 x Raw Prime Meat Must be cooked over open fire. Restores two and a quarter hearts Seared Gourmet Steak. 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat Must be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts. Roasted Bird Drumstick 1 x Bird Drumstick Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Bird Thigh 1 x Bird Thigh Must be cooked over open fire. Restores two and a half hearts. Roasted Whole Bird 1 x Raw Whole Bird Must be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts. Roasted Arowana 1 x Ancient Arowana Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Bass 1 x Hyrule Bass or Hearty Bass Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Trout 1 x Any Trout Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Carp 1 x Any Carp Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Porgy 1 x Any Porgy Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts Roasted Cave Fish 1 x Glowing Cave Fish Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts Roasted Hearty Bass 1 x Hearty Bass Must be cooked over open fire. Restores three hearts. Roasted Hearty Salmon 1 x Hearty Salmon Must be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts. Blackened Crab 1 x Crab Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Sneaky River Escargot 1 x Sneaky River Snail Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Roasted Tree Nut 1 x Tree Nut Must be cooked over open fire. Restores a half heart. Roasted Acorn 1 x Acorn Must be cooked over open fire. Restores half a heart. Campfire Egg 1 x Bird Egg Must be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts. Hard-Boiled Egg 1 x Bird Egg Must be cooked by dropping an Egg into a Hot Spring. Restores one and a half hearts. Icy Meat 1 x Raw Meat Need to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores a full heart and provides heat resistance. Icy Prime Meat 1 x Raw Prime Meat Need to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores one and a half hearts and provides heat resistance. Icy Gourmet Meat 1 x Raw Gourmet Meat Need to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores three hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Bird Drumstick 1 x Raw Bird Drumstick Need to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores a full heart and lowers body temperature. Frozen Bird Thigh 1 x Raw Bird Thigh Need to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores one and a half hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Whole Bird 1 x Raw Whole Bird Need to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores three hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Arowana 1 x Ancient Arowana Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Bass 1 x Any Bass Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Trout 1 x Any Trout Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance. Frozen Carp 1 x Any Carp Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance. Frozen Porgy 1 x Any Porgy Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance. Frozen Cave Fish 1 x Glowing Cave Fish Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Hearty Bass 1 x Hearty Bass Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Hearty Salmon 1 x Hearty Salmon Need to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores four hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen Crab 1 x Any Crab Need to drop crab in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance. Frozen River Snail 1 x Sneaky River Snail Need to drop snail in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance.

These are all the recipes’ players can craft in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom