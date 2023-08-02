Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Crafting Guide

Meeting the high expectations set by Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom brings quite a sophisticated crafting system. The number of recipes in the game, the different effects these recipes hold and the various buffs they provide make the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s crafting system quite interesting. Here, we will take a detailed look at the crafting system in the game.

How does crafting work in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Crafting in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is basically cooking. You cook meals by mixing various ingredients like vegetables and fruits. Various critters like Monster Horns can be used to create various Elixirs that only work to provide long-lasting buffs to link.

The ingredients for crafting are found throughout the world of Hyrule. Cooking ingredients like Rice, Wheat, Flour, Fruits, Monster Parts, and Vegetables can be found by exploration and purchasing. You get them when you defeat enemies when you loot crates, and you buy them from merchants throughout the world.

The same is true for Elixir ingredients, except they are mostly found by defeating monsters or collecting wildlife and are sold by only a handful of selected merchants.

Once you have all the items you need, you just hold them from your inventory and throw them in any cooking pots you find across Hyrule in the settlements to cook them. Crafting in Zelda TOTK is all about experimenting with meals and their ingredients.

Upon using the correct ingredients, you will be able to create a new recipe that allows you to instantly cook the recipe the next time. If you are too far from any settlement, you can create a bonfire with wood or use a portable Zonai Pot to cook yourself a meal or an elixir. These pots are single-use only so make sure you craft what you need.

Types of crafting in Zelda TotK

The biggest point you need to know is that other than the basic crafting system, Zelda TOTK also comes with Ultrahand and Fuse ability.

The basic crafting system allows players to cook and create edible items. Most of these are used to create healing items, but sometimes you can also get several buffs from certain edible items.

The Ultrahand ability and the Fuse Ability are quite similar. These abilities allow players to combine the items that find in the world. The possibilities are endless, allowing players to combine sticks and weapons with random boulders and crates that they find, to create new weapons.

You can combine slabs of rocks and the Zonai Devices to create vehicles for yourself. The only difference between Underhand and Fuse is that Ultrahand is used to pick and combine objects from the world, while Fuse is primarily used to combine the objects in your inventory.

How do Ultrahand and Fusion work

These abilities allow you to join items you gather from the world and make something new, sort of like Lego. A basic useless stick and a useless boulder can be used to craft a large hammer for yourself in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Similarly, you can put a fan on a wooden slab and make a boat for yourself.

Tips for crafting in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Recipes are unlocked as you explore the world. They are found when you read books and notes that you find in the world. Some basic recipes can also be unlocked by directly experimenting with the ingredients in Zelda TOTK.

All food ingredients have secondary effects. Keep an eye out for these secondary effects. Food items that have similar secondary effects can be used in different recipes to make new food items. These effects offer increased efficacy via various buffs.

To see whatever recipes you have, you can check “Select for Recipe” from the item menu. This allows you to automatically get all the ingredients you need for that recipe. Cooking high-end food items and elixirs always offer multiple buffs.

Other than replenishing your hearts, these edibles also provide multiple buffs such as increased defense, increased damage, and better accuracy. The same goes for your elixirs, which can be used to get resistances and powerups, all of which stack up no matter how many you use.

All Zelda TotK crafting recipes

DISHINGREDIENTSEFFECT
Mushroom Skewer1 x mushroomRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change mushroom type for extra buffs.
Meat and Mushroom Skewer1 x mushroom1 x meatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change mushroom type for extra buffs.
Fish and Mushroom Skewer1 x mushroom1 x fishRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change mushroom type for extra buffs.
Meat Skewer1 x meatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect.
Fish Skewer1 x fishRestores health, increase amount for greater effect.
Seafood Skewer1 x snail/crabRestores two hearts.
Copious Meat Skewers4 x different types of meatRestores thirteen hearts.
Copious Seafood Skewers4 x different types of fishRestores eight hearts.
Steamed Fruit1 x fruit (except Hylian Tomato)1 x vegetable, flower, or herbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Steamed Tomatoes1 x Hylian Tomato1 x vegetable, flower, or herbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Steamed Mushrooms1 x mushroom1 x vegetable, flower, or herbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Steamed Meat1 x meat1 x vegetable, flower, or herbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Steamed Fish1 x fish1 x vegetable, flower, or herbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Sauteed Peppers1 x Spicy PepperRestores health and offers cold resistance, increase amount for greater effect.
Sauteed Nuts1 x any type of nutRestores half a heart.
Fried Wild Greens1 x vegetable, flower, or herbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Copious Fried Wild Greens4 x different types of vegetable, flower, or herbRestores eight hearts.
Cooked Stambulb1 x StamblulbRestores one heart and one-quarter stamina.
Buttered Stambulb1 x Stambulb1 x Goat ButterRestores two hearts and one full stamina circle.
Copious Mushroom Skewers4 x different types of mushroomRestores three and a half hearts.
Spiced Meat Skewer1 x Goron Spice1 x Raw MeatRestores two hearts.
Prime Spiced Meat Skewer1 x Goron Spice1 x Prime MeatRestores three hearts.
Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer1 x Goron Spice1 x Gourmet MeatRestores six hearts.
Crab Stir-Fry1 x Crab1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Meat and Seafood Fry1 x Raw Meat1 x FishRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Prime Meat and Seafood Fry1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x FishRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x FishRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Salt-Grilled Greens1 x Rock Salt1 x Flower or HerbRestores two hearts.
Salt-Grilled Mushroom1 x Rock Salt1 x MushroomRestores one hearts.
Salt-grilled Meat1 x Rock salt1 x Raw bird drumstick/Raw Meat.Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects.
Salt-Grilled Prime Meat1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Rock SaltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change type for different effects.
Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Rock SaltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change type for different effects.
Salt-grilled Fish1 x Fish1 x Rock saltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects.
Salt-Grilled Crab1 x Crab1 x Rock saltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects.
Herb Saute1 x Goron Spice1 x Flower, herb, or vegetableRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects.
Fragrant Mushroom Saute1 x Goron Spice1 x MushroomRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Changed types for different effects.
Pepper Steak1 x Raw Meat1 x Pepper1 x Green Onion1 x AcornRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Pepper Seafood1 x Fish1 x Spicy PepperRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Fragrant Seafood Stew1 x Stambulb1 x Oil Jar1 x FishRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Deep-Fried Drumstick1 x Oil Jar1 x Raw Bird DrumstickRestores two hearts.
Deep-Fried Thigh1 x Oil Jar1 x Raw Bird ThighRestores three hearts.
Deep-Fried Bird Roast1 x Oil Jar1 x Raw Whole BirdRestores six hearts.
Seafood Meuniere1 x Seafood1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat ButterRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Porgy Meuniere1 x Porgy1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat ButterRestores four hearts and boost attack for 3 mins 10 secs.
Salmon Meuniere1 x Salmon1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat ButterRestores all hearts.
Fruit and Mushroom Mix1 x Fruit1 x MushroomRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Simmered Fruit1 x FruitRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Copious Simmered Fruit4 x different types of fruitRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Simmered Tomato5 x Hylian TomatoRestores ten hearts.
Fruity Tomato Stew1 x Hylian Tomato1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh MilkRestores three hearts
Tomato Mushroom Stew1 x Mushroom1 x Hylian Tomato1 x Raw Prime MeatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect.
Tomato Seafood Soup1 x Hylian Tomato1 x SeafoodRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cream of Vegetable Soup1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or HerbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Veggie Cream Soup1 x Pumpkin or Carrot1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh MilkRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cream of Mushroom Soup1 x Mushroom1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or HerbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Creamy Meat Soup1 x Meat1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or HerbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Creamy Seafood Soup1 x Seafood1 x Rock Salt1 x Fresh Milk1 x Vegetable, Flower, or HerbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Snail Chowder1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Snail1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Creamy Heart Soup1 x Hyrdomelon1 x Voltfruit1 x Hearty Radish1 x Fresh MilkRestores eight hearts
Glazed Veggies1 x Vegetable1 x Courser Bee HoneyRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Glazed Mushrooms1 x Mushroom1 x Courser Bee HoneyRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Glazed Meat1 x Bird Drumstick1 x Courser Bee HoneyRestores six hearts and two-fifths stamina.
Glazed Seafood1 x Any Seafood1 x Courser Bee HoneyRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Curry Rice1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores two hearts
Vegetable Curry1 x Pumpkin or Carrot1 x Goron Spice1 x Hylian RiceRestores health and boosts defence if you use a pumpkin, boosts stamina if you use a carrot. Increase amount for greater effect.
Meat Curry1 x Raw Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Prime Meat Curry1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Gourmet Meat Curry1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Poultry Curry1 x Raw Bird Drumstick1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Prime Poultry Curry1 x Raw Bird Thigh1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Gourmet Poultry Curry1 x Raw Whole Bird1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Seafood Curry1 x Any Seafood1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cheesy Curry1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goron SpiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Carrot Stew1 x Any Carrot1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Pumpkin Stew1 x Any Pumpkin1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha WheatRestores hearts and grants a defence boost. Increase amount for greater effect.
Meat Stew1 x Raw Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Prime Meat Stew1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Gourmet Meat Stew1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin1 x Any Pumpkin1 x Any MeatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Vegetable Risotto1 x Any Carrot or Pumpkin1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock SaltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Mushroom Risotto1 x Any Mushroom1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock SaltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Salmon Risotto1 x Hearty Salmon1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock SaltFull health recovery plus four yellow hearts.
Crab Risotto1 x Any Crab1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock SaltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cheesy Risotto1 x Any Mushroom or Fish Except Hearty Salmon1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt1 x Hateno CheeseRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Poultry Pilaf1 x Raw Bird Drumstick1 x Hylian Rice1 x Bird Egg1 x Goat ButterRestores health, increase amount for greater effect.
Prime Poultry Pilaf1 x Raw Bird Thigh1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Bird EggRestores seven hearts.
Gourmet Poultry Pilaf1 x Raw Whole Bird1 x Hylian Rice1 x Goat Butter1 x Bird EggRestores 10 hearts.
Seafood Paella1 x Armored Porgy or Mighty Porgy1 x Razorclaw Crab or Ironshell Crab1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat Butter1 x Hylian RiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Curry Pilaf1 x Goron Spice1 x Goat Butter1 x Hylian RiceRestores two hearts.
Fried Egg and Rice1 x Bird Egg1 x Hylian RiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Crunchy Fried Rice1 x Any Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Oil Jar1 x Bird EggRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Seafood Fried Rice1 x Any Porgy1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock SaltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Crab Omelet with Rice1 x Any Crab1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Hylian RiceRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Meat and Rice Bowl1 x Raw Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock SaltRestores four hearts. Increase amount for greater effect.
Prime Meat and Rice Bowl1 x Raw Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock Salt2 x Prime MeatRestores five hearts. Increase amount for greater effect.
Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock SaltRestores eight hearts. Increase amount for greater effect.
Cheesy Meat Bowl1 x Raw Meat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock SaltRestores six hearts. Increase amount for greater effect.
Prime Cheesy Meat Bowl1 x Raw Prime Meat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock SaltRestores seven hearts. Increase amount for greater effect.
Gourmet Cheesy Meat Bowl1 x Raw Gourmet Meat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock SaltRestores 10 hearts. Increase amount for greater effect.
Veggie Rice Balls1 x Hylian rice1 x vegetable, flower, or herbRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Mushroom Rice Balls1 x Hylian Rice1 x Mushroom (except Puffshroom)Restores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Meaty Rice Balls1 x Hylian rice1 x Raw MeatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Seafood Rice Balls1 x Hylian Rice2 x Staminoka BassRestores six hearts and two and a quarter bars of stamina
Veggie Porridge1 x Vegetable1 x Hylian Rice1 x Fresh MilkRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Wheat Bread1 x Rock Salt1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Melty Cheesy Bread1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Rock Salt1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Hylian Tomato Pizza1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Hylian TomatoRestores seven hearts. Increase amount for greater effect.
Meat Pie1 x Any Meat1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock SaltRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Fish Pie1 x Any Seafood1 x Goat Butter1 x Rock Salt1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cheesy Tomato1 x Hylian Tomato1 x Hateno CheeseRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cheesy Baked Fish1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Any SeafoodRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Omelet1 x Bird Egg1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh MilkRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Vegetable Omelet1 x Any Vegatable, Flower, or Herb1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat ButterRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Mushroom Omelet1 x Any Mushroom1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat ButterRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cheesy Omelet1 x Any Mushroom, Vegetable, Flower, or Herb1 x Bird Egg1 x Rock Salt1 x Goat Butter1 x Hateno CheeseRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Hot Buttered Apple1 x Apple1 x Goat ButterRestores two hearts using an apple, and four hearts using a golden apple. Increase amount for greater effect.
Honeyed Fruits1 x Any Fruit except Apple1 x Courser Bee HoneyRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Honeyed Apple1 x Apple1 x Courser Bee HoneyRestores health, use golden apples or increase amount for greater effect.
Honey Candy1 x Courser Bee HoneyRestores two hearts and one-third stamina.
Fried Bananas1 x Mighty Bananas1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane SugarRestores three hearts and provides an attack boost.
Egg Pudding1 x Fresh Milk1 x Bird Egg1 x Cane SugarRestores three hearts.
Plain Crepe1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Cane Sugar1 x Bird EggRestores five hearts.
Wildberry Crepe1 x Wildberry1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Cane Sugar1 x Bird EggRestores 10 hearts.
Honey Crepe1 x Courser Bee Honey1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Cane Sugar1 x Bird EggRestores 10 hearts and some stamina.
Nutcake1 x Acorn or Chickaloo Tree Nut1 x Goat Butter1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha WheatRestores three hearts.
Fruitcake1 x Wildberry or Apple1 x Any Fruit1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Carrot Cake1 x Any Carrot1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat ButterRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Pumpkin Pie1 x Any Pumpkin1 x Cane Sugar1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Goat ButterRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Cheesecake1 x Hateno Cheese1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat ButterRestores four hearts.
Fruit Pie1 x Any Fruit except Apple or Pumpkin1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat ButterRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Apple Pie1 x Apple1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat ButterRestores health, use golden apples or increase amount for greater effect.
Egg Tart1 x Bird Egg1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat ButterRestores four hearts.
Milk1 x Hylian Rice1 Fresh MilkRestored health, increase amount for greater effect.
Noble Pursuit1 x Palm Fruit1 x Hydromelon1 x Voltfruit1 x Rock SaltRestores four hearts.
Monster Stew1 x Monster Extract1 x Any Meat1 x Any SeafoodRestores health, increase amount for greater effect. Change types for different effects.
Monster Soup1 x Monster Extract1 x Goat Butter1 x Fresh Milk1 x Tabantha WheatRestores one-quarter of a heart.
Monster Curry1 x Monster Extract1 x Goron Spice1 x Hylian RiceRestores one-quarter of a heart.
Monster Rice Balls1 x Monster Extract1 x Rock Salt1 x Hylian RiceRestores one-quarter of a heart.
Monster Cake1 x Monster Extract1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter1 x Tabantha WheatRestores one-quarter of a heart.
Dark Stew1 x Dark Clump1 x Any Meat1 x Any SeafoodRestores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect.
Dark Soup1 x Dark Clump1 x Tabantha Wheat1 x Fresh Milk1 x Goat ButterRestores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect.
Dark Curry1 x Dark Clump1 x Goron Spice1 x Hylian RiceRestores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect.
Dark Rice Ball1 x Dark Clump1 x Hylian Rice1 x Rock SaltRestores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect.
Dark Cake1 x Dark Clump1 x Cane Sugar1 x Goat Butter1 x Tabantha WheatRestores health and provides gloom resistance. Increase amounts used for greater effect.
Dubious Food1 x Sticky LizardRestores one heart.
Rock-Hard Food1 x Hylian Pine ConeRestores a quarter of a heart.
Baked Apple1 x AppleMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Baked Golden Apple1 x Golden AppleRestores two and a quarter hearts.
Charred Pepper1 x Spicy PepperMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Hylian Tomato1 x Hylian TomatoRestores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Wildberry1 x WildberryMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Voltfruit1 x VoltfruitRestores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Hydromelon1 x HydromelonRestores three-quarters of a heart.
Baked Palm Fruit1 x Palm FruitRestores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Mighty Bananas1 x Mighty BananasRestores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Lotus Seeds1 x Fleet-Lotus SeedsRestores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Mighty Thistle1 x Mighty ThistleRestores half a heart.
Roasted Armoranth1 x ArmoranthRestores half a heart.
Roasted Swift Carrot1 x Swift CarrotRestores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Endura Carrot1 x Endura CarrotRestores three hearts.
Baked Fortified Pumpkin1 x Fortified PumpkinRestores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Sun Pumpkin1 x Sun PumpkinRestores three-quarters of a heart.
Roasted Radish1 x Hearty RadishRestores three and three-quarter hearts.
Roasted Big Radish1 x Big Hearty RadishRestores six hearts.
Toasty Skyshroom1 x SkyshroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores half a heart.
Toasty Hylian Shroom1 x MushroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Stamella Shroom1 x Stamella ShroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Rushroom1 x RushroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Sunshroom1 x SunshroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Chillshroom1 x ChillshroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Zapshroom1 x ZapshroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Razorshroom1 x RazorshroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Ironshroom1 x IronshroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Silent Shroom1 x Silent ShroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Brightcap1 x BrightcapMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasty Endura Shroom1 x Endura ShroomMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three-quarters of a heart.
Toasted Hearty Truffle1 x Hearty TruffleMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three hearts.
Toasted Big Hearty Truffle1 x Big Hearty TruffleMust be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts.
Seared Steak1 x Raw MeatMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Seared Prime Steak1 x Raw Prime MeatMust be cooked over open fire. Restores two and a quarter hearts
Seared Gourmet Steak.1 x Raw Gourmet MeatMust be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts.
Roasted Bird Drumstick1 x Bird DrumstickMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Bird Thigh1 x Bird ThighMust be cooked over open fire. Restores two and a half hearts.
Roasted Whole Bird1 x Raw Whole BirdMust be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts.
Roasted Arowana1 x Ancient ArowanaMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Bass1 x Hyrule Bass or Hearty BassMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Trout1 x Any TroutMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Carp1 x Any CarpMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Porgy1 x Any PorgyMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts
Roasted Cave Fish1 x Glowing Cave FishMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts
Roasted Hearty Bass1 x Hearty BassMust be cooked over open fire. Restores three hearts.
Roasted Hearty Salmon1 x Hearty SalmonMust be cooked over open fire. Restores four and a half hearts.
Blackened Crab1 x CrabMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Sneaky River Escargot1 x Sneaky River SnailMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Roasted Tree Nut1 x Tree NutMust be cooked over open fire. Restores a half heart.
Roasted Acorn1 x AcornMust be cooked over open fire. Restores half a heart.
Campfire Egg1 x Bird EggMust be cooked over open fire. Restores one and a half hearts.
Hard-Boiled Egg1 x Bird EggMust be cooked by dropping an Egg into a Hot Spring. Restores one and a half hearts.
Icy Meat1 x Raw MeatNeed to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores a full heart and provides heat resistance.
Icy Prime Meat1 x Raw Prime MeatNeed to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores one and a half hearts and provides heat resistance.
Icy Gourmet Meat1 x Raw Gourmet MeatNeed to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores three hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Bird Drumstick1 x Raw Bird DrumstickNeed to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores a full heart and lowers body temperature.
Frozen Bird Thigh1 x Raw Bird ThighNeed to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores one and a half hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Whole Bird1 x Raw Whole BirdNeed to drop meat in a freezing location. Restores three hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Arowana1 x Ancient ArowanaNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Bass1 x Any BassNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Trout1 x Any TroutNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Carp1 x Any CarpNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Porgy1 x Any PorgyNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Cave Fish1 x Glowing Cave FishNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Hearty Bass1 x Hearty BassNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Hearty Salmon1 x Hearty SalmonNeed to drop fish in a freezing location. Restores four hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen Crab1 x Any CrabNeed to drop crab in a freezing location. Restores two hearts and provides heat resistance.
Frozen River Snail1 x Sneaky River SnailNeed to drop snail in a freezing location. Restores one heart and provides heat resistance.

These are all the recipes’ players can craft in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

