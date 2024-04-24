How To Get Howling Hood In Dragon’s Dogma 2

The wolf-themed Howling Hood in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an excellent headgear with high Defense and Magick Defense. It also offers a decent amount of Strike Res and Knockdown Res to keep you alive and standing during battles.

The Howling Hood can be difficult to obtain as there are only a few ways to get it. However, you can visit a certain area to get the Howling Hood for free in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you don’t feel like searching for it, you can also buy the Howling Hood head armor from a vendor. I will go over all the locations where you can find this particular head armor.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Howling Hood location

You can acquire the Howling Hood for free by searching for it near the Marshland Settlement area, northwest of Vernworth. You can say it is between Vernworth and Sacred Arbor. Once you get there, you will find a few brick houses there, so head towards the house next to a well.

The door of this house is locked, and there are no entry points on the sides or roof area. Instead, you will need to go around the backside of this house in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There, you will find a small window, and the locked door will be in direct view.

If you are going with the Archer class or running the Magick Archer vocation, then it should be no problem for you to break into this house. You will need to pull out your bow and aim it through the window at the wooden lock on the other side.

One good hit should be sufficient to break the wooden lock. Once you do that, you can enter the house and look around. This way, you will find some useful items, including an Exquisite Roborant. The house also happens to have a cellar and that is where you need to go.

You can climb down the ladder to the basement cellar. Once in the cellar, you will notice a lot of boxes around you. Start destroying them and then looting the items that appear. One of those loot drops will be the Howling Hood hear armor.

If you move to the left side, you can also collect Gold (x12,000) from the cellar area. Another box in the cellar will also drop a Ferrystone for you to collect and fast travel.

Where to purchase the Howling Hood in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

If you are unable to find the Howling Hood and have enough gold in your inventory, you can purchase this headgear. For that matter, you will need to venture to the Nameless Village area and head south to the Nameless Apothecary.

Talk to the merchant, Mondaine, and you will be able to purchase the Howling Hood from him for Gold (x3900).

Howling Hood stats

Once you have acquired the Howling Hood headgear, you can equip it on your character in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This particular Head Armor can be equipped by Fighter, Archer, Mage, Thief, Warrior, and Warfarer vocations and has the following stats.