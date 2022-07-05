F1 22 Great Britain Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

The Silverstone circuit in Great Britain is commonly referred to as the home of Formula Racing. The Great Britain racing track has some notable challenges for newcomers in F1 22 which can be addressed with the right setup.

The guide to the setup of the Silverstone Circuit is given here with a detailed overview.

Great Britain Setup

Great Britain Dry Setup

Surely the fast nature of this track requires a tremendous amount of power but the downforce is also as critical. Aerodynamics is decisive when the corners like Maggots, Corpse, and Becketts come.

The heat at Silverstone is also a fact to keep in mind when playing in the dry summer weather of Britain. You’ll get the Transmission settings to deal with it here.

Brakes are to be used at 100% for both conditions. The tire pressure is not recommended to be a lot. This will cause the air to gain more kinetic energy and the tire can be chewed up.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 10

Rear Wing Aero: 20

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.09

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 3

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi



Great Britain Wet Setup

The setup is mostly the same as the aforementioned dry setup. The grip in the wet condition can be increased to get a better hold of the vehicle. The front tires are made lighter with a reduced pressure while the downforce is also adjusted to the weather.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 30

Rear Wing Aero: 38

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 52%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 4

Rear Suspension: 3

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 5

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi