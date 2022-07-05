F1 22 Great Britain Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

The Silverstone circuit in Great Britain is commonly referred to as the home of Formula Racing. The Great Britain racing track has some notable challenges for newcomers in F1 22 which can be addressed with the right setup.
The guide to the setup of the Silverstone Circuit is given here with a detailed overview.
Great Britain Setup
Great Britain Dry Setup
Surely the fast nature of this track requires a tremendous amount of power but the downforce is also as critical. Aerodynamics is decisive when the corners like Maggots, Corpse, and Becketts come.
The heat at Silverstone is also a fact to keep in mind when playing in the dry summer weather of Britain. You’ll get the Transmission settings to deal with it here.
Brakes are to be used at 100% for both conditions. The tire pressure is not recommended to be a lot. This will cause the air to gain more kinetic energy and the tire can be chewed up.
Aerodynamics
Front Wing Aero: 10
Rear Wing Aero: 20
Transmission
Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%
Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber: -2.50
Rear Camber: -2.00
Front Toe: 0.09
Rear Toe: 0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension: 3
Rear Suspension: 5
Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2
Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 3
Front Ride Height: 3
Rear Ride Height: 5
Brakes
Brake Pressure: 100%
Brake Bias: 50%
Tires
Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi
Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi
Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi
Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi
Great Britain Wet Setup
The setup is mostly the same as the aforementioned dry setup. The grip in the wet condition can be increased to get a better hold of the vehicle. The front tires are made lighter with a reduced pressure while the downforce is also adjusted to the weather.
Aerodynamics
Front Wing Aero: 30
Rear Wing Aero: 38
Transmission
Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%
Differential adjustment off Throttle: 52%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber: -2.50
Rear Camber: -2.00
Front Toe: 0.05
Rear Toe: 0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension: 4
Rear Suspension: 3
Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2
Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 5
Front Ride Height: 3
Rear Ride Height: 5
Brakes
Brake Pressure: 100%
Brake Bias: 50%
Tires
Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi
Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi
Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi
Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi