Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Golden Apple Locations

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Golden Apple is one of the best fruits that can help you regenerate 1.5 Hearts even if you eat it raw. However, if you cook it with a Health recipe, the Golden Apple will buff the heart’s regeneration, and you can regenerate seven hearts. This guide will help you find the Golden Apple in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and give details about the recipes you can make.

Where to find the Golden Apples in Zelda TotK

Golden Apples are in different locations, but the most common location of Golden Apples is in the West of Hyrule, near Sonapan Shrine (-1934, -0370, 0225).

On the back side of the Sonapan Shrine is a small Forest full of apple trees. The Golden Apples are on these trees. However, the forest is not an ordinary place for apple trees. So, look out for the tree-like creatures called Evermeans in Zelda TotK.

Defeating Evermeans is not difficult; however, if you fight them right after the tutorial with only four hearts and no powerful weapon, we recommend you look for the Golden Apples in a different location.

The other confirmed location is in the Sky Islands. The Sky Island is in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. To reach the Island with Golden Apples, you must launch yourself from the Hyrule Skyview Tower and glide South toward the Island with trees.

The exact coordinates of the Island are (-0699, -1178, 0986). In addition to the above locations, you can find Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Golden Apples in Applean Forest, northeast of Central Hyrule.

Recipes with Golden Apple

Here are some recipes that you can make using the Rare Golden Apple. Add x1 Golden Apple and x1 Stamella Shroom, which will make the dish Fruit and Mushroom Mix and grant +7 Hearts Restoration.

If you travel to cold areas or complete the “Tulin of Rito” Quest, you will need this recipe. Add x1 Golden Apple, x1 Spicy Pepper, and x1 Goat Butter. This will result in Spicy Hot Buttered Apple that grants +5 Heart Restoration and 04:40 Cold Resistance.

You can make these important recipes with the help of Golden Apples in Zelda TotK.