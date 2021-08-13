Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium; prided as one of the fastest and thrilling circuits to drive on has translated from Formula 1 to the digitized world of F1 2021. This F1 2021 Belgium Best Setup guide will instruct the player on how to tweak their custom car setups in order to tame the roads of Spa-Francorchamps in F1 2021.

F1 2021 Belgium Best Setup

As mentioned briefly, the circuit Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium is characterized by an amalgamation of high-speed areas and difficult corners, which if not addressed properly will hinder your performance.

To tackle this, it is recommended that you fine-tune your vehicle to have a higher rear downforce setup than the front. This causes you to not only be nimble but controlled when tackling the many kinks on the track without losing much speed.

Despite the need for control, top-speed is very essential whilst being attentive to your suspension and differential setup.

The track of Spa-Francorchamps lacks low speed, high traction zones, therefore, allowing you the leeway in setting your differential setup fairly high/locked thus enabling peak acceleration performance.

Expect difficulty when driving through the Chicane or La Source to which you can manually adjust your on-throttle differential down before turning it back up when you enter Kemmel Straight.

It is recommended that you set your suspension geometry to favor high speeds for the Belgium circuit. You can also achieve added average speed potential by running low camber and toe but be aware that it can negatively affect your tire’s wear hence, do not lower the settings too much.

To achieve greater stability, look to set up your anti-roll bars stiffer than your suspension setup granting control when swerving the many corners of Spa-Francorchamps in F1 2021.

Below we have listed the best setup that will greatly help you at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps in F1 2021.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 6

Rear Wing Aero: 3

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.50

Front Toe: 0.07

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 57%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi