How To Get Elixir Materials In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Cooking in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is divided into two sections; cooking food and cooking elixirs. Whereas cooked food is made with the help of fruits, meat and other such edible items, elixirs are sort of like potions made with monster parts. For the most part, the purpose is the same but elixirs require different materials in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

While cooking materials can be found in plenty of areas, Elixir materials in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom require some special hunting methods. Just like cooking, elixirs are also made in cooking pots where you can add up to 5 elixir materials to improve the effects of the elixir.

Finding elixir materials in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are 13 different kinds of Elixirs in Zelda Totk that you can use to gain bonus abilities for some time like increasing health and prolonging stamina. The effect of the elixirs differs based on what material was used in its making and how much.

If you are interested in some special parts for an elixir, we have provided details of all the materials required in making elixirs in Tears of the Kingdom and how you can find and use those.

Monster parts

Monster parts are used as an ingredient to make pretty much every elixir except the Fairy Tonic. The monster part only prolongs the effect of the elixir it is used in for some time and does not result in any other effect.

You can obtain monster parts by killing any monster you encounter in different regions of the Zelda TotK map.

Sticky Lizard

Sticky Lizard is used to make the Sticky Elixir. The Sticky Elixir will cause a Slip Resistance effect that will help you to climb the ice walls, slopes, and wet surfaces. We were able to find Sticky Lizards easily around the walls of caves in Hyrule.

Sticky Frog

If you couldn’t find a Sticky Lizard, then you can use Sticky Frog as an alternative to make the Sticky Elixir. In our experience, Sticky Frogs can be found abundantly in the waters of the West Necluda Region and Lanayru Great Springs.

Wintering Butterfly

Winterwing Butterfly is used to make the Chilly Elixir. Chilly Elixir can affect in Heat Resistance ability of Link. You can find the Winterwing Butterfly in the cold regions of Tabantha Frontier and Hyrule Ridge.

Cold Darner

You can use a Cold Darner as an alternative to making a Chilly Elixir which affects Heat Resistance ability. Cold Darners are also found in the cold regions of Tabantha Frontier and Hyrule Ridge.

Summerwing Butterfly

Summerwing Butterfly is used as an ingredient in making the Spicy Elixir in Zelda TotK. Spicy Elixir will prevent you from the cold by causing the Cold Resistance Effect.

You can find the Summerwing Butterfly in the meadows around a stable in Eldin Canyon.

Warm Darner

Warm Darner is also used to make a Spicy Elixir which will cause Cold Resistance ability. You can purchase a Warm Darner from a traveling merchant or you can purchase it from stables in Akkala Highlands and Hyrule Field.

Restless Cricket

Restless Cricket is used to make the Energizing Elixir. Drinking the Energizing Elixir will restore your stamina instantly. We were able to find Restless Crickets from the Ovili Plains to the northwest of Hateno Village.

Energetic Rhino Beetle

Energetic Rhino Beetle can be used as an alternative to making the Energizing Elixir which can quickly restore your lost stamina.

In our experience chopping down Evermean Trees was a good way to acquire Energetic Rhino Beetles.

Deep Firefly

Deep Firefly is used to make the Bright Elixir. Using Bright Elixir will cause a temporary faint glow. You can obtain the Deep Firefly from the depths of the Hyrule Field Chasm.

Hot-Footed Frog

Hot Footed Frog can be used to cook a Hasty Elixir. Consuming Hasty Elixir will increase your movement speed. Hot Footed Frogs are commonly found in the Great Sky Island. They can also be found under some rocks or lakes.

Hightail Lizard

Hightail Lizard is also used to cook a Hasty Elixir in Zelda TotK which will increase your movement speed. These Hightail Lizards are found when you chop an Evermean Tree.

Fairy

A Fairy can be used to cook a Fairy Tonic which you can consume to restore your health. You cannot add a monster paret whiel cooking a Fairy Tonic.

Fairies are only found in the Hyrule Sky Island in the daytime at sometimes at night too. Fairies can be easily found at a pool near the Sihajog Shrine.

Tireless Frog

Tireless Frog is used as an ingredient to cook an Enduring Elixir. Consuming the Enduring Elixir will not only restore your lost stamina but also it will increase your stamina until the effect lasts.

You can easily find a Tireless Frog in a pool inside the North Hyrule Plain Cave.

Sunset Firefly

Sunset Firefly is used to make a Sneaky Elixir that you can consume to move quietly in stealth. You can find the Sunset Fireflies near the stable in Faron Grasslands.

Thunderwing Butterfly

Thunderwearing Butterflies are used as an ingredient to make Electro Elixir. Electro Elixir will cause an Electrical Resistance effect making you immune to all electrical shocks.

Thunderwing Butterflies only appear during rain in the Faron Grassland region.

Electric Darner

Electric Darner is an alternative ingredient to make an Electro Elixir which will grant you an Electrical Resistance effect. You can usually find Electric Darner from the plains of the West Necluda Region.

Hearty Lizard

Hearty Lizards are used to cook a Hearty Elixir. Consuming the Hearty Elixir will not only restore your health but will also give you some extra hearts until the elixir lasts.

You can find the Hearty Lizards in the Necluda Sea and Gerudo Desert.

Bladed Rhino Beetle

Bladed Rhino Beetle can be used to make a Mighty Elixir. Consuming the Mighty Elixir will increase the damage of your attacks.

You can get a Bladed Rhino Bettle by chopping down an Evermean tree from which it drops.

Rugged Rhino Beetle

Rugged Rhino Bettle is used as an ingredient to make the Tough Elixir. Drinking the Tough Elixir will increase your defense against your enemy attacks. We usually found Rugged Rhino Beetles by chopping down an Evermean Tree.