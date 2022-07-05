F1 22 Jeddah Setup Guide for Dry and Wet Conditions

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is a bit challenging since the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has been rather lightly raced on to this point in time. This guide will show you the best car setup for success on the F1 22 Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Jeddah Setup

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is deemed harsh due to its high-speed blind corners and swift chicanes. Driving on this insane circuit without the proper car setup may result in catastrophe. To prevent this from happening, try out our F1 22 Jeddah Setup for success.

To begin, the Aerodynamics should be set to a lower downforce because the track has a lot of straights. For best results on the F1 22 Jeddah Circuit, open up the off-throttle a little more than the on-throttle.

In terms of Suspension Geometry, you’ll want the Front Camber to be nearly maximum but not quite all the way because Jeddah demands a responsive car.

Since the F1 22 Saudia Arabia Circuit is relatively forgiving compared to the real one, so you’ll be fine with the soft suspensions.

Now for the all-important tires! Maintaining maximum tire pressure will give you the best straight-line speed and the most response into high-speed corners.

Here, we’ll go over both dry and wet setups for the F1 22 Saudia Arabia track. So, without further ado let’s dive right in!



Dry Setup

This track requires precision in switching between breaks and powers around the tricky corners. Here is the best F1 22 Jeddah Dry Setup.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 20

Rear Wing Aero: 24

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 52%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.60

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 4

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi



Wet Setup

As the condition of the track changes from dry to wet, you’ll need to adjust your setup to suit the wet surface. So, here is the best F1 22 Jeddah Wet Setup.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 30

Rear Wing Aero: 40

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.00

Rear Camber: -1.50

Front Toe: 0.01

Rear Toe: 0.44

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.2 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.2 psi