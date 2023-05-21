Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Cooking Pot Locations

Cooking Pots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are heating vessels in which Link can create meals and elixirs to help him keep his stamina and health intact. As you traverse the breathtaking landscapes of Hyrule, you will encounter cooking pots scattered across the land, beckoning you to discover their culinary potential.
Cooking is crucial in advancing your gameplay journey in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be it the cold or the scorching locations, cooking powerful meals will always save you from instant game-overs.
Cooking Pot locations in Zelda TotK
Cooking Pots may be found around all the Hyrule areas, including the Surface and the Sky. Below we have prepared a list of all the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom cooking pots, with their coordinates, so it becomes easy for you to navigate whenever these are in your range.
Central Hyrule Region Cooking Pots
Cooking Pot #01
Location: This cooking pot is near the East Passage of Hyrule Castle
Coordinates: -0073, 0983, 0137
Cooking Pot #02
Location: This cooking Pot is at the First Gatehouse, Hyrule Castle.
Coordinates: -0340, 0833, 0215
Cooking Pot #03
Location: It is located near the Second Gatehouse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (the place where Knight’s Broadsword is obtained)
Coordinates: -0233, 0791, 0177
Cooking Pot #04
Location: This cooking pot is located in Central Square, Central Hyrule
Coordinates: -0333, 0443, 0128
Cooking Pot #05
Location: This pot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is near the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins.
Coordinates: -0218, 0416, 0127
Cooking Pot #06
Location: Its position is in Castle Town Watchtower.
Coordinates: -0078, 0417, 0134
Cooking Pot #07
Location: It is located at the Lookout Landing Mini Stable, near the Bargainer Statue.
Coordinates: -0269, 0102, 0114
Cooking Pot #08
Location: This cooking pot is on the left side of Central Hyrule, near the Carok Bridge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Coordinates: -1040, 0427, 0125
Cooking Pot #09
Location: This pot is located precisely at the Mabe Village Ruins.
Coordinates: -0043, -0224, 0131
Cooking Pot #10
Location: This cooking pot is on the Hyrule Field.
Coordinates: -0447, -0612, 0132
Cooking Pot #11
Location: Adjacent to the above pot, this one is also positioned near the Hyrule Field.
Coordinates: -0455, -0628, 0132
Necluda Cooking Pots
Cooking Pot #01
Location: This cooking pot is on the left side of Popla Foothills.
Coordinates: 0589, -2108, 0199
Cooking Pot #02
Location: This is also located near Zelda TotK Popla Foothills.
Coordinates: 0594, -2224, 0145
Cooking Pot #03
Location: You can locate this one near Dracozu Lake.
Coordinates: 0791, -2572, 0155
Cooking Pot #04
Location: This cooking pot is situated near Guchini Plain.
Coordinates: 0645, -3187, 0163
Cooking Pot #05
Location: You can locate this cooking pot near Komo Shoreline.
Coordinates: 0660, -3891, 0107
Faron Region Cooking Pots
Cooking Pot #01
Location: This cooking pot situates near Sand Seal Rental Shop.
Coordinates: -3833, -2948, 0149
Cooking Pot #02
Location: It is located near Sand Seal in Zelda TotK, but also touches Canteen.
Coordinates: -3769, -2869, 0149
Cooking Pot #03
Location: Located near the center of the Gerudo Region. It is near the pond where Decorate With Passion Side Quest is performed.
Coordinates: -3278, -2570, 0129
Cooking Pot #04
Location: It is on the road to Gerudo Canyon Pass and connects Central Hyrule with Faron.
Coordinates: -1521, -2231, 0087
Cooking Pot #05
Location: You can see this Cooking Pot situates near East Gerudo Ruins.
Coordinates: -2442, -2834, 0233
Akkala Region Cooking Pots
Cooking Pot #01
Location: It is in North Akkala Valley, near Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Spring Of Power.
Coordinates: 3831, 2781, 0156
Cooking Pot #02
Location: This cooking Pot is near Ordorac Quarry, the dwelling place of Phantom Ganon.
Coordinates: 3682, 2395, 0179
Cooking Pot #03
Location: You will find this cooking pot in the North Akkala Foothill.
Coordinates: 4245, 2934, 0256
Cooking Pot #04
Location: This cooking Pot is on the left side of North Akkala Beach, near the place of Hudson Sign Puzzle.
Coordinates: 4476, 2977, 0306
Eldin Region Cooking Pots
Cooking Pot #01
Location: This cooking pot is near Death Caldera, on the upper side of Death Mountain.
Coordinates: 2436, 2977, 0551
Cooking Pot #02
Location: It is northeast of the Isle of Rabac, near Lake Darman in Tears of the Kingdom.
Coordinates: 1702, 3011, 0343
Cooking Pot #03
Location: This cooking pot is north of Goronbi River, near Gortram Cliff.
Coordinates: 1654, 1964, 0430
Cooking Pot #04
Location: This cooking pot can be accessed at the bank of Goronbi River. The river’s tail gives you the Meat For Meat side quest.
Coordinates: 1624, 1718, 0383
Hebra Region Cooking Pots
Cooking Pot #01
Location: You can access this cooking pot at the center of Lake Totori. This place relates to Genli’s Home Cooking and Molli The Fletcher’s quest.
Coordinates: -3589, 1805, 0297
Cooking Pot #02
Location: You will find this cooking pot on the right bank of Lake Totori. This is where you complete the Potential Princess Sightings side quest in Zelda TotK.
Coordinates: -3266, 1776, 0225
Cooking Pot #03
Location: It is on the northern side of Hebra, near the Great Fairy Fountain.
Coordinates: -1380, 2936, 0282
Cooking Pot #04
Location: You can access this cooking pot at Piper Ridge. This is near where you get The Hornist’s Escape side quest.
Coordinates: -3582, 0643, 0275
Cooking Pot #05
Location: This pot is in Ultra Ball Haul Check-In, near Tabantha Great Bridge in Zelda TotK.
Coordinates: -3136, 0604, 0025