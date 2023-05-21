Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Cooking Pot Locations

Cooking Pots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are heating vessels in which Link can create meals and elixirs to help him keep his stamina and health intact. As you traverse the breathtaking landscapes of Hyrule, you will encounter cooking pots scattered across the land, beckoning you to discover their culinary potential.

Cooking is crucial in advancing your gameplay journey in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be it the cold or the scorching locations, cooking powerful meals will always save you from instant game-overs.

Cooking Pot locations in Zelda TotK

Cooking Pots may be found around all the Hyrule areas, including the Surface and the Sky. Below we have prepared a list of all the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom cooking pots, with their coordinates, so it becomes easy for you to navigate whenever these are in your range.

Central Hyrule Region Cooking Pots

Cooking Pot #01

Location: This cooking pot is near the East Passage of Hyrule Castle

Coordinates: -0073, 0983, 0137

Cooking Pot #02

Location: This cooking Pot is at the First Gatehouse, Hyrule Castle.

Coordinates: -0340, 0833, 0215

Cooking Pot #03

Location: It is located near the Second Gatehouse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (the place where Knight’s Broadsword is obtained)

Coordinates: -0233, 0791, 0177

Cooking Pot #04

Location: This cooking pot is located in Central Square, Central Hyrule

Coordinates: -0333, 0443, 0128

Cooking Pot #05

Location: This pot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is near the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins.

Coordinates: -0218, 0416, 0127

Cooking Pot #06

Location: Its position is in Castle Town Watchtower.

Coordinates: -0078, 0417, 0134

Cooking Pot #07

Location: It is located at the Lookout Landing Mini Stable, near the Bargainer Statue.

Coordinates: -0269, 0102, 0114

Cooking Pot #08

Location: This cooking pot is on the left side of Central Hyrule, near the Carok Bridge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Coordinates: -1040, 0427, 0125

Cooking Pot #09

Location: This pot is located precisely at the Mabe Village Ruins.

Coordinates: -0043, -0224, 0131

Cooking Pot #10

Location: This cooking pot is on the Hyrule Field.

Coordinates: -0447, -0612, 0132

Cooking Pot #11

Location: Adjacent to the above pot, this one is also positioned near the Hyrule Field.

Coordinates: -0455, -0628, 0132

Necluda Cooking Pots

Cooking Pot #01

Location: This cooking pot is on the left side of Popla Foothills.

Coordinates: 0589, -2108, 0199

Cooking Pot #02

Location: This is also located near Zelda TotK Popla Foothills.

Coordinates: 0594, -2224, 0145

Cooking Pot #03

Location: You can locate this one near Dracozu Lake.

Coordinates: 0791, -2572, 0155

Cooking Pot #04

Location: This cooking pot is situated near Guchini Plain.

Coordinates: 0645, -3187, 0163

Cooking Pot #05

Location: You can locate this cooking pot near Komo Shoreline.

Coordinates: 0660, -3891, 0107

Faron Region Cooking Pots

Cooking Pot #01

Location: This cooking pot situates near Sand Seal Rental Shop.

Coordinates: -3833, -2948, 0149

Cooking Pot #02

Location: It is located near Sand Seal in Zelda TotK, but also touches Canteen.

Coordinates: -3769, -2869, 0149

Cooking Pot #03

Location: Located near the center of the Gerudo Region. It is near the pond where Decorate With Passion Side Quest is performed.

Coordinates: -3278, -2570, 0129

Cooking Pot #04

Location: It is on the road to Gerudo Canyon Pass and connects Central Hyrule with Faron.

Coordinates: -1521, -2231, 0087

Cooking Pot #05

Location: You can see this Cooking Pot situates near East Gerudo Ruins.

Coordinates: -2442, -2834, 0233

Akkala Region Cooking Pots

Cooking Pot #01

Location: It is in North Akkala Valley, near Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Spring Of Power.

Coordinates: 3831, 2781, 0156

Cooking Pot #02

Location: This cooking Pot is near Ordorac Quarry, the dwelling place of Phantom Ganon.

Coordinates: 3682, 2395, 0179

Cooking Pot #03

Location: You will find this cooking pot in the North Akkala Foothill.

Coordinates: 4245, 2934, 0256

Cooking Pot #04

Location: This cooking Pot is on the left side of North Akkala Beach, near the place of Hudson Sign Puzzle.

Coordinates: 4476, 2977, 0306

Eldin Region Cooking Pots

Cooking Pot #01

Location: This cooking pot is near Death Caldera, on the upper side of Death Mountain.

Coordinates: 2436, 2977, 0551

Cooking Pot #02

Location: It is northeast of the Isle of Rabac, near Lake Darman in Tears of the Kingdom.

Coordinates: 1702, 3011, 0343

Cooking Pot #03

Location: This cooking pot is north of Goronbi River, near Gortram Cliff.

Coordinates: 1654, 1964, 0430

Cooking Pot #04

Location: This cooking pot can be accessed at the bank of Goronbi River. The river’s tail gives you the Meat For Meat side quest.

Coordinates: 1624, 1718, 0383

Hebra Region Cooking Pots

Cooking Pot #01

Location: You can access this cooking pot at the center of Lake Totori. This place relates to Genli’s Home Cooking and Molli The Fletcher’s quest.

Coordinates: -3589, 1805, 0297

Cooking Pot #02

Location: You will find this cooking pot on the right bank of Lake Totori. This is where you complete the Potential Princess Sightings side quest in Zelda TotK.

Coordinates: -3266, 1776, 0225

Cooking Pot #03

Location: It is on the northern side of Hebra, near the Great Fairy Fountain.

Coordinates: -1380, 2936, 0282

Cooking Pot #04

Location: You can access this cooking pot at Piper Ridge. This is near where you get The Hornist’s Escape side quest.

Coordinates: -3582, 0643, 0275

Cooking Pot #05

Location: This pot is in Ultra Ball Haul Check-In, near Tabantha Great Bridge in Zelda TotK.

Coordinates: -3136, 0604, 0025