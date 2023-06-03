Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Who Goes There? Walkthrough 

‘Who Goes There?’ is one of the many side adventures in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which Link has to help people.

In the ‘Who Goes There?’ side adventure, you have to help an old lady find the source of the creepy voice that has been coming from a hole in the wall. She is of the view that it is a demon and it is after her.

If you succeed in helping the lady, she will reward you with a Red Rupee. So let’s start by looking for the location of this side adventure.

How to unlock Who Goes There? in Zelda: TotK

The ‘Who Goes There?’ side adventure can be obtained by talking to Jerrin. She is a cleaner at the Emergency Shelter of Hyrule Field and is found at the same place.

You can get to the Emergency Shelter from the Lookout Landing settlement. But before doing that make sure that you have completed at least one temple otherwise the side adventure won’t be available.

Just to the west of the Emergency Shelter is the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. This can act as a fast travel point and to the shelter’s West is the Lookout Landing Well. The exact coordinates for the Emergency Shelter are -0254, 0105, and 0008.

How to complete Who Goes There? in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Follow the steps mentioned below to complete this side adventure.

Talk to Jerrin

Jerrin is an old woman whom you will see with a broom as soon as you enter the shelter. Talk to her and she will tell you that she works hard to keep the place clean. Doing that one day, she accidentally poked a hole in the wall.

She has been hearing a strange voice from this hole which she suspects is of a demon. She will tell you that the demon is after her and she must say her goodbyes soon.

Enter the hole

Now you have to help Jerrin by entering the hole in the wall and investigating where the sound is coming from. After you enter the hole, you will discover the Royal Hidden Passage and see that the path forward is blocked by rocks.

Use a weapon to dig your way through the rock and continue forward. Here more rocks will be blocking your way. Use your weapon on them and clear them out. A hammer is best here.

You will see a large stone statue in front of you once you have cleared out the rocks.

Talk to the statue

Go near the statue and talk to it. You will discover that the source of the voice coming from the hole was this statue. It used to be a human once and was punished by the Goddess Hylia who turned him into a statue for his deeds.

The statue will carry on the conversation and the ‘A Deal With The Statue’ side adventure will begin. This is a very brief side adventure in which the statue will tell you that it can offer you Hearts and Stamina. In exchange, it wants rupees and once you do so, the side adventure will end.

Now, you can go back to the Who Goes There in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which requires you to go to Jerrin.

Make your way to Jerrin

Now make your way back to Jerrin and report your findings. Tell her that the source of the voice she has been hearing is the statue and not a demon.

Jerrin will tell you that she knows a bit about such statues and she will greet it every time she comes here.

She will be relieved that it is not a demon and offer you a Red Rupee as a reward. After you have obtained your reward, the ‘Who Goes There?’ side adventure will come to an end.