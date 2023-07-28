How To Get Lizal Boomerang In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Much like a real Boomerang, Lizal Boomerang is a curved metallic sword in Zelda: Tears of Kingdom that can return back to you once it is thrown. It is also capable of dealing elemental damage if fused with elemental Keese Wings.

The damage-dealing abilities of Lizal Boomerang are not only limited to elemental, but you can also fuse with a number of other items to deal fire, cold as well as shock damage.

Players can also benefit during a thunderstorm as this weapon can attract lightning that is channeled onto the enemies. Here are all the locations where you can get your hands on the Lizal Boomerang in Zelda: TotK.

Lizal Boomerang location in Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: TotK, Lizal Boomerang can be found in multiple locations on the surface map. On the other hand, Lizal Boomerang can also be collected by killing the Blue Lizalfos. All of these locations are easy to access and are mentioned below:

Hebra Mountains

For the first Lizal Boomerang location, you need to get to the Hebra Mountains region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can find the Hebra Mountain region in the Northwest corner of the surface map.

Lizal Boomerang is ultimately located on the Northeast side of the Eutoum Shrine near the Golfam’s Secret Hot Spring. To reach there, you need to first make your way to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower (-3684, 2343, 0233).

This can be done by heading north of Rito Village and gliding Northwest from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Keep in mind that the Rospo Pass is in a snowy environment therefore it’s best to gear up in the cold-resistant elixir and armor.

Once at the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, the thorn at the bottom of the tower will prevent you from accessing it. To get past them, start the fire using either the flame emitter or a torch. The thorn will disappear after they are burned.

Access the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and glide northeast to reach the Eutoum Shrine (-3509, 3568, 0387). Lizal Boomerang can be found on top of the mountain located between the Eutoum Shrine and Golfam’s Secret Hot Spring.

That said, once you have reached the Eutoum Shrine, travel a little Northeast and Lizal Boomerang can be found on top of the mountain. To collect, you need to use the camera from your gear to snap a picture of the Lizal Boomerang and save it to the album.

Mount Lanayru

In Zelda: TotK, Lizal Boomerang can also be found in Mount Lanayru which is the southeast region of the surface. To get there, you first need to get to the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower (1344, -1170, 0166).

The tower is located between the West Necluda and Lanayru Wetlands regions, a little hike west of the Kakariko Village. Once you have reached the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, make your way to the Morak Shrine by gliding Northwest from the tower.

From the Morok Shrine (1183,-0780, 0133), you need to hike on foot Northeast to find the Lizal Boomerang. The exact coordinates of the place where you can find the Lizal Boomerang are (1292,-0655,0031).

Lanayru Wetlands

Tears of the Kingdom has another Lizal Boomerang that you can find in the Lanayru Wetlands on the surface map. To find the Lizal Boomerang, you first need to make your way to the Tukarok Shrine (0915, -0250, 0035).

Tukarok Shrine is located south of the Wetland Stable Well and east of the Hylia River. Just keep in mind that the shrine has a powerful Moblin boss which can destroy you in a single hit.

Once at the Tukarok Shrine, start a trek southeast and you will reach the Lizal Boomerang location in a few minutes. The exact coordinates where you can find the Lizal Boomerang are (1056,-0291,0023).

Hyrule Field

This Lizal Boomerang location is in the Hyrule Field region of the surface map. The closest landmark to the Boomerang location is the Kyokugon shrine (-0710, -1550, 0006) which is located Northeast of the Forest of Spirit and Southwest of the Gatepost Town Ruins.

Once you have reached the outside of the shrine, you need to trek northwest to reach the location of the Lizal Boomerang. Once you have reached the exact location, the coordinates will be (-0898,-1342,0036).

Blue Lizalfos

In Tears of the Kingdom, Blue Lizalfos are the type of enemies that can drop the Lizal Boomerang if you defeat them in the open world. From the outside, they look like regular Lizalfos with the only difference in their color which is bright blue.

Within the Hyrule region, Mount Lanayru as well as the Akkala Highlands Depths are the region where you will easily come across one of these Blue Lizalfos. Also, they do travel in pairs along with the regular Lizalfos so if you see one of those, you will find Blue Lizalfos as well.

Before fighting them, keep in mind that the Blue Lizalfos carry stronger weapons making them very hard to defeat compared to regular Lizalfos.

To defeat, you need to time your counterattacks in between the attacks of the Blue Lizalfos. Because of their high agility, you can attack them with spears as they can’t dodge their swift jabs.

When the health of the lizalfos is low enough, you can attack them with long-range attacks of Bow and arrow for critical hits. This will ultimately be enough to knock him out.

Once the Blue Lizalfos is defeated, you will get Lizal Boomerang as a drop among the number of other items such as Lizafos Talon and Blue Lizalfos Tail.