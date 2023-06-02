How To Get To The Rito Village Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Rito Village chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in the northwestern part of Hyrule. Finding this Chasm entrance is not that easy. But you don’t have to worry; we will help you enter this Chasm and explore its surrounding in Zelda TotK.

Rito Village Chasm location in Zelda TotK

Rito Village chasm is on the mountainous island present in Lake Totori. The nearest shrine present to this Chasm is the Gatakis Shrine.

Reaching this Chasm can be a bit of a difficult task. The location of this Chasm can be acquired by talking to an NPC named Josha, who is present near the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. After you speak to her, she will give you the location of this Chasm.

How to get to Rito Village Chasm in Zelda TotK

Fast travel to the Gatakis Shrine. Travel east until you reach the edge of the cliff. Jump off and open Link’s paraglider to slow your descent. The Chasm will be present in the wall of the cliff you’ve just jumped off.

Glide inside the hole in the wall, and the Rito Village Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be in front of you. The coordinates to this Chasm’s entrance are; -3599, 1764, and 0134.

Of course, we cannot emphasize enough how important it is to carry light sources with you when exploring the Depths of Hyrule, as no light from the surface reaches the Depths. Shooting a Brightbloom seed in Zelda TotK would be a good idea to light up the Depths.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Before reaching the land, open your paraglider so you don’t hit the ground and die.

Surroundings of the Chasm

As mentioned, the Gatakis shrine is on the surface west of the Chasm’s location in Zelda TotK. In the Depths, the nearest lightroot is the Sikatag Lightroot. This Chasm leads directly to the Abandoned Hebra Mine.

In this mine lies the side quest where you have the second battle with Master Kohga of the Yiga clan. Defeating him will give you two Reward chests, and a construct will come up to you, offering a schema stone.