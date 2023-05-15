How Does Blood Moon Work In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

If you noticed the sky turning crimson red all of a sudden in Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, if you are a returning player from Zelda BOTW then you’ll know that this is the Blood Moon. However, if you are a new player then you probably would be thinking that Ganondorf has won and taken over Hyrule. Well, that’s not the case. The Blood Moon is a phenomenon from BOTW that now carries over in Tears of the Kingdom.

What does the Blood Moon do in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Blood Moon signifies the night when Gonondorf reaches his highest power and revives all your enemies all over Hyrule including shrine guardians. However, bosses you have already defeated are not revived as part of the Blood Moon.

In addition to that, all the chests in enemy camps, and the ground loot all over Hyrule also get restored and Link gets a boost to cooking.

Now, if you already killed the majority of enemies in Hyrule or completed nearly all the shrines in Zelda TotK then the Blood Moon is beneficial in a way that it gives you another chance to replenish gems and all the enemies can be killed again to claim the resources that you previously claimed.

In addition, as mentioned above that the guardians of shrines also get revived so, you can defeat them again to claim ancient weapons and resources which will become useful.

Tthe timing for Blood Moon in Zelda TotK is from 11:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. (23:30 – 00:15) and during this time Link gets a boost to cooking and if you cook between this time then you will get maximum results with a 100% efficiency.

How to trigger Blood Moon in Zelda TotK

If you are wondering about how to trigger Blood Moon manually or when the next Blood Moon will return in Tears of the Kingdom, the phenomenon follows a set pattern.

Blood Moon in Zelda TotK is triggered

7 in-game days have passed

You have slain most of the enemies all over Hyrule



Blood Moon can be avoided if you enter a shrine before the time of Blood Moon, spend a few minutes in it and come back after 12:15 am (00:15). This process can be repeated as long as you want.

So basically Blood Moon acts similar to bonfires in Dark Souls. It resets the world condition, allowing you to continue farming enemies for resources and materials.