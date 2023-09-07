Starfield Andreja Romance And Marriage Quest Guide

Andreja is a part of Constellation in Starfield and is a recruitable companion. To romance Andreja in Starfield and then later propose to her for marriage, you first need to recruit her by completing Into the Unknown main quest. Once done, you need to talk to her to offer her a place among your crew members and companions.

To woo Andreja, you need to increase her approval rating beyond a specific point. Approvals are earned by doing things your companions like. Upon getting her maximum approval, Andreja will give you a couple of personal quests in Starfield to advance your relationship and eventually marry her.

How to romance Andreja in Starfield

Headstrong, mysterious and just, Andreja represents all the best qualities and lacks any negatives. Being equipped with a fully upgraded stealth stat makes her an even better option.

Raising your approval, romancing a partner and then getting married is a multi-step process in Starfield. It involves dozens of hours of making correct decisions according to your partner’s liking and selecting the correct dialogue options. Any dialogue choice with the [Flirt] option is a correct option by default in Starfield.

Likes and dislikes

You can only obtain approval from your companions by doing the things they like in general. If you do anything that Andreja dislikes, this will get you a disapproval from her and hurt your chances to romance her in Starfield.

As a strong-headed and very opinionated person in Starfield, Andreja likes people who are straightforward with their answers. She also has a liking for crude people who sometimes use underhand tactics to achieve their goals (not illegal). A dominating personality that can intimidate others makes Andreja happy. Like if you remain confident while killing an enemy during Unearthed quest, you will obtain multiple approvals from Andreja.

Andreja strongly dislikes people who hurt innocent people. If you want to destroy your chances to romance Andreja in Starfield and then later marry her, just show that you are a coward. Refuse to take charge of any situation and be on the back foot when talking to others. Like if you fail to intimidate Petrov during No Sudden Moves side quest, Andreja will lose faith in you.

How to complete Andreja romance quest

After you earn enough approval from Andreja, a new option will open. She wants to talk to you to discuss something. Talk to Andreja to listen more about her past and why she wants to confront it now. This will give you “Divided Loyalty” side quest which you need to complete to progress your romance option with Andreja in Starfield.

Once you select the mission, Andreja becomes a permanent companion and can’t be replaced until the mission is over. Head to Akila city and inquire about Eren’s whereabouts from the bartender. You can find Eren by going to Hyla II planet in the Hyla star system. Visit the abandoned campsite to find Eren’s journal.

Use the journal to get the next clue. Travel to Anomaly planet with Andreja. You will be attacked and boarded by someone named Jaeda. Make sure to diffuse the situation between Andreja and Jaeda.

Talk to Jaeda to get the next clue which takes you to Murphid IV planet in the Murphid star system. Follow Andreja to locate Tomisar, her former partner. We recommend that you calm Andreja and leave Tomisar to his fate. Once you complete the quest, talk to Andreja again and only select the following dialogue options.

Whatever happens, we will face it together.

You have a family in Constellation.

[Romance] I love you (extremely important)

This will start your romance with Andreja in Starfield and put you both in a relationship.

How to marry Andreja in Starfield

For your marriage with Andreja in Starfield, just keep earning her approval until the next dialogue option opens. Talk to her and select the [Commitment] dialogue option. This will start “Commitment: Andreja” quest that will allow you to tie the knot with her.

Travel to Shoza II planet inside the Shoza star system. Talk to Andreja and find a rock for her. Be kind with your replies and finally perform the marriage ceremony with Andreja to earn Starcrossed achievement in Starfield. You can always end your marriage with Andreja in her quarters and tell her that it is not working for you.