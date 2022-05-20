As you may already know, V Rising also comes with an option to host dedicated servers apart from hosting your own private game. Stunlock Studios has given fans the opportunity to host their own games and set their own rules. While setting up a dedicated server is a separate process in itself, we are going to focus on V Rising Console Commands and Cheats here. You can use these console commands and cheats on your hosted server or private game.

How to Enable Console Commands in V Rising

Using Console Commands, also referred to as Admin Commands, isn’t that much of a complex process for V Rising Dedicated servers. You just have to follow some simple steps:

The first thing you need to do is make sure that you have Console enabled from your settings menu in V Rising.

After, that when you are in-game, you can press the tilde key “`” under ESC key on your keyboard to open the console menu.

And if you are using a server rental via Gportal, you should go to the basic settings of Gportal and look for the option “Adminlist”. Here, you need to add your 64 Steam ID for the verification purpose. And if you want add other players as admin as well, you should add their Steam 64 IDs as well. Now if you are wondering how can you get the Steam-64-ID, you can use this tool to do it easily.

Once the ID has been added on Gportal, enable the in-game console option from settings and now you can access the console panel/admin panel for Gportal V Rising rented servers by pressing the “`” key.

V Rising Console Command List

Once you have opened the console using the “`” key, you will find a list of commands you can use for your dedicated server or private game. First, you need to type “list” in the console and press enter. This will show you a list of commands available for you.

Some of these commands are related to tweaks, some are related admin privileges and some can be considered as Cheats. In order to use these commands, you need to type that command name and then press “Space” key on your keyboard. This will give you further options regarding those commands. Some commands will even need two parameters to get executed so they might be a little bit tricky.

For instance, if you want to use “logdestroyevents” command from the command list, it will ask you for two parameters which you can give by pressing space. And if you want to kick a player, just type kick and then press the Space key on the keyboard and it will automatically show you the list of players from where you can choose to kick a player. The same goes for banning and un-banning players on your server.

V Rising Cheats

As mentioned before, some of the console commands in V Rising serve as outright cheats. For instance, you can use the give command to give your character certain items or boosts.

Then there is another interesting command you can use to get certain armor and weapons sets in the game. Type giveset command and press Space to get the list of sets you can use. Once you hit enter, those sets will automatically be included in your inventory.

There are some other commands as well which you can experiment with like teleporting yourself to a player or teleporting other players towards you.

So this is a short guide to tell you how to enable console commands in V Rising and how to actually use those commands for different purposes.