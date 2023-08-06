Remnant 2 Dual Archetypes: How Multiclass Works

As you start off your journey in Remnant 2, you are given the choice to select one from a number of different classes. Each class has a specific playstyle, but it can be altered with the help of Archetypes. Since even that doesn’t bring enough diversity to the table, we are also given the option to use multiclass.

This means that you can now choose more than one Archetype for your character, depending on what type of playstyle you want to go for. However, note that Archetypes need to be unlocked first before they can be used.

If you’re bored of your current Archetype, or for whatever other reason, and want to learn how to change Archetypes in Remnant 2, then you have come to the right place.

How to change Archetypes in Remnant 2

Before knowing how to multiclass in Remnant 2, you need to know how to switch to a new class or change classes in general.

Once you have selected a particular Archetype at the start of the game, you must progress a little bit further before you can change it.

To unlock multiple Archetypes, you have to first collect ten trait points. There are a lot of ways to obtain trait points in Remnant 2. You can do that mainly by defeating different bosses and discovering Tomes of Knowledge.

Once you get your hands on ten trait points, you can use them to unlock the dual Archetype option. This means that you will be able to use two Archetypes at the same time.

However, although the option to use multiclass may be unlocked, you still have to craft each new Archetype’s engram before you can equip it. Each Archetype requires a unique crafting item, along with 10x Lumenite and 1000 Scrap to be crafted.

When all the required items are collected, head over to Wallace and craft the Engram for the specific Archetype that you want. You can then equip this Archetype to change your base Archetype, but remember that its progress will be reset.

How to use dual Archetypes in Remnant 2

Once you have leveled up your base (default) Archetype to level 10, you unlock the option to change it. However, as to how you can use multiclass in Remnant 2, the idea remains the same.

You must first craft the required engram for the specific Archetype that you want to use. Once you have obtained the engram, you can equip it as a secondary Archetype, hence using dual Archetypes.

However, when you do that, note that the experience points you gain is split equally between the two of them. Although that may seem like a drawback, if you learn how to properly use two Archetypes in synergy, this con becomes insignificant.

Something extremely important to note here is that you are only going to get the primary perk from your primary archetype. Except for that, you are going to get all of the remaining stats (skills, perks, etc) from your secondary archetype.