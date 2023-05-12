Our Persona 5 May Events and Activities Guide will help you with all the activities and events in Persona 5 so you can level up efficiently.

There is a strict schedule to be followed in Persona 5 and so managing tasks can be tricky. This guide will help you manage all your tasks so you may not miss any opportunity to level up.

Persona 5 May Events And Activities

Take note of the following dates in Persona 5, as they are important and events of significant importance will take place on these dates.

Important Dates

May 2 : -You will face the consequences of Kamoshida’s Palace.

May Events And Activities

The following path if followed correctly will allow you to maximize your social links, your social stats. However, if you are already through some of the dates then this Persona 5 guide will help you give pointers on how to level up efficiently.

May 1 : – But three plant nutrients from the flower shop in Shibuya Underground Mall during Daytime. Drink juice at Shibuya Underground Walkway and you will receive +1 Proficiency during Daytime. Order coffee from Shibuya Diner, this will grant you +1 Guts and +2 Knowledge during Daytime. In the evening, go to the bathhouse and you will get +2 Charm.

