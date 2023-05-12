How To Raise Kindness Social Stat In Persona 5

When it comes to Persona 5 Royal, increasing social stats is a must if you want to succeed in your Social life. Persona 5’s gameplay revolves around many social stats, which allow or improve interactions with multiple game systems. One of these stats in Persona 5 Royal is Kindness, used to improve relationships with certain confidants in the game.

Therefore, players have to be careful and focus on upgrading this stat, especially early in the game. Our Persona 5 Kindness guide will help players improve their Kindness stat through various game features and methods at their disposal to improve relationships with their teammates

How to increase Kindness in Persona 5 Royal

A number of activities can lead to an increase in the Kindness Stat of your character; some of the important ones are:

Visit the Flower Shop

One of the best methods to gain a decent amount of Kindness fairly quickly is to visit the Flower Shop in the Underground Mall section in the Shibuya region.

Players need to get a job at the Flower Shop, which is pretty easy since there is no interview involved. As soon as players get the prompt from Morgana, they should place a call to the shop and start working there.

The flower shop offers players 3,200 Yen per shift as well as flexible timings so they can work in the evening to fit around their school schedule.

Working at the shop grants players Kindness points per shift. The number of points gained can be further increased by assembling flowers for specific orders, provided players get the order correct.

The flower shop is also a great place to buy Bio Nutrients, which can be used on the dead plant in the player’s attic at Café LeBlanc.

Regularly checking up on the flower and giving it nutrients will continue to reward players with a fair bit of Kindness points.

Spend time with Sojiro

If you are not interested in working around flowers, you can also hang out with the old man Sojiro to gain a fair amount of Kindness points if you manage to befriend him.

Going to the Maid Café

If you get a chance to visit the Maid Café, by all means, go there. Try to make orders which are pretty expensive, and if the maid screws your order, you will get Kindness points by forgiving her for her mistake.

Some Side Activities

There are some other methods for increasing Persona 5 Kindness stat as well although they are not as effective as the ones mentioned above.

Nevertheless, these side activities can still offer players a bit of Kindness points without having to worry too much.

Buy Books

The bookstores in Persona 5 can really help with this as numerous books sold there can provide a Kindness boost.

Play Video Games

Similarly, video games can also provide a small amount of Kindness points if players are in the mood to relax. Remember that you have to boost the kindness stat up to at least level two as early in the game as possible, as it is needed for making a relationship with one of the earliest teammates, Ann.