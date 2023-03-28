Persona 5 Strength Confidant (Twins) Guide

The Twins Confidant in Persona 5 is unique compared to the other Confidants in the game because it requires the player to fuse different Personas to progress through its levels. Unlike the other Confidants, which primarily involve socializing and dialogue choices, the Twins Confidant requires a more hands-on approach and stresses spending a chunk of your gameplay time in the Velvet room.

To pursue the Confidant, you must fulfill the requests from Justin and Caroline (the Twins) to boost their Confidant and strengthen your bond with them in Persona 5. This mainly requires having access to a wide variety of Personas to fuse.

However, you can rest assured the rewards are also well worth it, as you will get access to some of the strongest Personas in the game and gain valuable experience in the process.

In this guide, we will focus on effectively progressing through the Strength Confidant and maximizing its benefits.

How to unlock Strength Confidant in Persona 5

This Twins Confidant initiates spontaneously on May 18, when the protagonist receives fusion requests from the Velvet Room Twin Jailers. Whenever you decide to advance the Strength confidant, head to the Velvet Room using its entering locations: Shibuya, Shinjuku, Kichijoji, Akihabara, Mementos, or a palace entrance.

Bear in mind that you must have gone through the game storyline considerably to maximize the Twins Confidant, as without the gameplay progress, you cannot acquire Personas that are needed to fuse in the Velvet Room.

Where to find the Twins and their availability

The Twins, Justine, and Caroline will be available at the door entrance of the Velvet Room, which is accessible by visiting the Shibuya station (also in Shinjuku and Akihabara) and selecting the Velvet Room option from the map.

Remember that the Strength confidant is only available during specific times of the day, usually during the evening in Persona 5 Royal. Additionally, the Confidant is unavailable on certain days, such as during story events or holidays. You must check the in-game calendar to see when the Confidant is available.

Confidant abilities

Rank Ability Name Information 1 Group Guillotine It enables to fuse of three Personas at once through a particular technique. This increases the number of potential Personas you can have. 2 – – 3 Lockdown It enables you to keep Personas in Lockdown to get additional Resistance skills 4 – – 5 Special Treatment An important rank to reach, as it allows paying extra for a Persona for which you do not currently have a level yet. 6 – – 7 – – 8 Guillotine Booster This ability enables you to do a unique fusion of 4 Personas at once 9 – – 10 VIP Treatment Not anything cutting-edge and simply reduces the cost of Special Treatment. It is useful but not game-changing.

Fusion requirements for each rank

Rank 1: Jack Frost with Mabufu

For this Rank, the Twins demand Jack Frost with Mabufu in Persona 5 Royal. The fusion recipe for this is quite simple.

Arsene + Agathion = Succubusa

Succubs + Pixie = Cait Sithax

Cait Sith + Regent = Jack Frost w/ Mabufu (As Regent has Mabufu, you do not need to level up for this skill, just pass it down to Jack Frost)

You can alternatively get Jack Frost from Madarame Palace.

Rank 2: Ame no Uzume with Frei

For this fusion recipe, you need to perform the sequence below:

Pixie + Cait Sith = Incubus

Incubus + Jack-o’-Lantern = Berith

Incubus + Berith = Hua Po

Hua Po + Berith = Suzaku

Berith + Suzaku = Ame no Uzume w/ Frei (Suzaku has Frei naturally, so it passes it down to Ame no Uzume)

Rank 3: Flauros with Tarukaja

The 3rd Ran requires Flauros with the skill Tarukaja, which will take a triple fusion of Berith, Orobas, and Eligor. The recipe sequence for this is as follows:

Berith + Regent = Orobas

Arsene + Suzaku = Angel

Jack-o’-Lantern + Angel = Eligor

Berith + Orobas + Eligor = Flauros w/ Tarukaja

Rank 4: Phoenix with Counter

For Rank 4, you need Phoenix with Counter. The Fusion of Yaksini and Oni will be required for this. To get both of them, do as follows.

Hua Po + Jack-o’-Lantern = Yaksini

Arsene + Angel = Kodama

Kodama + Flauros = Oni

Yaksini + Oni = Phoenix w/ Counter (Both the fusion Personas have Counter skill, so Phoenix inherits it from them)

Rank 5: Setanta with Rakukaja

Lamia naturally possesses the skill Rakukaja, so fusing her with Silky will yield Setanta w/ Rakukaja.

First: Jack-o’-Lantern + Agathion = Silky

Suzaku + Kaguya Picaro = Lamia

Silky + Lamia = Setanta w/ Rakukaja

Rank 6: Neko Shogun with Dekaja

Rank 6 will also require a Triple fusion, including Sudama, Kodama, and Anzu. To get these three, do the sequence below.

Regent + Agathion = Slime

Slime + Oni = Sudama

Flauros + Ariadne = Anzu

Sudama + Kodama + Anzu = Neko Shogun w/ Dekaja

Rank 7: Lachesis with Tetraja

This is quite a simple and easy fusion. Just fuse Thoth with Anzu, and you will get Lachesis w/ Tetraja, as Anzu already has this skill.

Ariadne + Jack Frost = Principality

Principality + Ariadne Picaro = Thoth

Thoth + Anzu = Lachesis w/ Tetraja

Rank 8: Hecatoncheires with Masukunda

Masukunda is Anzu’s natural skill, so fusing him with Andras will easily yield the desired Hecatoncheires.

Hua Po + Thoth = Andras

Andras + Anzu = Hecatoncheires w/ Masukunda

Rank 9: Bugs with Samarecarm

It is a triple fusion. Hariti gets Samarecarm at level 41, so if you already started the Empress Confidant, it should already level up to 41. Alternatively, sacrificing something in the gallows can do the task also.

Izanagi Picaro + Oni = Pisaca

Eligor + Izanagi = Jikokuten

Jikokuten + Ariadne = Hariti

Pixie + Pisaca + Hariti = Bugs w/ Samarecarm

Rank 10: Seth w/ High Counter

We have already made Thoth. Kaguya Picaro has High Counter, so you can fuse her with Asterius Picaro and get Horus.

Kaguya Picaro + Asterius Picaro = Horus (w/ High Counter)

Jack Frost + Kodama = Isis

Pixie + Angel = Anubis

Thoth + Horus + Isis + Anubis = Seth w/ High Counter

This is the easiest way to make Seth. Maxing out the Twins Confidant will allow the fusion of Zaou- Gongen, a powerful Persona in P5R.

Persona 5 Royal Twins special hangout event

Special Hangout Events are specific events exclusively available in P5R. These events are associated with Twin Confidant Justine and Caroline in Persona 5 and unlocked on June 6.

You will receive Sill Cards as a reward for hanging out with both Velvet Room Twins.