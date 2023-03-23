Every Calling Card in Persona 5

In Persona 5, the protagonists use Calling Cards to announce their intention to take down a target. These cards serve as a warning to the target and a declaration of the Phantom Thieves’ intentions of exposing the crimes and injustice performed by the targets.

The Calling Card symbolizes the Phantom Thieves’ determination to fight against injustice and oppression. It is their sign, which notifies targets that they will steal their Target treasure in Persona 5. It is an essential element of the game’s story and gameplay mechanics.

How to use Calling Cards in Persona 5

Whenever you decide to call out a target, you must steal a treasure from his Palace. At the end of the Palace, while searching for the treasure, you will encounter the shadow version of the target. You must defeat the shadow and steal its heart out.

Then, you can send the calling card using the option available at the hideout place. The method of sending these cards varies with every target; it can be a direct calling card or broadcast hijacking.

Remember that you must take down the target the next day after stealing their treasure, as you will not get the chance after that day passes. You will be locked in Café Leblanc and cannot leave until the next day. Below are all the calling cards you can send in Persona 5 Royal.

Kamoshida’s Calling Card

Kamoshida’s Calling Card will be the first Card you will use in Persona 5. It is meant for Kamoshida, the volleyball coach who abuses his students. It will be visible on the school billboards for everyone to see.

Madarame’s Calling Card

This particular calling card calls out Yusuke’s mentor, Madarame, who was stealing Yusuke’s artwork and passing it off as his own. Your ally Morgana will place this Card at Madarame’s exhibition.

Kaneshiro’s Calling Card

This Calling Card calls on Junya Kaneshiro, the mafia boss who was squeezing money from the people of Shibuya. The Card reads, “We have come to take back the desires you stole from the weak. From the Phantom Thieves”

Futaba’s Calling Card

This Card is given to Futaba Sakura, who had been drowned in sloth. The team members will collectively go to Futaba’s dwelling place to steal her heart.

Okumura’s Calling Card

Haru places this Card at the residence of a corrupt businessperson, Kunikazu Okumura. He is exploiting and mistreating his employees.

Sae’s Palace Calling Card

Madame Sae Niijima is a selfish prosecutor who was abusing her power to further her career. Makoto delivers the Card to her and says it was in their mailbox.

The calling card she receives reads: “We have come to steal the desires of a woman who has lost sight of her true self. From the Phantom Thieves.”

Shido’s Palace Calling Card

The target of this calling card is a politician who manipulates the media and the public for his gain. This is a countrywide broadcast hijack by the Phantom Thieves. The Card read, “We have come to take back the desires stolen from the people. From the Phantom Thieves.”

Maruki’s Palace Calling Card

The MC personally delivers this Card to Takuto Maruki inside the Café Leblanc. He is responsible for warping out the reality of things to take control of Mementos.