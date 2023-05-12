Persona 5 July Events And Activities Guide will help you with all the events and activities in Persona 5 so you can level up efficiently. Persona 5 follows a strict schedule and managing things could be tricky. That is why we are here, to help you with figuring out what to do at what time and date in persona 5.

For more help on Persona 5 read Confidant Cooperation Guide, June Events And Activities Guide and May Events And Activities Guide

Persona 5 July Events And Activities

The following path if followed correctly will allow you to maximize your social links, your social stats. However, if you are already through some of the dates then this Persona 5 guide will help you give pointers on how to level up efficiently.

July 1 : – On this day in Persona 5 read Johanna book while on the train and the answer to the class question is D and this will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon steal Kaneshiro’s heart.

: – On this day in Persona 5 read Johanna book while on the train and the answer to the class question is D and this will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon steal Kaneshiro’s heart. July 2 : – Again read Johanna book in the free time for +2 Kindness. In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima Priestess Rank 1. In the evening, go to the Shinjuku fortune teller, 100000 yen are required to buy a Holy Stone and talk to Chihaya.

: – Again read Johanna book in the free time for +2 Kindness. In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima Priestess Rank 1. In the evening, go to the Shinjuku fortune teller, 100000 yen are required to buy a Holy Stone and talk to Chihaya. July 3 : – In the afternoon, buy Threat of Medjed from Shibuya bookstore and drink juice from Shibuya station for +1 Kindness, then spend time. with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options A, B. In the evening, acquire the Shinjuku fortune telling Mission

: – In the afternoon, buy Threat of Medjed from Shibuya bookstore and drink juice from Shibuya station for +1 Kindness, then spend time. with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options A, B. In the evening, acquire the Shinjuku fortune telling Mission July 4 : – Read Threat of Medjed while on the train and the answer to the class question is C which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, Mementos Clear all missions.

: – Read Threat of Medjed while on the train and the answer to the class question is C which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, Mementos Clear all missions. July 5 : – In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options A, B. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune.

: – In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options A, B. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune. July 6 : – On this day in Persona 5, read Threat of Medjed in the class free time for +3 Knowledge. In the afternoon, buy Method for Calming the Mind from Shibuya bookstore, then order coffee at Shibuya family restaurant for +3 Knowledge and +1 Courage. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami.

: – On this day in Persona 5, read Threat of Medjed in the class free time for +3 Knowledge. In the afternoon, buy Method for Calming the Mind from Shibuya bookstore, then order coffee at Shibuya family restaurant for +3 Knowledge and +1 Courage. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami. July 7 : – The answer to the class question is A which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options A, A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune and choose conversation option B.

: – The answer to the class question is A which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options A, A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune and choose conversation option B. July 8 : – Read Method for Calming the Mind while on the train and the answer to the class question is A which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, work a shift at Shibuya flower shop for +2 Kindness. In the evening, feed the plant in your room nutrients for +3 Kindness and spend time with Sadayo Kawakami and choose conversation options B, A.

: – Read Method for Calming the Mind while on the train and the answer to the class question is A which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, work a shift at Shibuya flower shop for +2 Kindness. In the evening, feed the plant in your room nutrients for +3 Kindness and spend time with Sadayo Kawakami and choose conversation options B, A. July 9 : – The answer to the class question is C which will grant you +1 Knowledge. Kaneshiro fallout will happen. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami.

: – The answer to the class question is C which will grant you +1 Knowledge. Kaneshiro fallout will happen. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami. July 10 : – Team study session.

: – Team study session. July 11 : – The answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, work a shift at the flower shop for +3 Kindness and pick Gold Gebera, Gecko Orchid, and Scarlet Rose. In the evening, spend time with Yuki Mishima.

: – The answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, work a shift at the flower shop for +3 Kindness and pick Gold Gebera, Gecko Orchid, and Scarlet Rose. In the evening, spend time with Yuki Mishima. July 12 : – The right answer to the class question is B which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, Read the text from Yuki Mishima, then you will acquire the Eavesdrop on students near Shujin High School front gate Mission. Spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa and choose conversation options C, A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune.

: – The right answer to the class question is B which will grant you +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, Read the text from Yuki Mishima, then you will acquire the Eavesdrop on students near Shujin High School front gate Mission. Spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa and choose conversation options C, A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune. July 13 : – Exams. The correct answers are C, B, B, A.

: – Exams. The correct answers are C, B, B, A. July 14 : – Exam continues and the correct answers are C, C.

: – Exam continues and the correct answers are C, C. July 15 : – Exams and the right answers are B, C.

: – Exams and the right answers are B, C. July 16 : – On this day in Persona 5 there will be a team meeting. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami and choose conversation options C, C.

: – On this day in Persona 5 there will be a team meeting. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami and choose conversation options C, C. July 17 : – In the afternoon, drink juice from Shibuya station for +1 Knowledge then go to watch the movie with Ann and choose conversation option B for +3 Charm. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune.

: – In the afternoon, drink juice from Shibuya station for +1 Knowledge then go to watch the movie with Ann and choose conversation option B for +3 Charm. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune. July 18 : – Summer Festival.

: – Summer Festival. July 19 : – On this day you will receive the results and if you chose the option, we recommended then you will receive +2 Charm. In the afternoon, you can spend time with Ann for a romance opportunity. Choose B to stay friends or choose any, any, A, A to do romance. Talk to Chihaya in the evening with conversation options A and C

: – On this day you will receive the results and if you chose the option, we recommended then you will receive +2 Charm. In the afternoon, you can spend time with Ann for a romance opportunity. Choose B to stay friends or choose any, any, A, A to do romance. Talk to Chihaya in the evening with conversation options A and C July 20 : – Another team meeting.

: – Another team meeting. July 21 : – make contact with Alibaba.

: – make contact with Alibaba. July 22 : – Investigation.

: – Investigation. July 23 : – Another team meeting.

: – Another team meeting. July 24 : – Sushi.

: – Sushi. July 25 : – Confront Futaba Sakura and in the evening, use organic plant nutrients on the plant for +3 Kindness.

: – Confront Futaba Sakura and in the evening, use organic plant nutrients on the plant for +3 Kindness. July 26 : – In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options C, A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune and choose conversation option A.

: – In the afternoon, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options C, A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune and choose conversation option A. July 27 : – In the afternoon, spend time with Ann Takamaki and if you are intimate with her than she can be taken back to your room for an optional scene. In the evening, Order coffee at Shibuya family restaurant for +3 Knowledge and +1 Courage.

: – In the afternoon, spend time with Ann Takamaki and if you are intimate with her than she can be taken back to your room for an optional scene. In the evening, Order coffee at Shibuya family restaurant for +3 Knowledge and +1 Courage. July 28 : – In the afternoon, spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa and choose conversation options C, B. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune and choose conversation option C.

: – In the afternoon, spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa and choose conversation options C, B. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune and choose conversation option C. July 29 : – In the afternoon, spend time with Ann Takamaki. In the evening, order coffee at Shibuya family restaurant for +3 Knowledge and +1 Courage.

: – In the afternoon, spend time with Ann Takamaki. In the evening, order coffee at Shibuya family restaurant for +3 Knowledge and +1 Courage. July 30 : – In the afternoon, go to the movie with Ann Takamaki for +3 Courage and choose conversation option A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune.

: – In the afternoon, go to the movie with Ann Takamaki for +3 Courage and choose conversation option A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune. July 31: – In the afternoon, drink juice from Shibuya station for +1 Charm then reach for the treasure in Futaba Palace.

That is all for our Persona 5 July Events And Activities Guide with tips on all actvities and events that occur during the month of July in Persona 5.