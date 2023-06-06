Our Persona 5 June Events and Activities Guide will help you with all the events and activities taking place in the month of June so you can level up efficiently.
Persona 5 follows a strict schedule and managing things could be tricky. That is why we are here, to help you with figuring out what to do at what time and date.
Persona 5 June Events And Activities
Important Dates
Take note of the following dates in Persona 5, as they are important and events of significant importance will take place on these dates.
- June 2: – Last day to access the Madrame’s treasure.
- June 4: – This is the last day to steal Madrame’s heart.
- June 5: – You will face the aftermath of Madrame’s Palace.
- June 9-10: – School Trip
- June 13: – Kaneshiro story begins.
- June 14-19: – Investigate Kaneshiro.
- June 20: – Steal the Mafia boss’ heart, Kaneshiro will fully open on this day and you will have to reach to the treasure by July 5th at the least.
June Events And Activities
The following path if followed correctly will allow you to maximize your social links, your social stats. However, if you are already through some of the dates then this Persona 5 guide will help you give pointers on how to level up efficiently.
The following path if followed correctly will allow you to maximize your social links, your social stats. However, if you are already through some of the dates then this Persona 5 guide will help you give pointers on how to level up efficiently.
- June 1: – In the Freetime, spend some time with Ryuji after the school and choose conversation options any, A, A, B. In the evening, go to the Big Bang Burger in Shibuya and take the challenge for +1 Guts, +1 Charm, +1 Knowledge and +1 Proficiency.
- June 2: – After the school, visit the Taihedo Bookstore in Shibuya and buy a copy of Vague. Do a shift at the convenience store. In the evening, interact with the TV in Leblanc and the right answer for the quiz is B, then spend some time with Mishima.
- June 3: – On the train, read Vague. After the school, Speak with Sadayo Kawakami, you will find her outside the staff room on the second floor. Then take Ann to Harajuku and choose conversation option A. In the evening, spend time with Kawakami.
- June 4: – The right answer to the class question is B. After the school, meet with Ann and choose conversation options A, A, any, C. In the evening, spend time with Kawakami and choose conversation options A, B.
- June 5: – You will face the consequences of Madrame infiltration. In the evening, drink juice at Shibuya Underground Walkway for +1 Charm and spend time with Yoshida.
- June 6: – On this day in Persona 5 take Ann to the hotel buffet after the school and choose conversation option A. In the evening, use nutrients on the plant in your room then go to the bathhouse for +2 Kindness and +3 Charm.
- June 7: – The right answer for the class question is C. Hang out with Ryuji at Tsukishima after the school and choose conversation option A. In the evening, go to Shibuya Diner and order coffee for +2 Knowledge and +1 Guts.
- June 8: – The right answer for the class question is D. After the school again go the diner and order coffee then spend time Sojiro in the evening.
- June 9: – On this day in Persona 5 you will take a school trip to the TV studio.
- June 10: – The school trip continues and then spend time with Kawakami in the evening.
- June 11: – The right answer for the class question is A. The rest of your day will be spent eating hotpot with your team.
- June 12: – Go to the Shibuya Underground Walkway and drink a juice for +1 Proficiency. Spend time with Ann and choose conversation options B, any, any, B. Meet with Yoshida in the evening at Shibuya.
- June 13: – The right answer to the class question is A. Go to the Student Council room on the third floor to speak with Makoto Najiima after the school.
- June 14: – Order coffee at the Shibuya Dinner in the evening for +3 Knowledge and +1 Guts.
- June 15: – While on the train read the Arsenne book. The right answer to the class question is A. Call Kawakami in the evening and choose conversation options A, any, B.
- June 16: – Order coffee at the Shibuya Diner in the evening for +3 Knowledge and +1 Guts.
- June 17: – Again call Kawakami in the evening.
- June 18: – On this day in Persona 5 read Yusuke’s message after the school and spend time with him. Visit the Shinjuku with Ryuji in the evening.
- June 19: – Investigate the Kaneshiro’s Palace.
- June 20: – Infiltrate the Kaneshiro’s Palace.
- June 21: – After the school take Ann to Inokashira Koen and choose conversation option A. Buy six organic nutrients from Shibuya flower shop in the evening. Order coffee at the Diner for +3 Knowledge and +1 Guts.
- June 22: – After the school spend time with Ryuji and choose conversation options A, C, B, A. Feed your plant in your room in the evening and then head to the fortune teller in Shinjuku.
- June 23: – For +3 Knowledge read Arsene book. The right answer to the class question is B. Swap the Arsene book for the Johanna book in the library after the school. Spend time with Yusuke and choose conversation options A, A. In the evening, do the evening quiz and the answer is B. Make your way to the bar in Shinjuku and spend time Ohya.
- June 24: – On this day in Persona 5, spend time with Ann after the school. Then in the evening call Kawakami and choose conversation options any, A, C.
- June 25: – Take Ryuji to Suidobashi after the school and choose conversation option B. Call Kawakami in the evening and choose conversation options A, C.
- June 26: – For +1 Guts drink juice at Shibuya Underground Walkway and then hang out with Ann and choose the conversation options B, A, any, any. Meet Yoshida in the evening.
- June 27: – The right answer for the call question is C. After the school meet Yusuke and choose conversation options C, any, B, any. Meet with Ohya in the evening and choose conversation options C, any, B.
- June 28: – After the school hang out with Ryuji. Spend the evening with Ohya and choose conversation options C, A, any, C respectively.
- June 29: – The answer to the class question is C. Return to Kaneshiro’s Palace and reach the treasure after the school.
- June 30: – On this day in Persona 5, write the calling card. In the evening save the game in your room and start crafting, you should get +3 Proficiency if don’t then reload and try again.