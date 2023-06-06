Our Persona 5 June Events and Activities Guide will help you with all the events and activities taking place in the month of June so you can level up efficiently.

Persona 5 follows a strict schedule and managing things could be tricky. That is why we are here, to help you with figuring out what to do at what time and date.

Persona 5 June Events And Activities

Important Dates

Take note of the following dates in Persona 5, as they are important and events of significant importance will take place on these dates.

June 2: Last day to access the Madrame's treasure.

June 4: This is the last day to steal Madrame's heart.

June 5: You will face the aftermath of Madrame's Palace.

June 9-10: School Trip

June 13: Kaneshiro story begins.

June 14-19: Investigate Kaneshiro.

June 20: Steal the Mafia boss' heart, Kaneshiro will fully open on this day and you will have to reach to the treasure by July 5th at the least.

June Events And Activities

There is a strict schedule that is followed throughout Persona 5, so figuring out what is best to do at any given time is a bit tricky. That is why we are here, to help you with figuring out what to do at what time and date in persona 5.

The following path if followed correctly will allow you to maximize your social links, your social stats. However, if you are already through some of the dates then this Persona 5 guide will help you give pointers on how to level up efficiently.

