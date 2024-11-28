How To Get Zamor Curved Sword In Elden Ring

A curved greatsword used by the knights of Zamor against giants, the Zamor Curved Sword is infamous for inflicting frostbite upon enemies in the Elden Ring. Primarily a Dexterity weapon, this curved blade is a drop from an optional boss in the game.

In this guide, we will help you reach an elusive dungeon and defeat its final boss to obtain the Zamor Curved Sword in the Elden Ring.

Zamor Curved Sword Location

Zamor Curved Sword can be obtained by defeating the Ancient Hero of Zamor inside the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave dungeon. This dungeon can be found by navigating the northern part of the Consecrated Snowfield.

It is northeast of the Grand Lift of Rod and Zamor Ruins, but you can’t reach it directly. It is one of the most difficult and confusing dungeons in the game. You must lure enemies into light circles to defeat them.

FYI You can also obtain Flame, Protect me incantation from this dungeon by using a Stonesword Key.

Once you reach the end of the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave, you will meet the Ancient Hero of Zamor. This boss has 5400 HP and uses the same attacks as other Zamor knights.

Beware of his frostbite attacks. Ancient Hero of Zamor is weak to Magic and Slash attacks. You can also parry his attacks for riposte. Once defeated, he drops Zamor Curved Sword.

Zamor Curved Sword Stats and Requirements

Zamor Curved Sword is a Dexterity/Strength weapon in Elden Ring. It requires 18 Dex and 16 Str to wield and has a D scaling with both stats.

This curved greatsword inflicts Freeze upon enemies. The unique skill of this weapon is Zamor Ice Storm, which is an AoE attack.

As a unique weapon, Zamor Curved Sword can’t be infused with any Ashes of War and consumables like Grease. You can’t apply any magic to it, either.

This sword can be upgraded to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. At its highest level, it deals 318 Physical damage.

It weighs only 9 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Zamor Curved Sword Best Build

As this is a Dexterity-based build, distribute the stat points as follows.

Vigor : 40

: 40 Strength : 45

: 45 Dexterity : 60

: 60 Faith: 25

Use the Zamor Armor set that you can also obtain by killing the Ancient Hero of Zamor.

For Talismans, use the following.

Use the following incantation.

Mix the following cracked tears in your Flask of Wondrous Physick.