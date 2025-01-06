How To Get The Twinned Knight Swords In Elden Ring

A weapon designed to be used dual-handed, the Twinned Knight Swords in Elden Ring is a unique sword that benefits from the user’s strength. This twinblade can be obtained once per playthrough from a late-game area.

In this game, we will guide you to the craziest part of the Lands Between to collect the Twinned Knight Swords and craft a build around it that will break the game in your favor.

Twinned Knight Swords Location

The Twinned Knight Swords in Elden Ring can be looted from a dead body near the eastern Windmill Pasture in the Windmill Village.

This village is in the northern section of Altus Plateau directly east to the Shaded Castle. It is to the northeast of the minor Erdtree and can easily be reached via foot.

From the Windmill Village, travel northwest to find the east windmill on the highest hill. You will notice the village women dancing around a bonfire.

Interact with the dead bodies inside the bonfire to collect the Twinned Knight Swords in Elden Ring.

Twinned Knight Swords Stats and Requirements

Twinned Knight Swords in Elden Ring require 16 Strength and 18 Dexterity to wield. This twinblade has D scaling with Str and E scaling with Dex.

The default weapon skill for this blade is Spinning Slash, which can be replaced with any compatible Ash of War. You can also apply magic and grease to this blade.

The Twinned Knight Swords can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones and it deals 298 Physical damage at its highest level. This twinblade weighs eight and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Twinned Knight Swords Best Build

For this build, we will be using Flame Art twinned Knight Swords +25 with the Black Flame Tornado skill. Use it with the Golden Order Seal +10 to cast the following incantations.

For the armor set, use the Beast Champion Armor set. Use the following Talismans for the Twinned Knight Swords best build in Elden Ring.

As this is a level 180 build, distribute your ability points in the following stats.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength : 45

: 45 Dexterity : 30

: 30 Faith: 50

With this build, you can deal up to 3000+ damage per hit with the weapon skill.