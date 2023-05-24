How To Get To Dominula, Windmill Village In Elden Ring

Dominula, Windmill Village is a region in Elden Ring located in Altus Plateau. There are several characters found here, including enemies which you can defeat, as well as some items.

Once you have fully explored the region, you will end with a bunch of items such as Solution of the Flightless Bird Painting Secret as well as Godskin Peeler Twinblade from the Godskin Apostle boss.

Today, we’ll look at how you can get to Dominula, Windmill Village, and what you can do there in Elden Ring

Dominula, Windmill Village location in Elden Ring

To reach Dominula in Elden Ring, you need to use the Grand Lift of Dectus. For that, you first need to activate it using its medallion.

From there, you need to head Northeast till you come across the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace. You then need to reach Sainted Hero’s Grave Site of Grace by heading further Northeast into the region.

From there, head further Northwest into the Altus Plateau where you will reach the Windmill Village Site of Grace. After grabbing the Site of Grace, you can head a little East to reach your destination.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

What to do at Dominula, Windmill Village in Elden Ring

Find the Solution of Flightless Bird Painting Secret

In the Fortified Manor, players may have come across a Flightless Bird Painting which needs a solution to be unlocked. To do so, you need to make your way to the fork road in Dominula, Windmill Village.

Locate a house here on the South side with a few dancers in front of it. You need to head towards the back of the house where you will be able to find the solution.

Find Godskin Peeler Twinblade

Just like any other region, Dominula, Windmill Village also has a field boss called Godskin Apostle. You can find him if you travel to the Northmost part of the village.

Defeating the boss will be a little hard due to his special attacks such as his shockwave attack. During the last stage of the fight, he will also increase the distance of the attacks forcing tarnished to fall back. But eventually, you’ll be able to defeat this boss.

As a reward for defeating the Godskin Apostle, you will be rewarded with Scouring Black Flame along with the Godskin Peeler Twinblade.