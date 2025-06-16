How To Get The Sword Of Night In Elden Ring

Sword of Night is a massive Katana in Elden Ring that has been introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A sword of all-consuming, bottomless black that even consumes the light that shines upon it, this Katana is extremely powerful and boasts one of the best weapon skills in the game.

Obtaining the Sword of Night is a very difficult and daunting task. It involves going through a massive side quest and defeating one of the most difficult bosses in the DLC. Let us help you obtain this katana effortlessly and teach you how to craft a deadly build around it.

Sword of Night Location

Sword of Night in Elden Ring is tied to a massive side quest involving the outer gods and betrayal. We are talking about Count Ymir’s questline. To obtain the Sword of Night in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, follow the steps mentioned below in precise order.

Go to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and talk to Count Ymir present on the throne.

She will give a Hole-Laden Necklace and the first map for the finger ruins.

Follow the path to reach the Finger Ruins of Rhia and ring the first finger bell there with the help of the necklace.

Return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and talk to Count Ymir once more. At this point, her servant Jolan will also appear. Talk to Jolan and then talk to Ymir again to obtain the second finger ruins map.

Follow the second map to reach the elusive Finger Ruins of Dheo. This will be an extremely difficult trek as you will first need to visit Bonny Village to collect the O Mother gesture. Use it in the Shadow Keep to gain access to Hinterland. From there, visit the Finger Ruins of Dheo and ring the second finger bell.

Return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and interact with Ymir’s throne, as she will not be there.

Climb down to reach the Finger Ruins of Miyr. Ring the third finger bell to be transported to the arena of Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

Defeat Metyr, Mother of Fingers, and return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

Fight and defeat Count Ymir. Once she is defeated, talk to Jolan, who will be dejected at that point.

Give her the Iris of Occultation (can be obtained by killing the Omenkiller in the Fort of Reprimand) to obtain the Sword of Night Katana in Elen Ring.

Sword of Night Stats and Requirements

Sword of Night is a Dexterity-based weapon that requires 11 Strength and 20 Dexterity to wield properly. It has C scaling with Dexterity only.

This katana can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. It can’t be infused with any Ash of War as it has a unique skill called Witching Hour Slash.

This weapon skill requires 21 FP and unleashes a barrage of attacks imbued with night. These attacks can’t be blocked and can be charged to deal more damage.

You also can’t apply any magic or consumables to the Sword of Night either. It weighs 6.5 and causes passive blood loss build-up in enemies (65).

This Katana has a base attack of 110 which can be increased to 269 at its highest level. It can be sold for 100 runes to any merchant in the game.

The Sword of Night Best Build in Elden Ring

As the sword of Night scales only with Dexterity, we will be focusing on items and stats that favor it. For this build, distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Dexterity : 80

: 80 Arcane: 35

Use White Mask of Varre to increase your attack power in case of any bleeding in the vicinity. Equip the following talismans.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation. Increases the attack power by 20% in case of bleeding in the vicinity.

Shard of Alexander. To increase the attack power of the weapon skill, as we will be relying heavily on the Witching Hour Slash.

Two-handed Sword Talisman. To increase the attack power of the weapon attack when two-handed.

Godfrey’s Icon. To reduce the FP cost of skills.

Use the following incantations before starting a fight to further increase your attack power.

Spread the Flasks equally. Mix the following cracked tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Dexterity Knot Tear

Greenburst Crystal Tear

With this build, you can easily defeat any boss in a matter of seconds by unleashing a barrage of the Witching Hour Slash skill.