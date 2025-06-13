How To Defeat Metyr, Mother Of Fingers In Elden Ring

Daughter of the greater will and mother to all two fingers and fingercreepers, Metyr, Mother of Fingers, is an optional legend boss in Elden Ring. This boss can be found at the end of Count Ymir’s questline and holds massive importance to Elden Ring’s lore.

In this guide, we will tell you how to reach Metyr, Mother of the Fingers, and how you can defeat her easily. This is one of the strongest bosses in the whole Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and can kill players instantly with a single attack. Make sure to follow our guide step-by-step to have the best chance of defeating Metyr on the first go.

Metyr, Mother of Fingers Location

Metyr, Mother of Fingers, is an optional boss that only becomes available at the end of Count Ymir’s Questline. Once you talk to Count Ymir inside the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, he will give you the Hole-Laden Necklace and two maps.

Follow the maps to reach the Finger Ruins of Rhia and the Finger Ruins of Dheo. Ring the bells inside both Finger Ruins and then return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

At this point, Count Ymir won’t be on his throne. Interact with the throne, and a new path will appear that will lead you to the Finger Ruins of Miyr. You can find Metyr, Mother of Fingers, in the Finger Ruins of Miyr. This is a lore-heavy boss with some of the most powerful attacks in its inventory.

Metyr, Mother of Fingers Stats and Resistances

Metyr, Mother of Fingers, has 43,296 HP and 124 defense, in addition to 120 stance. None of its attacks can be parried. However, you can break its stance to deal critical hits.

This boss is immune to Sleep and Madness and has very high resistance against all elemental attacks, including Frostbite, Hemorrhage, Bleeding, and Poison. The only way to deal maximum possible damage to this boss is by using slash attacks. A melee build with a good weapon and shield is recommended for the fight.

Best Stats for Metyr, Mother of Fingers

As Metyr, Mother of Fingers, is a DLC boss, the stats from the base won’t matter that much. What you need is Scadutree Blessing level, which should be at least 12 for this boss.

Recommended level for this boss is 180+, and we recommend attempting it at the end of your playthrough. The best spells for this boss are Golden Vow and Flame, Grant Me Strength. Make sure to use a Melee build as this boss has a wound on its chest to which you can deal 50% more damage with slash attacks.

Phase 1 – Physical Attacks

As soon as you enter the boss arena, Metyr, Mother of Fingers, will attack you with a laser from her head. This attack deals moderate damage and can be avoided by dodging to any side.

Use this chance to get close to the boss and start attacking its weak points on the chest. Beware of the head slam attack, as it can take more than half your health in an instant.

Metyr does another slam attack by curling its hands and jumping into the air. This attack can be dodged by rolling forward into the boss. If you see the boss raising both arms, be prepared for another slam attack. However, this attack is always followed by other attacks.

Take your time to either dodge or brace the attacks. Don’t attack in-between the boss’s attacks. Keep in front of the boss, and Metyr uses its arms to slash the players and takes very little damage from the sides.

The boss also uses an attack where it lunges into the air and sprays the players with a lot of fingers. Dodge backwards to avoid getting it. If you go too far. Metyr will use a sweeping laser attack that creates explosion on its path.

One of the worst attacks during this phase is when Metyr opens her chest and summons three Fingercreepers. These enemies can be difficult to handle as the boss starts spamming with its slam attacks as you try to shift your focus.

Metyr also uses elbow slams and slash attacks with her smaller arms. All of these attacks can be blocked or dodged easily. This phase is your best chance to deal as much damage as possible.

Second Phase – Nuclear Blast

As Metyr HP goes below 50%, she uses a massive blast attack that can instantly kill unsuspecting players. Look out for the pink area on the ground and avoid only on the blue tiles. You can also stand beneath Metyr to avoid the explosion entirely.

This will give you an opening to attack the boss at will. Metyr will also use multiple blast attacks by charging herself at the beginning of the second phase. You can avoid these attacks by standing below her.

In this phase, all of the attacks will remain the same; however, their intensity will be increased. Metyr now fires three laser beams instead of one, which you can no longer dodge. Run to the sides instead to avoid the laser attacks.

The worst attack of second phase are magic mines. Metyr, Mother of Fingers summons small purple portals which releases back mines in front of her. Run around these magic balls to avoid getting hit.

Another devastating attack is when Metyr goes airborne and starts spinning in her place. This is followed by her slamming into the ground and attacking you while spinning. This attack is impossible to block, and you can only dodge it with luck.

The last but the worst attack is when Metyr, Mother of Fingers’ health reaches 20%. She summons a large black ball over its head. This ball shoots blasts of energy towards players. This attack is impossible to block or dodge.

You will take a lot of damage from this attack. The only way to survive this onslaught is by spamming health flasks until the attack stops. Run towards the boss, as this is your best chance to finish the fight.

Metyr, Mother of Fingers Rewards and Drops

Upon defeating Metyr, Mother of Fingers, you will receive 420,000 Runes and Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers. You can exchange the latter with Enia at the Roundtable Hold for the boss weapon.

Upon defeating the boss, Count Ymir’s Quest will also come to a close.