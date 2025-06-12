Elden Ring: How To Reach The Finger Ruins Of Dheo

Finger Ruins of Dheo is a hidden location in Elden Ring. This place is home to fingercreepers and is required to complete Count Ymir’s questline. However, reaching this place is anything but easy.

You must complete some steps in a particular order to reach this area. Finger Ruins of Dheo is home to some of the most dangerous enemies in the game, making it impossible to ring the bells.

In this guide, we will give you a detailed tour on how to reach the Finger Ruins of Dheo in the shortest possible time, avoiding all the dangers that come your way.

Acquire O Mother Gesture

To reach the Finger Ruins of Dheo, you must first acquire the O Mother Gesture. This can be done by travelling to Bonny Village.

To reach this hidden village, start from the Moorth Ruins site of grace. Go inside the ruins and turn west. Search for a broken building and drop down.

Keep going down until you reach a tunnel. As soon as you reach the end of the tunnel, use the ladder to climb up. This will take you to Bonny Village.

In Bonny Village, turn southwest and go all the way until you reach the location marked on the map. To reach this location, you will need to use Torrent to get over the ravine. Interact with the item in front of the short tree to acquire the O Mother Gesture.

Reach Scaduview through Shadow Keep

This is a very long trek. Travel north to reach the Bridge Leading to the Village site of grace. Keep going to reach the Church District Highroad, which is northwest of your previous location.

Proceed further to reach the Church District Entrance. This area is flooded, and you must traverse the rooftops. Once you drop down into the library, take the first left to find the lift.

This will take you to Storehouse Back Section. This is a very lengthy section and it involves travelling across scaffolding and rooftops until you reach the top section with beams.

FYI Make sure that you avoid Messmer Soldiers and any bats that come in your way. Fighting every enemy in this area will make your life miserable.

Traverse the beams and avoid the bats. Drop down to the next section and leave the area. You will find a lift here. Use it to reach the Shadow Keep Backgate site of grace.

Instead of leaving the room, turn right to find a statue of Marika. Use the O Mother Gesture before it, and it will move away, giving you a path to reach Scaduview.

Finger Ruins of Dheo Location

Defeat two Tree Sentinels in this area. Travel east to reach the Hinterland Bridge site of grace. This area is home to Marika. Keep going east until you come across Fingerstone Hill.

FYI Make sure that you are at least Scadu level 10 before venturing into this area.

You can see the Finger Ruins of Dheo from here. All you need to do is brace yourself for the coming dangers.

Ring the Bell of Dheo

Finger Ruins of Dheo is full of Fingercreeper enemies. They come in all sizes and shapes. However, the real danger arises from Black Lampreys.

FYI Don’t enter this area until you have talked to Count Ymir inside the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and acquired the Hole-Laden Necklace from him. Otherwise, you won’t be able to ring the bell.

These enemies use pink homing projectiles that capture the players. This allows Lampreys to home in on your location and do a grab attack. This attack can kill the players in one hit. Keep going forward until you reach the center of the ruins.

Interact with the massive fingers to sound the horn. This will progress Ymir’s Quest, and you will be one step closer to reaching the Metyr, Mother of Fingers.