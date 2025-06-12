How To Reach The Finger Ruins Of Rhia In Elden Ring

The Finger Ruins of Rhia is a secret location in Elden Ring that is directly associated with Count Ymir’s Quest. This area holds a lot of importance as you can’t face a major boss in the game without visiting it.

Hidden behind a coast full of Cerulean Flowers, the Finger Ruins of Rhia is a damning place devoid of any life and full of miscreant creatures. This place is also ne of the most difficult places to access in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

In this guide, we will tell you how to reach these ruins by following a very specific path and how you can dodge the enemies to achieve your target, ringing the bell.

Finger Ruins of Rhia Location

Finger Ruins of Rhia can be found in the Cerulean Coast area of the Scadu Altus. However, reaching this area is not simple.

To reach these ruins, start from the Castle Ensis Gate site of grace. Turn around and go left to reach the first marker as shown on the map. The purpose of this path is to take you to the Ellac River cave.

Turn left and go down the path until you reach the first marker. Beware of the large demi-human enemies in the area. Go down and keep following the path to the left until you reach the second marker placed on the map.

FYI To reach the second checkpoint, you must traverse the poisonous swamp. It is recommended to travel on Torrent to avoid Poison buildup.

From the second checkpoint, turn left, and you will notice a small cave entrance at the southern end of the pond. It is guarded by a huge plant. Enter the Ellac Cave and follow the path to the left until you reach its site of grace.

Reach the Ellac River Downstream

Exit the cave and follow the path to the left with the waterfall. To reach the bottom of the waterfall, you must make precise jumps on the rock formations.

These jumps are extremely tricky, and you must use Torrent to avoid falling to your death. Once you reach the bottom, follow the path with the bird statues. Beware, as these enemies will come to life and attack you with homing magic spells.

As you reach the end of the path, you will notice the Ellac River Downstream site of grace from afar. Don’t be hasty. Take your time to make precise jumps. Rest at the site of grace and be prepared to reach the Cerulean Coast.

Explore Cerulean Coast

Go forward and follow the path to the right of the massive waterfall. Drop down using Torrent until you reach the very bottom. The last jump looks scary, but it can be made by losing a chunk of health.

Follow the Ellac River downstream by hugging the right wall of the valley. You will notice a Furnace Golem in the distance. Ignore it and keep to the right until you notice a small opening in the cave wall. Exit the opening to reach the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring.

Reach and Explore Finger Ruins of Rhia

Traverse the vast fields of Cerulean Flowers by keeping to its left. Follow the path until you reach the coastline. Keep following the coastline to the left until you reach the marker we have placed on the map.

Go straight through the opening to the left to reach a large coffin. Look closely to its right to see a small opening. Jump through the opening to land in the Finger Ruins of Rhia. Your objective here is to ring the bell of the ruin, present in the very center.

However, you must first start Count Ymir’s Quest to acquire the Hole-Laden Necklace, or you won’t be able to ring the bell here. Beware of the Lampreys and Fingercreeper enemies in the ruins.

Run past the enemies to ring the bell of the Ruins of Rhia to acquire the Crimson Seed talisman +1. Go back to Count Ymir in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, and he will give you the map of the Finger Ruins of Dheo in addition to the Beloved Stardust Talisman.