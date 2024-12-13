How To Get The Ripple Blade In Elden Ring

A weapon of choice for young Albinaurics, Ripple Blade in Elden Ring belongs to the Axe category. This weapon is modeled after the ripple of waves and has the best Arcane scaling of all weapons in the game.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Ripple Blade and how you can use it to craft an overpowered Bleed Build.

Ripple Blade Location

Ripple Blade in Elden Ring can be purchased for 3500 Runes from Pidia, the Carian Servant. He can be found on the second floor of a room in Caria Manor.

However, you can’t reach his location from Caria Manor. To reach Pidia, you must complete Caria Manor and defeat Royal Knight Loretta at the Royal Moongazing Grounds.

From this location, go north to enter the Three Sisters area. Go to the western part of the Three Sisters area until you come across a blue (cerulean) tear scarab.

Jump down from this ledge carefully on a rooftop below. Follow the path to find an opening on a rooftop. Drop down to find Pidia on the Terrace. Talk to him, and he will offer the Ripple Blade for 3500 Runes.

FYI If you find Pidia killed by Seluvis’s puppets, take his Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold. This will allow you to purchase the Ripple Blade.

Ripple Blade Stats and Requirements

Ripple Blade requires 11 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane to wield. It has A scaling with Arc, making it an ideal weapon for the Bleed Builds.

The unique skill of this weapon is Wild Strikes. You can’t infuse this axe with any Ashes of War, but it can be infused with consumables like Grease. You can also apply magic to it.

FYI Ripple Blade is far superior to Ripple Crescent Halberd when it comes to raw damage. However, the halberd has a longer reach and is more suitable for the players who prefer to fight at a distance.

Ripple Blade can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones, and at its highest level, it deals 183 Physical Damage. It weighs 4.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

At +25 and 60 Arcane, Ripple Blade has the highest rating damage among other Axes except for Jawbone Axe and Iron Cleaver.

Ripple Blade Best Build. Is it worth it?

Ripple Blade is a must-have for the players who are inclined towards Arcane/Bleed builds. This weapon also causes massive Grease and Blood Loss to build up when proper boluses are applied to it.

For this build, our main focus is on Arcane stat, as Ripple Blade is not useful for other builds.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Arcane : 80

: 80 Endurance: 40

Use the following Talismans.

Use Giant’s Seal alongside the following spells.

When combined with Wild Strikes, you can easily do 2,000 damage with Ripple Blade to any boss or enemy in Elden Ring.