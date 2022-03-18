Elden Ring Bleed / Hemorrhage / Bloodloss Builds Guide

In Elden Ring, Hemorrhage, also referred to as Bleed, is one of the most powerful status effects in the game. When stacked properly and quickly, it can deal massive percentage-based damage to enemies. This guide will help you in making some of the best Bleed Builds in Elden Ring.

Using weapons that cause bloodloss or Weapon Arts that have blood affinities will start adding to a status effect known as Hemorrhage. In this, a meter is built up and once it is filled causes bloodloss, which is heavy damage based on a percentage on an enemy’s health bar.

Since stacking Hemorrhage deals percentage-based damage, you can knock off massive chunks of enemy health if you cause bloodloss. Most enemies and bosses in Elden Ring fall prey to being bled dry with bloodloss-based builds.

Below are some builds where we will be focusing on continuously and quickly stacking bleed in Elden Ring.

Best Bleed Meta Build in Elden Ring

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Usage: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Blood Uchigatana

Blood Uchigatana Armor: Cuckoo Knight Armor

Cuckoo Knight Armor Primary Stats: Dexterity and Vigor

Dexterity and Vigor Secondary Stats: Mind and Endurance

Mind and Endurance Talismans: Radagon’s Soreseal, Erdtree’s Favor, and Lord of blood’s Exultation

Radagon’s Soreseal, Erdtree’s Favor, and Lord of blood’s Exultation Skills: Hoarfrost Stomp and Chilling Mist

In this build, our main focus will be on Vigor and Dexterity. You will be putting more points into the Dexterity and Vigor and after that remaining ones can be put into the Mind and Endurance.

How to play with Bleed Meta build

While playing with this build you will be using the Keen Uchigatana sword and it will increase your Dexterity scaling up to 8.

The damage done by this weapon is close to 600 which is quite good when you use it along with the Radagon’s Soreseal Talisman. With this, we will be aiming to cause blood loss buildup.

Skills like Hoarfrost Stomp and Chilling Mist will help you in dealing passive damage to enemies.

For Talismans, we recommend the Erdtree’s Favor talisman to help you in increasing your health and stamina. This will help you a lot in the fights against the enemies.

We’ll be using the Redagon’s Soreseal to boost our stats; We’ll take more incoming damage, but the net gain in stats is worth it.

We’ll definitely be using the Lord of blood’s Exultation talisman to increase blood loss as that’s our main goal.

With all of this, try and get your Uchi hits to keep that bleed stacked onto your enemies. A couple of good hits in and you’ll cause bloodloss in no time!

Bleed Overpowered Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Usage: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Lordsworn’s Blood Straight Sword

Lordsworn’s Blood Straight Sword Armor: Light Armor

Light Armor Primary Stats: Intelligence and Vigor

Intelligence and Vigor Secondary Stats: Mind and Strength

Mind and Strength Talisman: Lord of blood’s Exultation and Old Lord’s Talisman

Lord of blood’s Exultation and Old Lord’s Talisman Skills: Ash of War: Royal Knight Resolve and Ash of War: Seppuku

Ash of War: Royal Knight Resolve and Ash of War: Seppuku Spell: Fire’s Deadly Sin

In this build, we will be investing more points into the Intelligence and Vigor as these are our primary stats. Other than these we will be investing some points into the Strength and Mind as well to balance this build a bit.

How to Play with Bleed Overpowered Build

For playing with this build you can use the Royal Knight Resolve and combine it with the Fire’s Deadly Sin.

After that when you buff yourself with Ash of War: Seppuku to increase the attack power of our weapon and cause bloodloss. Bear in mind that this does damage to yourself too.

This also counters other bleed spammers by causing self bloodloss (lesser damage overall) and resetting the bloodloss gauge.

Now all you need to do is run around onto enemies and burn and bleed them simultaneously!

The only thing you will need to worry about is blood loss and for that, we are using the Crimsonburst Crystal Tear. It will help you in restoring the HP for some time along with the Cerulean Hidden Tear that will eliminate all FP consumption.

Bleed Flame Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Usage: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Lordsworn’s Blood Straight Sword

Lordsworn’s Blood Straight Sword Armor: Light Armor

Light Armor Primary Stats: Dexterity and Arcane

Dexterity and Arcane Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Talisman: Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Lord of Blood’s Exultation Skill: Ash of War: Seppuku

Ash of War: Seppuku Spell: Fire’s Deadly Sin

For this build, we will be investing more points into Dexterity and Arcane as these are our primary stats for this build.

The points we will be investing in our secondary stats like Vigor and Endurance are not much less either, they will be higher than our usual builds but a little less from the primary stats.

How to play with Bleed Flame Build

For playing with this build what you can do is use the Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation and it will light up the fire on you for some time. After that when you use the Seppuku on yourself and your Katanas will get the bleed status effect and your flame will also apply the bleed.

Now, whenever you are going to attack the enemies while you are in this state it is going to damage them more and cause bleed as well. You can literally crush them in a few seconds.

The only thing that you will need to make sure of while playing with this build and dealing damage to the enemies, is you have the Bloodloss effect applied on your armament. If you don’t have one this technique is not going to work for you at all.