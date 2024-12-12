How To Get The Flame, Protect Me Incantation In Elden Ring

The most ancient incantation of the Fire Monks, Flame, Protect Me, summons a flame inside the caster that protects them from the fire damage. Once used against the Fire Giants, this spell was lost to history as the threat of the giants no longer loom over the Lands Between.

In this guide, we will teach you how to acquire Flame, Protect Me incantation in Elden Ring and why it is superior to Flame Fortification in every way possible.

Flame, Protect Me Location

Flame, Protect Me incantation can be obtained from a dead body in the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave. However, you will need a Stonesword Key to enter the locked room.

Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave is in the early section of the Mountaintop of the Giants. To reach this area, you must first complete Leyndell and then progress through the Forbidden Lands.

While the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave is near the entrance of the Mountaintop of the Giants, you can’t reach it early. Travel all the way north up to Castle Sol and then turn west. Circle back south to reach the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave atop a small mountain.

Once you enter the grave, you will notice a room locked by an imp seal right next to the Site of Grace. Use a Stonesword Key to remove the seal. Enter the room and interact with the dead body to obtain the Flame, Protect Me incantation in Elden Ring.

Flame, Protect Me Stats and Requirements

Flame, Protect Me requires a sacred seal and 24 Faith to cast. It also needs 30 FP and 20 Stamina for each cast, in addition to one spell slot.

This spell increases the Fire resistance of the caster by a huge margin. As a body buff, it can’t be stacked with other body buffs. But you can stack Flame, Protect Me with Golden Vow, as the latter one is an Aura buff.

This spell increases your Fire Damage negation by 60% (20% in PvP) for the next 70 seconds.

Flame Fortification serves the same purpose but it has lower Fire Resistance (35%) at a much lower FP Cost (10). It all depends on what kind of enemies you are facing and how much Fire Resistance you require in a particular instance.