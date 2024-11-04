Where To Find Pidia, Carian Servant In Elden Ring

Pidia, Carian Servant, is an NPC in Elden Ring who serves the Carian Royal family and acts as a merchant who sells some unique items to the players. He is also connected to Seluvis Questline and a keeper of his puppets.

Finding Pidia is important for the completionists as he offers a Cookbook and a very useful Ash of War. Let us help you find Pidia and choose from the items he sells.

Pidia Location in Caria Manor

While Pidia can be found inside the Caria Manor, he cannot be reached from within. The balcony he is on has been cut off from the building, and you can only reach him from the hole in the roof above.

To reach the building Pidia is in, complete the Caria Manor and kill its main boss, Knight Lorretta. This will unlock the Three Sisters area right in front of the Royal Moongazing Grounds site of Grace.

Go north from the Grace to enter the Three Sisters area. Turn left immediately and start running while hugging the ledge. Once you reach the point marked on the map (this area has a minor depression in the ground), look down to see a rampart you can drop onto.

Look down further to find further ramparts and keep dropping down until you reach a roof with a hole in it. Drop down the hole on to the balcony and turn left to find Pidia sitting on the floor with his puppets.

If Seluvis dies before you reach Pidia, you will find him dead, surrounded by his puppet soldiers.

Interact with Pidia and exhaust his dialogue to access his inventory.

Items Sold by Pidia

Pidia sells an assortment of items including Larval Tear (required to respec your character) and a Cookbook. Below is a list of all the items you can purchase from him.

Item Price Stock Ash of War: Carian Retaliation 3000 1 Black Leather Shield 2500 1 Budding Horn 1500 2 Celestial Dew 5000 1 Glintstone Craftsman’s Book 7 2500 1 Larval Tear 3000 1 Old Fang 800 3 Ripple Blade 3500 1 Ritual Pot 1500 1 Slumbering Egg 600 2 Weathered Map 600 1

In case you find Pidia, Carian servant, dead upon your arrival, he will drop the following items.

Pidia’s Bell Bearing (can be handed over to the Twin Maiden Husk at Roundtable Hold to purchase the items mentioned above). Dolores the Sleeping Arrow Puppet (Spirit Summon). Nepehli Loux Puppet (Spirit Summon).

However, you can only get one of the two spirit summons depending upon whether you kill Nepehli Loux by giving her Seluvis potion. There is no way of killing Pidia yourself, as this is a non-hostile area. The only way to get these items is by killing Seluvis.