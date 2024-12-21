How To Get The Lord’s Divine Fortification In Elden Ring

A superior incantation taught to Gideon Ofnir by the Two Fingers, the Lord’s Divine Fortification in Elden Ring grants the caster and their allies massive protection against Holy attacks. This spell can negate most of the Holy attacks, especially from the Promised Consort Radahn.

In this guide, we will tell you how to get this difficult to obtain incantation and how you can use it effectively against bosses.

Lord’s Divine Fortification Location

Lord’s Divine Fortification incantation can be obtained from Sir Gideon Ofnir once you kill Malenia.

She can be found at the end of the Haligtree. To reach Haligtree, complete the following steps in order.

Obtain the left half of Haligtree Secret Medallion from Albus in the Village of Albinaurics.

Travel to Altus Plateau and complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Go to the Mountaintop of the Giants and defeat Commander O’Neil inside Castle Sol to obtain the right half of Haligtree Secret Medallion. This castle can be found in the northernmost part of the area.

Go back to the Grand Lift of Rold and hoist the secret medallion to reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

Find Ordina, Liturgical Town, in the center of the Consecrated Snowfield, and solve its puzzle. This will take you to Haligtree.

Defeat Malenia at the end of the Haligtree and return to the Roundtable Hold.

Talk to Sir Gideon Ofnir to get the Lord’s Divine Fortification as a reward.

If Gideon doesn’t give you this spell, progress through the story and burn the Erdtree. Defeat Malekith, the Black Blade, at the end of Crumbling Farum Azula, to reach Leyndell, the Ashen Capital.

FYI This spell can’t be obtained early as both paths leading to it are difficult and hectic.

Go to the Roundtable Hold and interact with the Twin Maiden Husk. They will have Lord’s Divine Fortification spell available for you to purchase.

This is the easiest way to obtain this spell, as it will be available whether you kill Malenia or not. You can even purchase it after killing Gideon Ofnir.

Lord’s Divine Fortification Stats and Requirements

Lord’s Divine Fortification requires 27 Faith and a sacred seal to cast. It also needs 30 FP and 20 Stamina per cast in addition to one spell slot.

This Two Fingers incantation produces a gold circle that grants the caster and their allies protection against Holy damage. It grants 60% Holy Damage negation in PvE and 20% in PvP. The effect of this body buff lasts for 70 seconds.

Lord’s Divine Fortification stacks with Golden Vow as it is an Aura spell but doesn’t stack with other body buffs like Flame, Grant Me Strength.