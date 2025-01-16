How To Get The Brick Hammer In Elden Ring

A great hammer wielded by a laborer who later became a champion, the Brick Hammer is a strength-based weapon in the Elden Ring. This ordinary hammer represents the extraordinary resolve of a normal person who refuses to bow down to the tyrants.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Brick Hammer in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft an amazing strength build.

Brick Hammer Location in Elden Ring

Brick Hammer in Elden Ring can be looted from a dead body in the Stormveil Castle.

Once you reach the Stormveil Castle and take the alternate path recommended by Gatekeeper Gostoc, proceed until you reach the Stormveil Cliffside Site of Grace.

From this site of grace, go upwards and defeat all the soldiers in your path. Keep going up the tower until you reach the room where Gostoc locks the door behind you. Defeat the Banished Knight to collect the Rusted Key.

Go back and open the locked door with the Rusty key. Climb the ladder and immediately turn right as soon as you leave the door.

Jump to the next rafter, and then time your jump to reach the hole leading outside. As soon as you are out, turn left and go down the stairs to enter another watchtower. Defeat some enemies here and interact with the dead body on the ledge to collect the Brick Hammer in Elden Ring.

Brick Hammer Stats and Requirements

Brick Hammer in Elden Ring requires 31 Strength, and it has a B scaling with Str stat. The weapon skill for this hammer is Barbaric Roar.

This hammer can be infused with compatible Ashes of War. You can also apply magic and grease to it. To upgrade the Brick Hammer, you need Smithing Stones. At its highest level (+25), it deals 298 Physical damage.

This great hammer weighs 12.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Brick Hammer Best Build in Eldn Ring

For the best Brick Hammer build in Elden Ring, we will be using it dual-handed. For the Ash of War, go with Cragblade. Select the following talismans.

Consume Exalted Flesh before a boss fight to temporarily boost your physical attack by 15%. Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Spiked Cracked Tear

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

For the stats, focus mainly on your strength stat.