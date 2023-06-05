How To Get Bull-Goat’s Talisman In Elden Ring 

The Bull-Goat’s Talisman shares a likeness to the Bull-Goat armor set in Elden Ring. You can find it fairly early in the game, albeit the journey can be a bit difficult to complete.

If you are looking to improve your poise damage to stagger enemies and bosses, you need to know where to find the Bull-Goat’s Talisman in Elden Ring.

Bull-Goat’s Talisman location in Elden Ring

The Bull-Goat’s Talisman can be found in the Dragonbarrow Cave. You can fast-travel to the cave’s Site of Grace if you have visited this location before.

If not, you can locate the Dragonbarrow cave by first heading to the Third Church of Malika Site of Grace and entering the Sending Gate. You will be moved to the Bestial Sanctum.

From there head south along the path until you reach the Dragonbarrow Fork. You can now move east toward the cave entrance. At the cave entrance, you will find the Dragonbarrow Cave Site of Grace.

From here, move along the right path which leads to a small room. You will find a Giant Gear guarding the entrance of the path you have to go to.

You can either sneak past the bear or you could fight it if you are prepared. The fight becomes a bit difficult because of the size of the room where you will be fighting.

Take the path on your left after defeating the bear and keep going until you reach another room. Here, you will find a corpse that you can loot to get Bull-Goat’s Talisman in Elden Ring.

Bull-Goat’s Talisman effects

The Bull-Goat’s Talisman reduces the poise damage you receive from enemies by a whole 25 percent. In addition, you also gain 33 percent more pose by equipping the talisman.

The increase in poise stat is helpful if you are dealing with faster enemies that can stagger you easily. When staggered by enemies, you cannot do anything and the enemy can take chunks of your HP away without resistance.